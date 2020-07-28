CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) posted another loss in the June-ending quarter, for a second consecutive quarter, due to high provision expense. The company posted a loss of $0.99 per share in the last quarter compared to a loss of $6.4 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Earnings will likely return to being in the black in the second half of the year due to a combination of factors. First, the provision expense is likely to somewhat decline in the year ahead, which will ease the pressure on the bottom line. Moreover, the net interest margin will likely improve slightly, and non-interest expenses will likely decline on the back of management's cost-control efforts. Overall, I'm expecting CIT to report a loss of $6.11 per share in 2020. After adjusting for the non-recurring merger charges, first quarter's goodwill impairment, and restructuring costs, I'm expecting CIT to report a loss of $1.77 per share in 2020. The stock currently has an elevated level of risk due to CIT's sensitivity to the pandemic. The risks will likely keep the stock price subdued in the near term; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on CIT.

Economic Outlook Likely to Require Further Allowance Build

CIT reported a provision expense of $224 million in the second quarter, down from $514 million in the first quarter of 2020. The management considered forecasts for various economic variables to determine the provisioning required for the allowances for credit losses. As mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation, the management assumed that GDP would recover sharply, by about 20%, in the third quarter. I believe this assumption is too optimistic in the current economic environment; hence, I'm expecting CIT to substantially add to its allowances in the third quarter. Consequently, I'm expecting the provision expense to remain elevated in the remainder of the year. The following table from the presentation shows the economic assumptions that the management incorporated in its allowances estimate.

Further, CIT has substantial exposure to COVID-19-sensitive loan segments that have elevated the company's level of credit risk. As mentioned in the presentation, vulnerable loan segments, including the Factoring business and Oil and Gas, made up 15% of total loans as of the end of the last quarter. Additionally, CIT had around $0.95 billion worth of off-balance sheet factored receivables that were concentrated in the retail segment. The following table shows CIT's exposure to vulnerable loan segments.

On the plus side, CIT has already considerably built up its allowances in the first half of the year, which will likely cover a large portion of upcoming COVID-19-driven loan impairments. Considering these factors, I'm expecting CIT to report a provision expense of $1.0 billion in 2020, up from $111 million in 2019.

Cash Deployment, Deposit Maturity to Widen the Margin

CIT's net interest margin, NIM, plunged in the second quarter by 52bps following the 150bps Federal Funds rate cuts. CIT's excess cash during the quarter further contributed to the NIM decline. CIT's NIM will likely improve in the year ahead because the management intends to deploy the excess cash into higher-yielding assets. Further, the maturity of high-cost certificates of deposits, CDs, will reduce funding cost and widen NIM. As mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, around 73% of total CDs, representing 21% of total deposits, will mature in the twelve months ended March 2021. Consequently, I'm expecting the NIM to increase by 5bps in each of the remaining two quarters of the year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

The improvement in NIM will help net interest income in the year ahead. Moreover, earning assets in the remainder of the year will likely be higher than last year because of the acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank in the first quarter. As a result, the net interest income will likely increase in the year ahead on a year-over-year basis.

Loan growth declined by 2.9% in the second quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, due to the Factoring business and the repayment of defensive revolver drawdowns. The management expects loans in the second half of the year to remain unchanged from the end of the second quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. As a result, I'm expecting CIT's loan balance to stand at $36.4 billion at the end of the year, up 0.2% from the end of June, and up 19.2% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Management's Efforts to Reduce Non-Interest Expense

CIT's non-interest expenses surged in the first half of the year due to several notable items, including goodwill impairment, restructuring charges, and merger-related charges. The non-recurrence of these charges will likely reduce non-interest expense in the remainder of this year and 2021. Moreover, the management mentioned in the second quarter's conference call that it planned to reduce CIT's footprint by 500,000 square feet. As a result, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to trend downwards in the next year and a half. However, the network reduction will lead to an initial one-time impairment charge of $15 million, as mentioned in the conference call. Furthermore, the management expects the restructuring conducted in the second quarter to bear fruit in the next twelve to eighteen months. Considering these factors, I'm expecting non-interest expense to decline by 30% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, and by 23% year over year in 2021.

Expecting a Loss of $6.11 per Share

The slight decline in provision expense and improvement in non-interest expense will likely help the bottom line become positive in the second half of the year. For the full year, I'm expecting CIT to report a loss of $6.11 per share in 2020. After adjusting for the goodwill impairment, merger-related charges, and restructuring costs, I'm expecting CIT to report a loss of $1.77 per share in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

Risks Likely to Keep the Stock Price Subdued

I'm using the historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value CIT. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 0.66 in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $54.4 gives a target price of $36.1 for the mid of next year. This target price implies an upside of 93% from CIT's July 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

CIT's current quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share implies a dividend yield of 7.5%. However, due to the bottom-line loss, there is a threat of a dividend cut. CIT's common equity tier I ratio, CET1, was comfortably above the minimum regulatory requirement at the end of the last quarter, but a dividend cut cannot be ruled out. The company reported a CET1 ratio of 10% in the second quarter, as opposed to the minimum requirement of 7%.

Although CIT is currently trading at a sharp discount to its one-year ahead target price, I'm not expecting its stock price to appreciate in the near term of two to three months. CIT is facing a high level of credit risk because of the company's substantial exposure to COVID-19-sensitive areas, both on and off the balance sheet. Furthermore, the threat of a dividend cut will remain until CIT's bottom-line turns positive. These risks will likely keep the stock price subdued in the near term; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on CIT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.