Despite the company still maintaining a fragile financial position, the market is valuing the business as if little could go wrong.

GTX's stock price has appreciated more than 50% in less than two months and the risk-reward ratio has become far less appealing.

Since I first wrote about Garrett Motion (GTX) in the end of May, the stock price soared from $4.6 to approximately $7. Garrett’s valuation almost reached $8 at some point during the week and it seems the market is valuing the company as if little could go wrong. Considering Garrett’s fragile financial position, its much higher valuation, and the still uncertain environment in the automobile industry, I’m taking a more conservative approach about the company and downgrading my recommendation from “Buy” to “Neutral."

The company maintains its leadership in the sector

Garrett Motion’s main activity is the design, manufacture and sale of turbochargers for light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicles. Other important products for the company are electric-boosting products, which include electric turbochargers and electric compressors, and connected vehicle technologies. GTX's main customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which represented approximately 86% of the revenue in 2019. Among OEMs, Ford Motor Company (F) is the largest client – accounted for 12% of total sales in 2019. The other 14% of revenue comes from the global aftermarket.

The global turbocharger market consisted of approximately 50 million-unit sales with an estimated total value of approximately $11 billion in 2019. During the same period, GTX generated revenues of approximately $3.2 billion. Although several players are competing in this industry, most of the market share is divided between BorgWarner (BWA) and Garrett Motion, which have almost a duopoly in this sector.

Significant appreciation of the stock

Garrett's stock price has soared in the last two weeks and has overperformed the S&P 500 by a large percentage. GTX’s business relies on automotive vehicle production and sales by its customers, which are highly cyclical and depend on general economic conditions. Given this substantial appreciation in such a short space of time, the fall could be much more severe in the event of a negative outcome amid the current uncertainty in the economy.

Data by YCharts

GTX’s significant financial obligations haven’t gone anywhere

Despite the rise in valuation, the fragile financial situation persists. GTX has negative equity, which means the firm's liabilities are larger than its assets. At the end of quarter one, the company’s total negative equity (or deficit) was valued at $2,046 million, and its total assets and total liabilities were $2,254 million and $4,300 million, respectively. The company holds a total gross debt of $1,484 million and it started the second quarter with $658 million in cash and cash equivalents.

On the other hand, before its spinoff, Garrett Motion inherited a large indemnification agreement from Honeywell (HON) and is required to make payments to its former parent company in amounts equal to 90% of Honeywell's asbestos-related liability payments. Such amounts are up to a cap equivalent of $175 million annually and may continue until 2048. On December 2019, the company filed a lawsuit against Honeywell alleging that "Honeywell and its executives, and not Garrett's current management, devised Garrett's spinoff to offload Honeywell's more than $1 billion legacy Bendix asbestos liability while saddling Garrett with unconscionable and illegal covenants that unnecessarily limit its ability to control its long term future." The outcome of this lawsuit will have a significant impact on GTX stock valuation.

Updating the thesis

In May, my bullish thesis was based on Garrett’s dominance of its segment, the ability to generate high free cash flows to cope with its significant financial obligation, and more importantly, its significant undervaluation. I estimated through a cash flow statement projection that – even with a conservative approach – Garrett’s possibilities of success were higher than the market was estimating. The most critical point for the company's finances should be in 2025 and 2026 when it will face significant debt maturities. I assumed that the company would pay annually and on average, 90% of the capped amount of obligations payable to Honeywell ($175 million * 90% = $158 million) over the next decade. Besides, I projected a low annual growth rate for revenue. Under those cautious estimates, Garrett Motion will pull itself out of the water.

(Source: Garrett Motion Earnings Call Presentation, Q1 2020)

Moreover, I did a discounted cash flow valuation at a discount rate of 9%. Under those assumptions, I got a share valuation of $6.1 – substantially lower than the current price of $7. Don’t get me wrong, there is a real chance that the stock price could soar even higher. Although management has limited room for maneuver, the situation may turn out to be better if the company is favored by a tailwind from the industry and/or a reduction from its asbestos liability. But considering we don’t have any certainty this would happen, I prefer taking a more conservative approach and selling when the market’s feeling is still positive about GTX outlook.

(Source: Created by the author using data from GTX annual report 2019)

Conclusions

Given GTX's stock price soared from $4.6 to more than $7 – an increase superior of over 50% – in less than two months, the risk-reward ratio becomes far less appealing. Though GTX's expectations for the current year have been revised upward, the company’s fragile financial situation persists. I've already reduced my position in the company in recent days and I'm planning to sell 90% of my shares if the price exceeds $7.5 again. Hence, I'm downgrading my recommendation from “Buy” to “Neutral."

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.