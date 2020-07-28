The company has undertaken consistent efforts to reduce opex and capex in order to shore up FCF and the dividend.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is a global advanced materials and specialty additives firm with a 10-year history of DPS increases and a ~3.4% yield. 2020 has been testing its ability to cover the dividend and deliver on the deleveraging targets, but by now, EMN has not scaled down or suspended the dividend, given the resilience of FCF undergirded by cost-cutting efforts and reduced capital investments.

The previous time I covered Eastman Chemical was in January when I concluded that its dividend was relatively safe and income investors could take a deeper look at the company. I mentioned that DPS sustainability was reinforced by FCF. Back then, 2020 was anticipated to be a tough year for the company, as, in 2019, the trade war and economic uncertainty wrought damage to the chemical industry. I certainly did not factor in a deep recessionary scenario, as back in the end-January, the coronavirus did not look like an ominous threat that can sprawl into a global pandemic.

In the article, I would like to once again take a deeper look at the dividend sustainability of EMN.

Deleveraging and the dividend sustainability amid the crisis

As CEO Mr. Costa clarified during the Q1 earnings call, among Eastman’s top priorities for 2020 are deleveraging and sustainability of dividend payments,

we will maintain our disciplined approach to capital allocation, with a focus on our strong dividend and a significant debt repayment program, which we now expect to be substantially greater than $400 million for the year.

And though the macro environment is exceptionally tough, I am highly confident the company can deliver on its promises.

2019 had already been a rarely challenging year for Eastman Chemical, as some softness in its end-markets spawned by the trade uncertainty hindered it from delivering earnings and revenue in line with Wall Street’s expectations a few times. This year, the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the company has been mixed. As it has a four-segment structure with the portfolio of product lines exposed to a plethora of end-markets from highly sensitive to the economic downswings to almost immune to crises, its Q1 total revenue was down only in single-digits.

In the presentation, EMN clarified that its most vulnerable product lines bear the brunt of the pandemic, suffering from almost 40% reduction in sales in late-April vs. March. Uncoincidentally, its 'most impacted' end-markets (responsible for a quarter of revenue) are transportation, energy, and textiles. Meanwhile, consumables, medical & pharma, food, feed & agriculture, personal care, tobacco, and water treatment were almost entirely immune to the crisis given their non-cyclical nature. These end-markets are responsible for around 40% of revenue, so, they somewhat hedged EMN against the horrible effects and, certainly, protected its dividend and balance sheet. It should also be mentioned that the remaining 35% of revenues come from sectors with mixed performance, like construction, durables, and electronics; these end-markets were down 15% in late-April vs. March.

Overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak in China, the first quarter was certainly not an easy time for EMN, as total sales declined by 5.8%. Chemical Intermediates was the most battered segment, as prices for olefin and acetyl derivatives, ethylene, etc., have been under pressure. The Additives & Functional Products segment escaped the fate of the laggard and posted only a 4% revenue decline, primarily because of lower selling prices. Advanced Materials was down 7%, as both volumes and prices of copolyesters, polyvinyl butyral, etc., disappointed. And Fibers, the division with the lowest contribution to the top line, was flat. But for a broader context, 5.8% contraction is the best result in six quarters. For example, in 2Q19, Eastman’s revenue dropped ~9.8%. Moreover, in comparison to 4Q19, the weakest quarter of the late 2010s, sales even rose slightly, by 1.6%.

During the period, expectedly, the Asia-Pacific was the weakest region regarding revenue, as sales to customers located in the AP were down by more than 10%, while sales in the U.S. & Canada, Eastman’s flagship market, were only insignificantly below the 1Q19, by 2%. In the second-quarter results, I anticipate seeing the contrary: after lockdowns and other restrictions were lifted, the Chinese economy sharply rebounded. According to the most recent data, in Q2, the Chinese economy grew 3.2% vs. a 2Q19. In the first quarter, it was down 6.8% vs. 1Q19. PPG Industries (PPG), a paint & coatings market heavyweight I cover, even benefited from the significant increase in the country’s automotive production; I have touched upon that matter in a recent article. At the same time, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in Q1, the U.S. economy contracted 5%.

Sure, a 1.6% increase in total sales vs. 4Q19 does not mean EMN’s revenues touched a nadir and will rise in single-digits in 2Q20, as analysts are expecting an over 23% decline in Q2. Wall Street does not believe net income will remain unscathed, predicting a 17.5% decline in FY20 and 48.4% in Q2.

So, how can the company with such a deep revenue contraction and looming decline in net profit deliver on its deleveraging and dividend promises? Let’s examine cash flows to answer that question.

In the March quarter, the company had a surprisingly strong net income and operating cash flow, partly because of cost-cutting, and partly because of lower inventory build-up and a lower increase in trade receivables. Eastman Chemical has a seasonal cash collection cycle: in 1Q18 and 1Q19, its net CFFO was sub-zero, but it sharply rebounded in both 2Q18 and 2Q19. (It is worth noting that weak Q1 cash flow is observable in the cases of other chemical companies Olin (OLN) and Huntsman (HUN)).

So, 1Q20 was somewhat extraordinary, as EMN delivered cash flow of $171 million and even organic FCF of $72 million; at the same time, the dividend paid was $90 million. For a broader context, LTM dividends were covered by FCF 3.6x. Moreover, Eastman’s Cash Return on Total Capital remained on an acceptable level, 13.5%, despite an increase in debt in Q1.

To fully protect the rewards, EMN accelerated its cost-cutting program targeting ~$150 million in savings. Moreover, it made deep revisions to the 2020 capex budget. The budget was cut sharply by ~$100 million (see slide 11). Such a deep reduction in investments means a significant shift in the accomplishment of growth projects. Though I always praise decisions to scale down capex amid a recessionary environment, I am not a proponent of a capital allocation pattern like "let’s eliminate capex entirely and pour all cash flow into shareholder coffers." In many cases, underinvestment hurts growth and may even lead to an inability to successfully compete with rivals, but I hope EMN found a golden mean in capex-cutting, and after the crisis is over, it will return to asset expansion.

On the back of copious FCF, debt repayment of $400 million looks fully secured. At the moment, Eastman Chemical's Net debt/Cash flow is a bit inflated, equals ~3.3x, but I expect it going down in 2021.

Finally, commenting on the company's priorities for the year, the CEO said that

...and so when we look at that and run our scenarios, obviously, the dividend is our priority. We're going to pay that. It's a great strong dividend.

Final thoughts

Eastman Chemical is a cyclical player with a diversified portfolio and conservative cash management. Though it will likely post a ~23% revenue contraction in Q2 (according to analysts) and ~12% decline in 2020, I believe its cash flow is robust enough to protect the dividend and cover the debt repayment program. As I clarified in my previous note, EMN has an exemplary track record of dividend coverage. However, the prospects of a dividend increase this year are clouded.

Ultimately, EMN is reasonably valued at the moment, as its EV/EBITDA is below the sector median and only marginally higher than its 5-year average.

