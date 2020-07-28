Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 30

Currently, the REIT space provides an opportunity for both risk-seeking and risk-averse investors - above-average beta risk via retail, lodging and offices, and below-average beta via defensive REITs such as data centers, infrastructure and timber.

Data center REITs performed the best by increasing on average by 4.5%, and in the same time experiencing the lowest volatility levels across the board.

The four sectors - manufactured housing, industrials, data centers and timber - which returned above 0% are deemed resistant to the virus and additional social distancing measures.

Four out of 16 U.S. equity REIT sectors managed to deliver positive returns, while the rest declined in value in a range of 2-4%.

In Week 30 (July 20-24), both the U.S. REIT market and the S&P 500 fell, registering a loss of 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively. This has been now the second week in a row when REITs underperformed the broader market.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

If you look at the chart above, you will see how since the beginning of July, the spread between Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), representing the whole U.S. REIT market, and the S&P 500 has widened significantly. The current level of spread has surpassed the one experienced right during the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in late March.

On a YTD basis, VNQ is down 15% while the S&P 500 is flat, indicating that the market is still relatively pessimistic about certain REIT sectors. As elaborated in my recent article "Quest For Safety Through REIT Investing," if you adjust for retail, office and lodging sectors, the U.S. equity REITs have actually performed in line with the market.

In fact, the moves registered in Week 30 by all of the 16 REIT sectors confirm that the "virus sensitive" sectors are still more volatile and tend to considerably underperform, especially when the overall market is trending down.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

As could have been expected, most of the REIT sectors retraced in Week 30 when the markets were falling. Only 4 out of 16 sectors managed to provide above zero returns - data centers, timber, industrial and manufactured housing. All of these are considered defensive plays with resilience against further social distancing measures and lockdowns.

Data centers, in particular, delivered the best results across the board, advancing by ca. 4.5%.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

All of the sector names increased in value and showed great resistance against the beta risk pressure. In essence, this should not come as surprise as data centers are widely perceived as one of the best bond proxies in the entire REIT space. They provide stable and predictable cash flows that are based on long-term contracts with usually investment grade and public sector tenants. Plus, in case of rising inflation fears, data centers offer protection via inflation-linked rent escalators that can offset the increases in CPI levels.

Conversely, the worst-performing sectors were retail and lodging. Depending on the sub-category (e.g., regional malls or free standing), the market cap losses ranged from 2-4%.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

If we look at the volatility levels of all of the 16 sectors, we can notice how the returns have been inversely correlated to the realized volatility. In other words, the higher the return, the lower swings a certain sector has experienced. For example, data centers have showed the highest returns, while the volatility has been the lowest.

Finally, one could wonder what is the key takeaway from this. The development in REIT space in Week 30 as well as the repeating patterns observed in the prior weeks imply that in the case of unexpected volatility and increased pessimism, defensive REITs should not only be able to provide above-average returns, but also reduced volatility in the portfolio. However, if one's base case is that the market will gradually rise higher and that there will not be further shutdowns, COVID-19-sensitive REITs such as retail and lodging should prevail. Effectively, the REIT space offers now an opportunity for both risk-seeking and risk-averse investors - magnified beta risk via retail, lodging and offices, and decreased beta via defensive REITs with long duration and virus protected cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.