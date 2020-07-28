Dollar Strength Is Off The Table Now: Harrison

The way markets are playing out seems reflationary in nature, but progress may be stalled by the expiry of enhanced unemployment benefits, which may impact consumption dramatically.

The significant weakening of the dollar in recent weeks reflects the relative underperformance of the U.S. economy, but it also signals some positive things.

Gold is at its highest levels ever in nominal dollars, though it’s still lower than in 2012 and 1980 when adjusted for inflation. Ed Harrison told Real Vision’s Daily Briefing today that he thinks the rise can be attributed to negative real interest rates, the strength of other asset prices, and inflation expectations.

Harrison said that when interest rates after inflation are losing investors’ money, they want to hold something that’s a store of value that doesn’t have a liability - and that’s gold. Another reason why gold is bid up is what Harrison called the “buy anything” thesis: all other asset prices are up, like housing, oil, high yield, and stocks, so why not precious metals as well? Finally, inflation expectations - signaled by the drop in the dollar - also help explain why gold is strong.

Harrison discussed the significant weakening in the dollar of late and said that the concept that the dollar is going to be a strong currency is off the table now. Despite the reality that the U.S. economy is underperforming, dollar weakness does suggest something positive: we are no longer in a liquidity crisis.

Harrison also said the weak dollar suggests a reflationary impulse to the economy, but that impulse could eventually come to a halt when the effects of recent policy decisions come into play.

He called the expiry of the enhanced unemployment benefit of an additional $600 per week a policy error, and said he thinks this will be very bad for the U.S. economy.

“The way markets are playing out is reflationary in nature. The dollar is low, the liquidity crisis is long gone, and asset prices can rise. But the fly in the ointment is the potential policy error coming forward,” Harrison said.

He expects a significant drop in consumption and thinks the effects will snowball into September and October.

“We’re in a dicey period now and no one knows what will happen in another month and a half,” he said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.