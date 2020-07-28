As well, the extension of tariff exclusions beyond August 7 is not a done deal yet, although there is a House bill that seeks to extend exclusions by a year.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) has seen its stock surge in response to an upgrade from Loop Capital that gave it a target price of $18 (when it was trading at under $14). There is also the belief that the flooring market should benefit from people spending more time at home now and thus thinking more about housing projects as well as spending less money on other discretionary items such as entertainment and restaurants. While this may be true, its stock is now pricing (at $23) in a pretty favorable outlook for sales, while discounting the possibility of the tariff exclusions being ended.

Thus, this is a level where I think the downside for Lumber Liquidators potentially outweighs the upside, and it is getting close to the point where I would consider it a sell.

Flooring Markets Could Benefit

The flooring industry notes that the additional time spent at home due to shelter-in-place orders may lead people to think about home renovations more. As well, many people are also still working from home now, continuing the increase in time spent at home.

New home sales also appear strong at the moment. Flooring companies may also benefit from a decrease in spending in other areas, with dine-in restaurants, cinemas and sporting events seeing significant hits to consumer spending due to the virus.

On the other hand, the economic damage caused so far by the virus and the potential for more economic damage from the continuing spread of the virus in the US may counteract some of the above factors.

Sales At Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators' results were significantly affected by store closures and other impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparable store sales went down -45% in the last week of March as around 13% of its stores were fully closed for a period of time, while the rest of its stores had reduced hours and/or went to warehouse-only conditions.

As of the week ending May 23, Q2 2020 comparable store sales were down -30%. By that point only 2% of its stores remained fully closed and 60% were fully operational. The remaining stores were scheduling appointments or utilizing the warehouse-only model.

As roughly 60% of the quarter had been completed by that time, Lumber Liquidators' full-quarter comparable store sales will likely be down significantly. A result around -20% would be pretty solid though as it would indicate that sales were largely back to normal in the last part of the quarter.

Valuation

I think a case can be made that the flooring market will be in decent shape going forward. The economic damage from the virus may be offset by an increased percentage of discretionary spending going towards home renovation projects. We will need to see the commentary from the various flooring companies about how sales trends look in July to see if this may be the case.

A scenario where the outlook for the flooring market and Lumber Liquidators returns to what it was before COVID-19 hit would make Lumber Liquidators worth around $15 to $20 per share. For example, if Lumber Liquidators could deliver around +3% to +4% comps compared to 2019, it would end up with around $1.147 billion in sales. A 3.5% operating margin would then translate into around $58 million in adjusted EBITDA.

$ Million Net Sales $1,147 Adjusted Operating Income $40 Depreciation & Amortization $18 Adjusted EBITDA $58

A 10x EV/EBITDA multiple to that would result in Lumber Liquidators shares being worth a bit under $20.

At $23 per share, Lumber Liquidators starts looking a little risky, though. It would need to show that its sales growth was accelerating past the +4% comps it did in Q1 2020 (before COVID-19) and that the growth was sustainable and not just due to pent-up demand.

As well, there is a bit of risk that the tariff exclusions (set to expire on August 7) do not get extended. Companies and trade associations favor extending the exclusions, but there is no guarantee about what will happen. The 3.5% operating margins assume that the tariff exclusions continue. Ending the tariff exclusions would negatively affect Lumber Liquidators' operating margins by approximately 2%, although it may be able to reduce that effect through tariff mitigation efforts. There is a House bill that is seeking to extend current tariff exclusions by a year, so that may provide more certainty for Lumber Liquidators if it passes.

Conclusion

A worthy argument can be made that Lumber Liquidators (and the flooring market in general) should be little affected by COVID-19 going forward. The economic impact from the pandemic may be offset by the increased interest in home renovations overall.

However, Lumber Liquidators' stock is currently pricing in a lot of optimism. If it could grow comps at +3% +4% (such as prior to the pandemic) and keep operating margins at around 3.5% (which would require continued tariff exclusions), it may be worth close to $20 per share.

To be worth $23 per share, Lumber Liquidators needs to deliver better than +4% comps amidst the continuing pandemic. While I wouldn't say that Lumber Liquidators is an outright sell yet, this appears to be a good time to take some profits given the uncertainty over how its sales will do over the next little while, and the potential for tariff exclusions to end (although that situation looks generally favorable).

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.