Utah Gold Mines: 2020 Exploration And Development Prospects

The article looks at the NPV and IRRs of companies that have conducted pre-feasibility economic assessments to understand potential value creation for shareholders.

Rio Tinto has had a producing copper, gold, and silver mine in the state that has been operational for over 100 years.

Utah has a few good mining prospects in the state that investors should be aware of.

Utah, being Nevada's neighbor to the east, is no doubt also a state rich in natural resources. Although it doesn't produce as much gold as Nevada, it produces a large number of other metals. Utah is in the top 10 states for mineral production, year after year.

That said, gold is not Utah's strong suit. However, it does have some gold projects that are underway, most of which sit near the Nevada border.

Below is a list of four public companies with operating mines or exploration and development projects in Utah. If you would like me to add others to the list for next year, please let me know in the comments section below.

Alderan Resources (OTCPK:ALDRF) Gold Springs Resource (OTCQB:GRCAF) Liberty Gold (OTCPK:LGDTF) Rio Tinto (RIO)

Gold Springs Resource - Gold Springs Project

Gold Springs Resource is the operator of the gold-silver Gold Springs Project, which splits the Nevada-Utah border in Lincoln County, Nevada, and Iron County, Utah. The company believes that the project will potentially be a shallow pit heap leach mine.

The company just recently completed its pre-feasibility economic assessment (PEA) in 2020, and the results were favorable. Here's a snapshot of the results from the PEA. There's sensitivity analysis, which shows an NPV between $262 million and $324 million at today's gold prices. Gold Spring Resources currently trades at a market cap of about $28 million.

The company updated its resource potential, and there are 610 thousand gold ounces measured and indicated, and 10.8 million silver ounces measured and indicated. Keep in mind that this does not mean this is economically recoverable, although that is the hope.

When Gold Springs Resource compares the gold grade of its project versus other major gold mines in the Great Basin, its gold grade stacks up very well.

The Gold Springs project looks like a good one so far. For the remainder of the year, the company will be expanding its drilling program and will hopefully have another resource update sometime in Q4 2020. While trading at a market cap of just $28 million, there's plenty of room for shareholder value to be created relative to its PEA.

Liberty Gold - Goldstrike

Liberty Gold operates the Goldstrike development project located in Washington County, in southwest Utah. It is a Carlin-trend type of project, which is the trend located in Nevada, where some of Barrick (NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont's (NYSE:NEM) larger mines are located. In fact, Barrick and Newmont operate a mine in the Carlin trend by the same name. Liberty's Goldstrike project used to be a producing mine from 1988 to 1994 when it produced about 200 thousand ounces of gold and the same amount of silver during that period.

Today, Goldstrike's resource estimate is placed at 925,000 ounces at .5 g/t of gold indicated and 296,000 ounces at .47 g/t of gold inferred.

Goldstrike completed its pre-feasibility economic analysis in 2018, and it was reasonably encouraging. Here's a snapshot of the results.

The NPV and IRR calculated in the image above are assuming an initial capital requirement of $113.2 million and a $1,300 per ounce gold price. Liberty was kind enough to calculate the NPV and IRR using a sensitivity analysis, shown below. Unfortunately, the sensitivity analysis only goes up to $1,700 per ounce gold price, but it still demonstrates the favorable economics as gold prices rise. One could easily extrapolate the NPV using a $1,900 per ounce gold price from the chart below.

In 2020, Liberty Gold plans to continue developing the mine with activities that will add value to the future buyer.

In case you were wondering, Liberty Gold's business model is to discover assets and bring them along the exploration and development process only so far until the company can find a buyer for the asset. For example, Liberty Gold was responsible for the Long Canyon gold mine discovery, which was later purchased by Newmont Gold for $2.3 billion and is a producing gold mine today. It is unclear to me what part Liberty Gold played in developing that gold mine. I doubt it was the one that sold it for $2.3 billion, or I would expect its balance sheet to be much larger.

The below image taken from its website demonstrates Liberty Gold's focus on discovery. However, I'm not sure I would call discovery, the sweet spot, in my opinion.

Regardless, the Goldstrike Project appears to be a good project for a company of Liberty Gold's size and should add value to shareholders in the long run. Liberty Gold currently trades at a market cap of $375 million.

Rio Tinto - Kennecott/Bingham Canyon

The Rio Tinto Kennecott Mine is not purely a gold mine, but it bears mentioning as it has been a prolific mining operation in Utah for over a century. The copper-gold-silver mine began processing material in 1903 and is located just outside Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rio Tinto sees operations at the Kennecott mine continuing to at least 2032 as it just committed to a $1.5 billion investment over the next six years.

In 2019, this mine produced 186,000 tonnes of copper, 11,200 tonnes of molybdenum, 234,000 ounces of gold, and 2.8 million ounces of silver. Considering it has a history of over 100 years, those are stellar production numbers. It highlights the fact that Utah is a state rich in resources and makes an investor wonder if there is another Kennecott resource somewhere in the state.

Rio Tinto is a mammoth company with operations all over the world. The company currently trades with a market cap of about $100 billion as of this writing.

Alderan Resources

Alderan Resources is an Australian company that owns four separate projects that are located in Utah. All four are in the very early stages of exploration. The one project that is most interesting is the Frisco Project. Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, is in the process of earning up to 70% interest in the project via exploration commitments.

The Frisco Project primarily focuses on base metals, but some gold and silver deposits will also likely be found. It's too early to know what the results of the exploration will be. Alderan Resources currently trades at a market cap of $20 million USD.

Summary

Utah is a state rich in natural resources and has a history of gold production. Today, it has some exciting exploration and development projects. As the price of gold rises, one might expect to see more development projects begin in Utah.

The Kennicott Mine, owned by Rio Tinto, is a prolific producer of various metals, including gold. Having produced for over 100 years, it's likely there are potentially other resources like it in the state. In the meantime, smaller development projects like the Goldstrike and Gold Springs projects are underway and appear to be promising for investors.

The Goldstrike project had an NPV of nearly $300 million at gold prices of $1,700 per ounce. The Gold Springs project also had an NPV of nearly $300 million with current gold prices. With Gold Springs trading at a market cap of just $24 million, there is a lot of opportunity for a patient investor.

In our tour around the United States, we've examined Nevada, Utah, California, Alaska, and Idaho thus far. Each state is unique in its profile, but each of these states contains real estate inside the Great Basin, which is the geological structure where most gold is found in the contiguous 48 states. There are a few states remaining that the Great Basin intersects with and I will be sure to cover those in upcoming articles.

Please let me know if I left any Utah companies out of the list in the comments below.

