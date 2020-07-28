The fourth quarter was tough for the company, but the growth has been relatively unimpressive for a while now, and strong 80% growth in digital channels has offset a lot of the weakness in brick-and-mortar.

Instead, we believe the stock benefited from the lockdown, and these may very well be near-peak fundamentals the business experiences in the near term.

Nike Inc. is being touted as a "post-lockdown" stock by the Street, leading to rich valuation that may lead to disappointment down the road.

Nike Inc. (NKE) is being clubbed with other retailers and touted as a "post-lockdown" stock by the Street, leading to rich valuation that may lead to disappointment down the road. Instead, we believe the stock benefited from the lockdown, and these may very well be near-peak fundamentals the business experiences in the near term.

The stock, trading near all-time highs, is holding up on expectations that a retail revival when foot traffic and tourism comes back will lead to a renewed demand cycle. Till then, China, which is already opening up, will hold the fort on the growth front. Longer term, growth of digital channels and improved market position in the women's apparel products will lead to better sales and improved profitability.

Yes, simple and impressive bullish thesis indeed. But we believe fundamentals will force investors to learn that the problems are deeper than store closures during the lockdown, China is more important for the company than the sell side wants them to believe, and digitalization without improvement in profitability means little for the shareholders.

High expectations

Next Yr. P/E P/ Sales Market Cap (B) Gross margins Last FY Sales Growth Next Yr. Nike Inc. 39 4.2 $153 43% 13% Under Armour Inc. (UAA) 118 0.9 $5 47% 24% Adidas AG (ADDYY) 77 2.1 $54 52% 22% Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) 65 0.9 $5 48% 23%

As the chart above shows, expectations are high given the rich trading multiple assigned to the stock, almost a 125-350% premium over other players in the industry, on a price-to-sales basis, even though future revenue growth expectations and gross margins are among the lowest in the industry.

Can't ignore the rough road anymore

Not a one-off, digital has offset brick-and-mortar weakness

Nike Inc. 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenue Growth 6% 6% 7% -4%

The fourth quarter was tough for the company, but the growth has been relatively unimpressive for a while now, as the chart above shows, and strong 80% growth in digital channels that makes up 30% of the total sales has offset a lot of the weakness in brick-and-mortar. More so, the sale of an incremental unit via digital generates double the revenue versus a sale to wholesale on average, with higher gross margins.

Nike Inc. 2018 2019 2020 Increase in inventory $255 $490 $1,854 (Purnha's data source: SEC Filings)

Rather than waiting for sales from stores to come back, investors should worry about revenues catching up to reflect the weak economic environment, which, combined with elevated inventory levels (see chart above), rarely bodes well for any retailer.

China factor ignored by the bulls

Revenue Mix 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 North America 48% 47% 43% 43% 41% Europe, Middle East, and Africa 25% 25% 27% 26% 26% Greater China 12% 13% 15% 17% 19% Asia-Pacific and Latin America 14% 15% 15% 14% 14% Global brand divisions 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% (Purnha's data source: SEC Filings)

As the chart above shows, China has been the growth engine for the company over the last few years. Indeed, 57% of the incremental revenue increase from 2016 to 2020 was due to increased revenue from the Greater China region. Even during the difficult fourth quarter, business in China grew for the company.

The stock's rich valuation suggests the Street is largely oblivious of the company's reliance on China to drive growth amid increasing political tensions that may derail more than just the supply chain.

Profitability needs a new pair of sneakers

Nike Inc. 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenue Growth 6% 6% 7% -4% As % of revenue Gross Profit 46.2% 44.6% 43.8% 44.7% 43.4% Demand Creation 10.1% 9.7% 9.8% 9.6% 9.6% Operating overhead 22% 21% 22% 23% 25% Operating Margin 14% 14% 12% 12% 8% (Purnha's data source: SEC Filings)

It seems numbers have yet to wake up to the bulls' argument about digitalization and other changes driving up the margin profile of the business because, as the chart above shows, margins have been declining consistently over the last few years.

Importantly, much of the margin pressure has been due to rising operating overheads and the cost of goods sold, things that may see further pressure from disruptions due to China.

Higher spending may put further pressure on earnings growth

As the chart above shows, Nike's spend on "demand creation," as a percentage of total revenue, has been declining over the last few years. Usually, companies tend to increase marketing spend coming out of economic weakness to garner share when the demand comes back, and Nike may follow the same.

Nike Inc. 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Effective tax rate 19% 13% 55% 16% 12%

The effective tax rate that trended lower over the last two years may also go up as things move towards normalcy.

Does shrinking cash mean lower buybacks? We believe so

Like Apple, Nike's EPS has been significantly helped by buybacks. Indeed, the share count reduced by almost 9% from 2016 to 2020, even though EPS declined during that time frame.

Nike Inc. 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net cash ($M) $3,464 $2,708 $1,777 $1,199 -$867 Growth -22% -34% -33% -172%

We believe share buybacks may also come under pressure because of the shrinking net cash position on the books at a time when the industry growth is restrained and the business will have to spend more to drive growth.

Nike Inc. 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Shareholders' Equity ($M) $12,258 $12,407 $9,812 $9,040 $8,055 Growth 1% -21% -8% -11%

Secondly, as stock performance stalls, institutional investors may also wake up to the declining book value, further restricting the company's options in the use of free cash flow.

Disclosure: This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.