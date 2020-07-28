Graphite Miners News For The Month Of July 2020

Graphite market news - Weak demand for graphite has been met with reduced supply. Syrah shut down graphite production in Q2.

Welcome to the July edition of the graphite miners news. July saw graphite prices flat and some interesting news from some graphite miners. The Magnis Energy technologies news has resulted in an over 100% gain for the stock.

Graphite price news

During July China graphite flake-195 EXW spot prices were flat, and are up 7.5% over the past year. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries; it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make “spherical” graphite used in Li-ion batteries.

Graphite price chart - Large flake graphite price is ~USD 830/t (slightly out of date now, but an ok rough guide still)

Source: Northern Graphite

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

Battery and EV battery metals are set to take off

2019 to 2030 demand increase forecast for EV metals as the EV boom takes off - 'Battery' graphite demand forecast to grow 10x.

Source: Courtesy BloombergNEF

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (graphite in red)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts (total demand)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Twitter

Graphite market news

On July 16 Fastmarkets reported: "Weak demand weighs on 194 fob China market."

On July 21 Investing News reported:

Lomiko Metals optimistic regarding the future of battery metals investment. According to Gill, the average Tesla vehicle is made of approximately 90 kilograms of graphite. Moving forward, he is hopeful Tesla and other electric vehicle manufactures will continue to drive demand in related commodities including lithium and graphite. “Lithium, graphite, manganese, cobalt and nickel are all the main elements. They are all susceptible to quick commodity moves that can then affect the juniors in the area,” said Gill.

Graphite demand versus supply forecast

Source: Triton Minerals courtesy Roskill

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On July 15, Syrah Resources announced: "Production of battery specification anode precursor material." Highlights include:

"Anode precursor material to battery specification has been produced at Vidalia and will be dispatched to potential customers and supply chain partners for testing and qualification.

China currently produces 100% of the natural graphite anode precursor material used for production of lithium-ion batteries in Electric Vehicles (“EV”), as well as other applications. Syrah believes the Vidalia operation is the farthest progressed alternate source of natural graphite anode precursor material ex-China.

Anode precursor from Vidalia will be further processed to AAM via toll treatment and from a furnace to be installed at Vidalia over the coming quarters, which will further facilitate ongoing strategic, financial partnership, and end-customer interactions.....

Current installed plant at Vidalia is capable of 5kt per annum milling and commercial qualification scale of 200t per annum purification. An in-progress Bankable Feasibility Study (“BFS”) is assessing the economics of expanding the capacity of the existing facility to 10kt per annum of AAM production capability initially, and then scale up to 40kt per annum."

On July 23, Syrah Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report – period ended 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

"....No cases of COVID 19 have been identified at any of Syrah’s global operations to date.....

Production of battery specification anode precursor material has been demonstrated at commercial scale at Vidalia (achieved post quarter end), uniquely positioning Syrah as a credible and advanced potential supplier of battery anode material ex-Asia.

Natural graphite sales from Balama during the quarter was 9kt (prior quarter: 7kt).

No natural graphite production at Balama during Q2 2020 (prior quarter: 12kt) due to ongoing impacts of COVID 19, specifically......Weak end user demand due to lockdowns, mobility restrictions and economic uncertainty negatively impacting year-to-date EV sales.

Immediate-term market conditions remain weak and timing of re-commencement of production at Balama is uncertain. Although, Syrah believes strong medium to long-term growth in natural graphite demand, driven by growth in EV sales, is supported by: ongoing investments by supply chain participants (auto manufacturers and cell makers); economic stimulus packages designed to accelerate EV adoption and charging infrastructure buildout; and, the relative strength of EV sales versus Internal Combustion Engine (“ICE”) passenger vehicles year-to-date.

A labour restructure at Balama (65% headcount reduction) and other actions are being implemented to further preserve cash during the current period of suspended production, whilst also retaining operating and marketing capability to restart production once travel restrictions are lifted and improvement in end user demand is observed - restart lead time is expected to be 2 to 3 months post implementation of planned cash preservation measures.

Cost reduction measures are expected to reduce Balama cash outflows to US$7m per quarter, with one-off implementation cost of ~ US$1m to be incurred in Q3 2020.

Commitment maintained to all in-progress sustainable development and community activities.

Cash of US$53m at end Q2 2020. Available liquidity and measures taken to minimise fixed costs positions the company to manage an extended period of market uncertainty."

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

No news for the month.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

No news for the month.

Mineral Commodities Ltd. ("MRC") [ASX:MRC]

Skaland Graphite is 90% owned by MRC. Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing mine in Europe; with immediate European graphite production of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum with regulatory approval to increase to 16,000. MRC owns 90%.

On July 2, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "MRC granted approvals to expand mining and processing at Tormin."

On July 7, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "High-grade mineralisation continues at Tormin Inland Strand."

On July 15, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "Highly prospective graphite project 20km from Skaland." Highlights include:

"Signed landowner agreement over Bukken Graphite Prospect, largest known graphite anomaly in Norway.

Geophysical surveys show large extent of graphite hosting schists and gneiss.

Initial surface mapping and sampling suggest carbon content of up to 14.1%.

Located only 20km from MRC’s existing Skaland Graphite Operations."

On July 23, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report."

Graphite developers

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF) (formerly Magnis Resources)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On June 29, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "Nachu Graphite significant for lithium-ion battery industry." Highlights include:

"Nachu project +99% purity flake graphite from the proposed mine processing plant deemed a high value product, only matched in the graphite industry through high cost downstream purification.

Once in production, graphite from the Nachu Project is forecasted to demand a premium price, demonstrating the financial viability of the Project, whilst minimising environmental impact without the use of chemical or thermal processes.

The low cost and sustainable processes for extracting graphite from the Nachu Project, align with the use of LIBs in new emerging sustainable industries.

Recent cell testing results using Nachu graphite exceeds those of current suppliers."

On June 30, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "New York lithium-ion battery plant transaction complete."

On July 24 News.com.au reported:

Electric vehicle battery could charge 85 per cent in six minutes.....Magnis Energy Technologies and its US partner Charge CCCV [C4V] announced to the ASX on Friday morning its Extra Fast Charge technology managed to get a battery up to 85 per cent in just six minutes.

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTC:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project’s two main centers of activity.

No news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

On July 17, Battery Minerals announced: "June 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Battery Minerals shareholders approve acquisition of 100% of Gippsland Prospecting, the owner of a copper-gold project next to Stavely in Victoria.

Battery Minerals continues to pursue project finance options for the Montepuez graphite project.

Cash on hand of $3.95M at 30 June 2020."

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

No news for the month.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

No news for the month.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

On July 2, NextSource Materials Inc. announced: "NextSource Materials completes $2 million private placement."

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On July 16, Northern Graphite announced:

Northern Graphite closes royalty financing. Northern Graphite Corporation has closed the previously announced sale of a one per cent gross revenue royalty (“GRR”) on its Bissett Creek Project to Electric Royalties Ltd. (“ELEC”) for $500,000 in cash and two million common shares of ELEC (the “Consideration Shares”). Half of the Consideration Shares are subject to a 12 month hold period and half to an 18 month hold period. Under the terms of the agreement ELEC also has a two-year option to acquire an additional half of one per cent GRR by paying $750,000, of which up to 25 per cent can be paid in ELEC shares. Northern has the option to buy back half of one per cent of the initial GRR at any time after 12 months by returning the Consideration Shares or paying $1.5 million in cash.

On July 23, Northern Graphite announced:

Metallurgical testing confirms process plant cost savings. Northern Graphite Corporation announces that comprehensive metallurgical testing carried out at SGS Lakefield has validated changes designed to simplify the flow sheet for the Bissett Creek Project and to reduce capital and operating costs. Testing indicated that the new flowsheet will increase average concentrate purities from 94.5 to 97.2 per cent with a small decline in recoveries (from 94.7 to 92.4 per cent) and large flake yields. Due to the premium paid for higher purity concentrates, the net effect will be an increase of approximately US$100/tonne in estimated concentrate sales prices.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On July 16, Talga Resources announced: "Quarterly activities review for the period ending 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

Commercial & Product Development

"Battery anode agreement with Farasis Energy.

Ta l n o d e®-C customer interest exceed 300% of planned annual production.

Forecast demand drive consideration of significant anode capacity expansion in Niska Scoping Study.

Talga in Bentley Motors electric drive project."

Managing Director, Mr Mark Thompson: “We are delighted to advance our commercial relationship with Li-ion battery manufacturer Farasis, who are in a strategic partnership as supplier to Mercedes-Benz, and continue to deepen Talga’s engagement with battery producers and end users attracted to our EU-local and low CO2 anode production potential."

Mineral Project Development & Exploration

"Swedish National Interest supports Vittangi Graphite Project development.

Full scale (Stage 2) mining applications submitted for Vittangi Anode Project.

Stage 1 feasibility studies set for completion."

Corporate & Investor Relations

"Talga graphene and battery anode webinar participation.

COVID-19 measures continue.

Cash balance of A$5.1 million as at 30 June 2020."

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On July 2, SRG Mining Inc. announced: "SRG Mining Inc. announces closing of fully subscribed Cad$1,000,000 equity financing."

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandanavia .

On June 30, Leading Edge Materials announced:

Leading Edge Materials to participate in graphite and graphene anode research project. Filip Kozlowski, CEO states “Being part of this project is a great opportunity for Woxna Graphite to contribute to the long-term vision of the Batteries Sweden alliance. Being able to supply natural graphite from Sweden could enable sustainable high-performance battery materials of the future. One of the focus areas, surface modification of spherical purified natural graphite is a key area of innovation to enable improved performance and cycle life for lithium-ion battery anodes.”

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On June 26, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "The BAPE releases its assessment of Nouveau Monde Graphite Project." Highlights include:

"The Commission recognizes the economic justification, environmental innovations, integration measures and social spinoffs associated with the mining project, and identifies avenues for improvement

The government’s environmental assessment is continuing with the process for a ministerial decree to authorize the project."

On June 30, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde receives $1.5m in funding to develop spherical graphite. Nouveau Monde will use this financial support to acquire, adapt and install state-of-the-art equipment to micronize and spheronize natural flake graphite. The transformation of graphite concentrate into value-added products is a key step for its use as anode material in lithium-ion batteries–a booming market given the growing adoption of electric vehicles–, as a heat-sink foil for electronic devices, and in expandable composites for industrial applications.

On July 15, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde announces successful C$20 million financing transactions with Pallinghurst.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On July 1, Volt Resources announced:

Update on Mauritian Note Offer. African focussed gold and graphite explorer and developer Volt Resources wishes to advise that the closing date of the Company’s Mauritian Note Offer (“Note Offer”) has been extended.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On June 24, Renascor Resources announced: "Siviour integrated graphite concentrate and spherical graphite project financing update." Highlights include:

Renascor has engaged a European investment bank to assist in the proposed debt financing for the vertically integrated Siviour Graphite Concentrate and Purified Spherical Graphite developments.

Letter of Support previously received for the provision of finance from Export Finance Australia [EFA], the official export credit agency of the Australian Government (see Renascor ASX announcement dated 3 March 2020).

Renascor also continues to have the support of the Dutch Government export credit agency, having previously received a Letter of Interest for ECA cover from Atradius Dutch State Business (Atradius) the official ECA of the Government of the Netherlands, for up to approximately 60% of the Siviour Graphite Concentrate Project capital expenditure (see Renascor ASX announcement dated 10 April 2019)."

On July 1, Renascor Resources announced: "Renascor announces battery anode material manufacturing operation." Highlights include:

World-class, low-OPEX project: By leveraging off the comparatively low-cost of Siviour Graphite Concentrates as feedstock for PSG production, and co-locating the downstream operation in Australia, the Battery Anode Material Study shows a globally competitive gross operating cost of US$1,989 per tonne of PSG.

Robust economics: The results confirm the compelling economics of a combined mine and battery anode materials operation, including: Post-tax unleveraged NPV10 of A$713 million. Post-tax unleveraged IRR of 33%. Total start-up capital cost of A$213 million, consisting of A$114 million for the mine and concentrator and A$90 million for the battery anode operation. Average annual EBITDA of A$156 million.

Alignment with offtakers: Planned PSG production averaging 28,000 tonnes per annum aligns with positive feedback from potential offtake and finance partners seeking to diversify supply chain from China, which currently controls 100% of downstream processing capacity for converting Graphite Concentrates to PSG.

High growth graphite market: The PSG market provides direct exposure to the high growth lithium-ion battery sector, with PSG demand growth projected at 29% per year through 20302.

Eco-friendly: Renascor to produce PSG through more environmentally friendly chemical purification that avoids the use of hydrofluoric acid and satisfies sustainability requirements of end-users and prospective financiers.

Funding: Renascor has received strong support for debt financing for the integrated mine and battery anode material operation, including in-principle finance support from Export Finance Australia and the recent appointment of a leading a leading European investment bank. Renascor has also received in-principle support from Atradius, the official Dutch Export Credit Agency, for the mine and concentrate operation.

Next steps: Renascor intends to use the results of the Battery Anode Material Study to advance ongoing finance and offtake discussions. In parallel, Renascor continues optimisation, engineering and regulatory programs for the integrated mine and battery anode material operation."

On July 14, Renascor Resources announced:

Independent purification tests confirm low-cost battery-grade purified spherical graphite from Siviour Graphite.....Tests undertaken by German graphite specialist ProGraphite GmbH (ProGraphite) have successfully upgraded Siviour spheronised graphite into lithium-ion battery-grade, 99.97% carbon PSG using caustic roast purification technique.....

On July 21, Renascor Resources announced: "Siviour now the largest reported reserve of graphite outside of Africa." Highlights include:

"Updated Mineral Ore Reserve estimate for Renascor’s 100%-owned Siviour Graphite Project in South Australia confirms it as the largest reported total Ore Reserve of graphite outside of Africa, and the second largest reported Proven Reserve of graphite in the world.

Updated Ore Reserve estimate for the Siviour Project includes: Proven Reserves of 15.8Mt at 8.4% total graphitic carbon [TGC] for 1.3Mt of contained graphite. Probable Reserves of 35.8Mt at 6.9% TGC for 2.5Mt of contained graphite. Total Reserves of 51.5Mt at 7.4% TGC for 3.8Mt of contained graphite.

The upgraded Ore Reserve provides additional confidence in the size and quality of the Siviour deposit as a consistent source of high-quality graphite supporting a mine life of 40+years.

The results further support ongoing offtake and finance discussions for Renascor’s integrated mine and battery anode material project."

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR]

On July 1, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Battery electrochemical results. Results demonstrates opportunity to increase product sales into the Lithium-ion battery market. EcoGraf Limited is pleased to announce the battery electrochemical results for its preferred feed materials from the recently completed benchmarking programme for the proposed EcoGraf™ battery graphite facility in Kwinana, Western Australia. The electrochemical testwork was undertaken to determine the electrochemical performance of each feed materialto provide increased product intelligence and performance. The testwork was carried out at a leading German Research Institute which specialises and supports the major battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. Each battery spherical graphite [SpG15] product sample was configured and developed under identical conditions which included the same electrode composition, cell configuration and electrolyte.....

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On July 9, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions partners with Evercloak and NGen for graphene in Cleantech Manufacturing Project. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is pleased to announce that Evercloak Inc. [Evercloak] and ZEN have been awarded $125,000 each as part of a Next Generation Manufacturing Canada [NGEN] Project. The project entitled “Advancing Large-Scale Graphene and Thin-Film Membrane Manufacturing” will support the scale up of graphene oxide [GO] production by ZEN to supply GO to Evercloak for their scale up and optimizing activities. NGen supports collaborative technology projects that enable the development of world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada."

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

No graphite news for the month.

New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

New Energy Minerals are pioneering Vanadium and Graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.

On July 14, New Energy Metals Corp. announced:

Variation of Balama Transaction and closing date. New Energy Minerals Limited announces the execution of a third deed of variation of the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement dated 8 February 2018, as varied on 26 September 2019 and 28 January 2020 (“SSPA” or “Balama Transaction”) with Auspicious Virtue Investment Holding Limited (“Auspicious”). In accordance with the third variation deed New Energy and Auspicious have agreed to include New Energy’s Mozambican subsidiary (New Energy Minerals Lda) as part of the sale, as well as Auspicious withholding the amount of AU$100,000 as security for the safe return of the drill core samples removed from the Caula project site by the former project manager.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On July 9, Westwater Resources Inc. announced:

Westwater Resources announces test results on coated spherical purified graphite......ULTRA-CSPGTM is Westwater’s anode material which is utilized in lithium ion batteries, which are used in the fast-growing electric vehicle market. Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The positive test results on spherical purified graphite, which follow the positive independent test results on our first lab-produced graphite, ULTRA-PMG™, demonstrates that we are progressing with the commercialization of these American-made battery-grade graphite materials.....

Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT]

On July 13 Fastmarkets reported:

Black Rock's graphite project is poised for market recovery, EV boom. Australia-based Black Rock Mining is moving ahead on its graphite flake project in Tanzania with its Mahenge project, supported from a strategic alliance with South Korea’s Posco.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTCPK:FGPHF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTC:GRXXF), Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF), NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)), Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

July saw graphite prices flat.

Highlights for the month were:

Weak graphite demand is currently being met with weak supply.

Syrah Resources succeeds in production of battery specification anode precursor material. No natural graphite production at Balama during Q2 2020 due to weak demand.

Mineral Commodities Limited - Signs landowner agreement over Bukken Graphite Prospect, largest known graphite anomaly in Norway.

Magnis Energy Technologies and its US partner Charge CCCV (C4V) announced Extra Fast Charge technology that managed to get a battery up to 85 per cent in just six minutes. New York lithium-ion battery plant transaction complete.

Northern Graphite closes royalty financing.

Renascor Resources announces battery anode material manufacturing operation economics. Post-tax unleveraged NPV10 of A$713 million. Post-tax unleveraged IRR of 33%. Total start-up capital cost of A$213 million. Siviour now the largest reported reserve of graphite outside of Africa.

ZEN Graphene Solutions partners with Evercloak and NGen for graphene in Cleantech Manufacturing Project.

