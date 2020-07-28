Apartment REITs are one of the most popular REIT sectors for investors who seek stable rent checks that are generally recession-resistant, all while being able to avoid the hassle of the three Ts (tenants, toilets, and trash). Also, for most households, the rental or mortgage payment holds top priority compared to other expense items. In other words, households can generally forgo some discretionary spend such as taking vacations and dining out, but cannot forgo the three necessities of food, water and shelter. In this article, I intent to evaluate whether Apartment REIT Independence Realty Trust (IRT) fits the profile of an attractive investment. So let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Southern Focused Apartment REIT

Independence Realty Trust was originally formed as an externally-managed REIT in 2009, amidst the great financial crisis. In 2016, it successfully completed the internalization of its management by acquiring its external advisor, which was previously a subsidiary of RAIT. The deal was completed by a $62 million transaction for 7.3 million shares of IRT stock owned by certain RAIT subsidiaries.

Since then, the company has grown to owning and operating 58 apartment communities, located primarily across the Southern region of the United States. Its focus is to own properties in attractive and growing non-gateway markets. One of the key advantages of this strategy is that it has less competition for deals in these markets than it would otherwise have in primary markets. This allows the company to acquire properties at more attractive cap rates. As seen below, most of its properties are located in the Southeast, with additional presence in the Midwest and Texas/Oklahoma.

(Source: Company website)

Before the effects of the pandemic set in, the company saw encouraging early 2020 results, as evidenced by the 7% YoY same property growth in NOI during Q1. Like other REITs, COVID-19 has been a risk factor for IRT, as evidenced by the occupancy rate having declined by 1.4% to 92.7% in April, compared to 94.1% in April 2019. Taking a look at the unemployment rates below for the month of June, it appears that the State of Florida, where the company has a presence, is among the hardest-hit. However, it appears that the unemployment rate in the other Southern states where IRT operates is about average or better than the rest of the country, especially when compared to the Northeast and Western regions of the United States.

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Additionally, it appears that rent collection concerns have eased a bit as the company reported a 98.1% collection rate for the month of May, including 1.2% in deferred payment plans. Occupancy has also trended up to 93.5% in May, thereby putting occupancy at close to pre-pandemic levels. In the medium term, IRT’s properties could benefit from a migration away from densely populated urban centers. This sentiment is shared by a report published by Jaguar Analytics, and is supported by increasing work-from-anywhere trends, as evidenced by the increased popularity of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and other work-from-home applications.

One of the drawbacks to investing in IRT is the relatively higher cost structure that it has due to its smaller size relative to peers. As seen below, its five-year average operating margin (calculated as operating income excluding depreciation divided by revenue) is 50%, which compares less favorably to its larger peer, Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), which has an average 57% operating margin over the same time period.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

This means that IRT is more susceptible to economic hardship and less able to capture growth, as less revenue flows to the bottom line on a dollar-for-dollar basis compared to its larger peers. Another key risk factor for IRT is the highly levered balance sheet, which sits at a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 9x. On the bright side, the company does have ample liquidity due to a recent $102 million equity raise during February, with no significant debt maturities until 2023.

It should be noted that the $102 million equity raise was originally intended to fund the acquisition of a three-property portfolio in Atlanta, but management decided to take the prudent step of preserving liquidity by canceling the deal without penalty. Plus, management did not rule out the possibility of using the equity proceeds to deleverage the balance sheet, as noted on the last conference call:

I think if you were to kind of look at what the impact would be if we were to use it to deleverage, it would be roughly a full quarter term improvement in our leverage but if you were to kind of fast-forward to the end of 2020, we should be sub-eight times net debt to EBITDA. The full turn lower, so sub-eight times. So probably in that 7.8, 7.9 net debt to EBITDA but, again, just want to echo we're continuing to maintain flexibility during this period of time.

Given that the $102 million equity raise, representing ~10% of the company’s market cap, will not be used for property acquisition, I expect FFO/share to be pressured for the remainder of the year. In addition to the already tight dividend coverage, I believe this was one of the primary factors that led to the 33% dividend reduction that was announced in June.

Investor Takeaway

Independence Realty Trust is a small-cap REIT with a focus on owning apartments in the Southern region of the United States. I’m encouraged by the fact that the company saw NOI growth in the early part of the year, and that its recent rent collection rates are very close to its pre-pandemic level. I can also see the portfolio properties as benefiting from a people migration away from densely populated gateway cities due to COVID-19 concerns, with support from increasing work-from-home trends.

However, the highly leveraged balance sheet gives pause for concern. In addition, investors should be prepared for challenged FFO/share growth for the remainder of the year due to the recent equity raise, which was originally intended for property acquisition, and is now being used to preserve liquidity.

I have a Hold rating on shares at the current price of 10.76 and P/FFO of 14.7, as I believe shares are fairly valued. While the share price valuation appears to be less expensive than some of its peers, I believe the discount is justified given that I expect FFO/share growth to be challenging for the remainder of the year, the company’s smaller scale, and higher leveraged balance sheet.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.