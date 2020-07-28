4 Reasons Ultra-Low Interest Rates Can Move The Market Higher

Interest rates on Treasury securities have reached unprecedented levels never seen before. While we have had short rates this low, the 10-year and 30-year rates have never traded in this territory before. During the Great Depression (the magnitude of which is emphasized by the fact that it is capitalized even today), the 10-year traded above 2 per cent and even higher and never got anywhere close to this territory. Coming out of the Panic of 2008-09, the 10-year generally traded above 2% but briefly got down to 1.5% and the 30-year got down to 2.25%, but again, neither of them reached current levels (.62% for the 10-year and 1.25% for the 30-year).

In the 1990s, one market analyst floated the "Fed Rule" under which the S&P 500 should trade at a price-to-earnings ratio which is the reciprocal of the 10-year Treasury yield. Thus, if the 10-year yield was 4%, it would be assumed that a fair value of the S&P 500 would be 25 times earnings. This rule, while not universally accepted, was taken quite seriously. The extraordinary nature of our current situation is illustrated by the fact that under this "Fed Rule", the fair value of the S&P 500 today would be roughly 150 times earnings, or more than 5 times its current price level.

Why do interest rates matter at all to stock valuations? What are we to make of the current low interest rate situation, and what exactly are the dynamics of its influence on equities? These are questions which are often ignored while current pundits espouse theories based on sentiment or Federal Reserve manipulation of markets. In order to take advantage of the current situation, it is necessary to dig a little deeper and try to understand exactly how and why interest rates may affect stock valuations.

1. Reduced Borrowing Costs - The first dynamic is straightforward. Lower interest rates lead to lower borrowing costs for corporations and, all other things being equal, this leads to higher earnings. Of course, lower Treasury rates don't automatically lead to lower corporate bond rates, but over time, the effect is generally well-established. Another caveat is that corporations with debt cannot immediately refinance at new, lower rates, but must either wait until their debt matures or "call" existing debt before relevant maturity dates (sometimes at considerable cost). This dynamic does not benefit corporations without debt. Among those with debt, financial companies generally face a double-edged sword because they will earn lower interest rates on their lending. The big beneficiaries here are likely to be non-financial companies with stable earnings but with large amounts of debt, such as AT&T (T) and Consolidated Edison (ED).

2. Balance Sheet Optimization - The second dynamic has already appeared in a big way during the post-Panic bull market. A corporation can increase its earnings per share merely by borrowing money and using it to buy back shares as long as the after-tax interest rate is less than the reciprocal of the price-to-earnings ratio. Thus, a company with 100 million shares trading at $100 per share and earnings of $5 a share, or $500 million (with a market cap of $10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20), can do exciting things if it can borrow at an after-tax rate of 2%. It can borrow $2 billion and buy back 20 million shares. Its earnings will decline due to the interest expense by $40 million. But with 80 million shares and $460 million in earnings, its new earnings per share number will be $5.75 for a 15% increase.

There are all sorts of limitations to this dynamic. Of course, the price of a company's shares will likely increase during the period of time in which the repurchases occur, so the number of shares it can repurchase will decline as the price rises. In addition, some companies are already "borrowed up" and really can't increase debt without serious ramifications. Even for companies that are not overleveraged, borrowing for share repurchases can't go on forever; as debt increases, lenders will demand higher interest rates and equity investors will perceive the company as more risky. But for tech giants like Apple (AAPL), which has recently borrowed at .75% and has a net cash balance sheet, the ramp on which it can continue to borrow and repurchase shares is very, very long. The same can be said for Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT). It may well be that the strong performance of the tech giants reflects the market's perception of this very situation.

3. Portfolio Optimization - Lower interest rates tend to lead yield-oriented investors to look at equities more seriously. Indeed, subscription services focused on this very dynamic have flourished on Seeking Alpha for good reason. If 10-year Treasuries are below 1%, some dividend yields start to look very enticing. I wrote a series of articles during the post-Panic but pre-COVID-19 bull market noting that the S&P 500 had a tendency to trade around a dividend yield of 2.0%. The yield is currently below that level, but that may be justified by the extraordinary interest rate situation we are in. With rates at these levels, stocks like Altria (MO) (yield 8.03%), AT&T (T) (yield 7.03%), Procter & Gamble (PG) (yield 2.51%), and even Microsoft (MSFT) (yield 1.01%) begin to look attractive especially over the time periods for which an investor would have to hold a 10- or 30-year Treasury bond.

Of course, investors who are willing to invest based on earnings or cash flow yields will find many, many solid companies with earnings yields in the 4-5% area, and these will look increasingly attractive compared to long-term bonds.

4. Fundamental Valuation - Finally, the basic metric for valuing equities - present value of discounted expected future cash flow - depends upon the use of a "discount rate" to reduce the nominal amount of future cash flow to a present value. It would be expected that this discount rate would be affected by alternate investment opportunities and thus by interest rates. Lower interest rates should mean a lower discount rate, which would automatically translate into a higher present value for a given stream of future cash flow.

The argument has been made that low interest rates reflect lower expectations of at least nominal future economic growth, and thus, the reduction in discount rates is almost automatically offset by a proportionate reduction in expected future nominal cash flow. This argument certainly has some validity. And I think it is a strong argument against the indiscriminate purchase of equities at this point. Interest rates are at unprecedented low levels because of an extraordinary situation which affects different sectors of the economy and different companies in strikingly different ways. Thus, airlines, hotels, cruise lines, most brick-and-mortar retailers, and shopping malls have been devastated. But other companies have not been similarly affected by the phenomenon (coronavirus), which has led to lower interest rates. On the other hand, many of them will benefit from lower interest rates for the reasons stated above.

Conclusion

Low interest rates will create enormous upside for many companies. Indeed, the potential for this upside may be a key reason that the tech giants have performed so well already. But investors must be careful. Some companies will be unable to take advantage of lower interest rates and will be beset by challenges and much lower cash flow in this environment. We may be heading into a "stock picker's market" favoring tech and consumer staples, as well as strong balance sheet and strong cash flow companies. But the fact remains that there are many, many companies whose stocks may have quite a ways to run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, PG, MSFT, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.