Lazy Summer, A Good Time To Change Thinking

In the northern hemisphere, summers often usher in the most enjoyable part of the year, with time to recuperate from winter's focus on survival. In our trading/investing world, the summer is often a period of relatively low transaction volume combined with a lot of vacations. We contrarians scan for changes, while the majority shift their attention elsewhere. The old quote given to planners captures our anxiety: "If everything seems to be going well, you have obviously overlooked something". While I cannot predict the future, I know that recognizing change early is highly productive in making money and/or avoiding significant losses.

Stock Market Leadership is Changing

Following on last week's blog which sensed that some change is occurring, I looked at the weekly performance of 103 mutual fund investment objective peer groups. Using fund performance data from my old firm, year to date through Thursday, there were only 27 peer groups rising more than the +1.04% gain for the average S&P 500 index fund. However, for the week, there were 84 peer groups that beat the Index Fund's gain of 0.64%. Clearly, we have gone from a minority of peer group averages lagging to a majority doing better. What is happening?

Perhaps the individual fund peer group performances give us a clue. The average Large-Cap Growth fund gained +14.90% year to date but only rose +0.61% for the week, trailing ever so slightly the +0.64% gain for the S&P 500 Index funds. Their significant overweight in technology was not likely the cause, as the Science & Technology funds average gained +1.53% and Global Science & Tech funds gained an even higher +1.87%. I suggest that while Large-Cap Growth Funds had an oversized position in tech, they did it in relatively few stocks compared to the more diversified sector funds. Thus, the problem may well have been in an overcommitment to a dozen or so Big Tech holdings. Another possibility could be how the average Large-Cap Growth Fund handles its substantial flow of new money, which came in after good relative performance. To keep the number of holdings in the portfolio manageable, managers bought more of what they owned, as they, by definition, were the most liquid stocks in the market. Furthermore, an army of analysts were predicting a continuation of good earnings in these trying times. This coming week, we will see whether the rosy estimates were close to being correct.

There is another way to look at the evolving change in market leadership.

Some "value" funds and a significant number of sector funds are doing better than the S&P 500 Index, which is market capitalization-weighted.

Many currencies are doing better than the US dollar, leading to weekly gains of +2.19% for Global Sector funds and +1.68% gains for World Equity funds. There are a number of explanations for these market trends: Numerous countries are apparently dealing with COVID-19 better than we are, with the economies of both Europe and China doing better. The US stock market has become extremely bifurcated, with perhaps 10% of the stocks contributing to most of the indices' gains. If most of the market does not catch up, there is a question as to how much longer this rising market can last. The current political campaign is depressing. The views of various candidates are reducing enthusiasm for their positions, both among their followers and the relatively limited number of independent thinkers. There is little belief that the US is likely to have good times immediately ahead, partially due to our debt burden at all levels of society. Without an expanding real economy, we are likely to see an increasing number of business and personal financial failures.



What to Do?

The first thing many investors need to do is switch their primary interest from security selection to portfolio allocation, including available cash for investment. Create or update a schedule of likely cash withdrawals. Organize the portfolio and identify holdings according to your current thinking, e.g., relative current risk, assets that are hedges or are held to address specific concerns, comfort levels, any other way that might drive decision-making. Array your assets in each of the above buckets and see if the allocation is appropriate. In this lazy summer season and probably before mid-August, focus on your largest allocation and reduce the biggest allocation bucket by 10%. This will increase your flexibility to reinvest opportunistically. Keep reducing excessive allocations by 10% quarterly until comfortable. Begin increasing your discomfort by making new investments with specific goals in mind. Identify review points, either on a calendar basis or when a structural event occurs, either within your account or the security's own development.

