Lukoil is going to seek justice in the court, but it's hard to say what the chances are for Lukoil to win the case.

Now, FAS Russia demands to undo this deal due to a very dubious reason that is beyond Lukoil's area of responsibility.

Lukoil sold a diamond mining company back in 2017 for $1.45 bn to Otkritie Holding. The deal was approved by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia back then.

In many articles and discussions about Russia, I mentioned that low quality of legislation and inconsistent application of laws are among some of the key fundamental problems of Russia because it often allows the authorities to act loosely towards Russian companies. This article is exactly about this issue. The stakes are high - 1.45 billion dollars which Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) may be obliged to return to the buyer of the diamond company.

Lukoil declared its disagreement with the arguments of FAS Russia set forth in the lawsuit, considering itself to be a bona fide seller. Indeed, the company fully complied with the existing legislation, but, for some unknown reason, it is going to pay for the mistakes made on the side of FAS Russia itself, which had more than enough time to check all the details regarding the deal.

To be honest, this lawsuit caught me by surprise. News about disputes between FAS Russia and Russian companies have become the background noise, but this case is unique and got surprisingly low attention relative to the seriousness of potential consequences. The first news about the lawsuit was in late May, but it stayed below my news radar up until late July. Anyway, I think it's better later than never to inform readers about the lawsuit and its implications.

Diamonds? Lukoil? What?

Yes, you got it right - Lukoil owned a diamond company as a non-core asset. In the early 2000s in Russia, it was fashionable to be a conglomerate, and Lukoil followed this fashion as well. Arkhangelskgeoldobycha, or AGD Diamonds, develops the Grib deposit, one of the largest diamond deposits with about 100 million carats of reserves. Lukoil sold the company to the banking group Otkritie in May 2017, having raised $1.45 billion.

Later in 2017, Otkritie was bailed out and nationalized. All large assets, except AGD Diamonds, were transferred to the Trust bank, created specifically for stockpiling assets of bailed-out banks. Otkritie Holding itself is now in the process of bankruptcy, initiated due to creditor claims (the Trust bank is one of them). The story is a bit convoluted, but these details will come in handy a bit later.

The Grib deposit. Source: Vedomosti

In late May, the FAS decided to challenge this transaction in court, demanding that it must be declared invalid because its analysis revealed a violation of the law on foreign investment in strategic enterprises. As the antimonopoly service found out three years later, Otkritie Holding concealed the citizenship data of its three former shareholders - businessman Mikhail Parinov and former top managers of Otkritie Bank Dmitry Romaev and Evgeny Dankevich - during the purchase of the asset. According to the FAS, all of them held minority stakes in the company, but in the sum of their stakes, they formed a controlling stake, which means that the FAS was misled when coordinating the deal with a strategic asset:

During consideration of the transaction by the Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment, the applicant did not provided with information that a number of Otkritie Holding's beneficiaries had citizenship of another state, which led to the establishment of control over the Russian strategic company by foreign investors.

The Russian law prohibits beneficiaries with foreign citizenship from owning more than 25% of mining assets of federal importance. In the regulator's opinion, the revealed fact is serious enough to undo the deal today.

And here we come to some logical gaps.

What's Wrong With FAS Russia Position

The question that arises primarily - where was FAS Russia, as the controlling authority, when it approved the deal? Law experts interviewed by Kommersant and RBC news agency ask the same question and note that this case is unprecedented because FAS Russia has never before invalidated a deal previously approved with incomplete information. Experts unanimously agreed that FAS Russia had everything necessary to verify the particulars of the transaction. That confirms the fact that Lukoil deals with apparent underworking of the authority. Not to mention that the complaint of the FAS does not relate to Lukoil at all.

Initiation of a lawsuit by FAS over the sale of AGD Diamonds casts doubt on the procedure of state control over foreign investments, said Lukoil in its statement and added:

The transaction to sell shares of Arkhangelskgeoldobycha was concluded after five-month due diligence and verification of information provided by the seller and the buyer, without any objections from regulatory authorities, in strict compliance with the Russian legislation, after approval was obtained from the Governmental Commission for Control over Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation which was headed by Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev and included ministers, the head of FAS Russia (acting as executive secretary of the Commission), the head of the Federal Security Service, representatives of other federal services.

Lukoil said it will take all necessary measures to protect its rights and legitimate interests. In fact, the legitimacy of the decision adopted by the government commission is being disputed, and this raises questions about the functioning of the mechanism of state control over foreign investments.

Takeaways For Investors

For Lukoil, the potential invalidation of the deal is a risk that occurred completely out of nowhere. Even though the established law practice or just common sense plays in Lukoil's favor, it's hard to say how objectively the court will hear the case. If Lukoil loses the case, it would be hard to find a buyer amid the extremely unfavorable conditions in the diamond market. The subsequent resale of AGD Diamonds will imminently imply a huge discount. Dividends are unlikely to be affected, but the one-time charge of $1.45 billion may result in a higher debt load. At the moment, Lukoil's net debt is negligible, and the amount of cash on its balance sheet is $7 billion, which is more than enough to cover unexpected expenses. There is a speculative theory of why this lawsuit could be initiated by FAS. The Trust bank, controlled by the Central Bank of Russia, wants to extract as much cash as possible from the ongoing bankruptcy of Otkritie Holding. Considering that AGD Diamonds is barely liquid nowadays, people affiliated with Trust bank could "give a hint" to FAS Russia to find a reason to invalidate the deal. In fact, the Trust bank will receive the same sum of money for the cheaper asset. Again, there's no evidence to confirm this theory, but taking into account the suddenness of the lawsuit, I can't exclude such a hypothesis.

The first session of the court is scheduled on July 29, so I'll provide an update on this case when new information becomes available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.