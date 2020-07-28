Shares of Hasbro (HAS) fell nearly 7.5% on disappointing earnings, continuing what has been a painful year for shareholders with the stock down over 36%. Hasbro’s business faced a multifront onslaught from COVID-19. Lockdowns caused supply chain issues that made it difficult to manufacture toys and games, retailers that sell Hasbro products were closed, and its eOne production studio couldn’t produce live-action content. However, shares reflect these headwinds, which are beginning to dissipate, and offer value at current levels.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Results Were Poor

In the company’s second quarter (financials available here), HAS only managed to earn $0.02 on a non-GAAP basis, $0.21 below consensus. Revenue of $860 million was down 29% on a pro-forma basis, missing estimated by over $100 million. There is no way to say it other than that this was a poor quarter. As you can see below, Hasbro faced weakness across virtually all of its business lines with revenue down double digits on a pro-forma basis.

(Source: Hasbro)

The company faced headwinds from supply chain disruptions with factories closed. As a consequence, inventories also were lower than target, which meant the company could not meet all potential demand for its products. Aside from supply chain issues, entering the quarter, 83% of toy and gaming sales occurred in traditional retailers, many of which were closed due to lockdowns. Hasbro did increase its online share of revenue to 30% from 17% thanks to double-digit growth in consumer point of sale revenue in the US and Europe. These gains could not fully offset traditional retail revenue losses.

Hasbro and partner-branded toys were down, though Frozen 2, Star Wars, and Trolls products were up. Gaming revenue was the lone bright spot, up 11% as families sought to play key brands like Jenga and Twister, to stay occupied during stay at home orders.

TV/Film/Entertainment was also down over 30% pro-forma. Last year, Hasbro spent $4 billion to acquire Entertainment One (eOne) in an all-cash transaction, which is why the company now carries $5.2 billion in debt. This transaction expanded Hasbro from being a toy company to a multimedia children’s entertainment company, acquiring franchises like Peppa Pig. In hindsight, this was a poorly-timed acquisition, though no one could have foreseen a global pandemic last year.

eOne was negatively impacted by a significant drop in YouTube advertising revenue as marketing budgets were paused in March and April as the pandemic hit. As this spending begins to normalize, revenue should improve. Additionally, due to lockdowns, live-action production was halted, though animated production continues. These production restrictions have slowed the release of new products and were a revenue headwind.

One bright spot worth mentioning is that despite all these headwinds, Hasbro still generated $194 million in first half free cash flow, which is critical for the company to support its $93 million quarterly dividend payment.

The Outlook Is Brighter

Put most simply, many of the challenges Hasbro faced were one-time in nature, and their impact on financial results should begin to fade. First, HAS can’t generate sales if it cannot make the product. With 55% of its manufacturing capacity located in China, Hasbro began to face supply chain issues in Q1 as China was the first nation to enter lockdowns. Just as China was first into this crisis, it has been first out. Consequently, factories are operating at normal capacity and making up for lost production. Outside of China, the company has faced issues in the US, India, and Ireland but expects to operate at normal productivity levels in Q3, barring another round of lockdowns.

Today, fewer than 10% of retail locations selling Hasbro products are closed, so the significant hit to revenue from lower retail sales should largely reserve this quarter. Additionally, management stated that current low inventory levels will be caught up before year-end, meaning that Hasbro will leave less potential revenue on the table. The combination of normalized supply chains and retail distribution should help toys and game sales normalize in time for the critical Christmas shopping season, barring a second set of widespread lockdowns.

On eOne, the advertising revenue hit is beginning to fade. 2020 content production cash costs are expected to be $450-550 million after spending $220 in H1. This is $200 million below the initial target. While animated production is continuing, it will still take several months to get live-action production back on schedule. Still, the company has 100 TV projects and 60 film projects in the pipeline, which should set the company up for a very strong 2021.

Longer term, Hasbro continues to target $130 million in synergies by 2022 from eOne. Just $20 million of that will be realized this year, so the cash flow benefit from eOne is yet to really hit the bottom line. The key synergy, which is leveraging existing Hasbro IP to produce content, is really a 2022 event.

The headwinds that hammered Hasbro’s legacy businesses are slowing, and business should look more normal by year-end. Then come 2021 and 2022, the value of the eOne asset will start to be realized. In 2019, HAS generated $520 million of free cash flow. This year, Hasbro should generate about $400-450 million in free cash flow, but next year as eOne contributes materially, Hasbro could generate $550-600 million in free cash flow.

Valuation Is Attractive

Hasbro shares reflect all the bad news investors have had to digest while discounting the potential for improvement in the coming months. Importantly, Hasbro has the financial strength to operate through this transition. It has $1.04 billion of cash on its balance sheet, more than enough to cover its $380 million of debt maturing within twelve months. It also has a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

The company does need to work down its $5.2 billion gross debt position, and so I would expect most free cash flow, after its $370 million annual dividend cost, to go to strengthening the balance sheet. As you can see below, HAS has been a consistent dividend grower, and the company reiterated, “The Board remains committed to the dividend.” Investors can feel secure about this dividend, though there is unlikely to be growth until late 2021 or 2022.

(Source: Hasbro)

With $550+ million of free cash flow capacity next year, HAS shares have a forward free cash flow yield of 5.6%, and this is before Hasbro fully realizes eOne revenue synergies. Shares don’t have a catalyst until the company starts to show improvement in operating results, likely after next quarter’s report. But in the $70-75 area, investors should accumulate HAS, given this coming free cash flow generation. As this improvement is realized, I see shares returning to the $82-85 zone, or a forward free cash flow yield of 5%, providing a compelling total return potential when combined with a near 4% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.