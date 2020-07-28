The company saw steady recovery beginning in May with the acceleration of double-digit growth in June and continuing in July.

Solid second quarter results sent Watsco shares up 16.6% to end the day at $230. The company posted sales of $1.36B, flat compared to the prior-year period, but beating sales.

Source: Watsco

Solid second quarter results sent Watsco (WSO) shares up 16.6% to end the day at $230. The company posted sales of $1.36B, flat compared to the prior-year period, but beating sales estimates by $50M. The company also beat its GAAP EPS expectations by $0.34, reporting earnings of $2.26. Watsco is now trading at all-time highs, breaking the ceiling of $180 set during 2018. At $230 per share, the company has a market cap of $8.6B with a net cash position of $46M.

However, at current levels, we believe valuations are becoming too rich for our liking. We understand the resiliency shown by Watsco’s residential HVAC business, as demand for cooling/heating units is more of a necessity rather than a luxury. This is especially the case in hotter states such as Texas and Florida, where Watsco has a strong presence. That said, the company is trading at a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.7x; way above its 5-year average sales multiple of 1.25x.

Watsco is an excellent company, but in order to generate good investment returns, we need to consider what we are paying for the business. At this point, Watsco's high sales multiple is embedding high growth expectations. Paying a high price today lowers out future returns and since Watsco is a cyclical business, we believe the impact of COVID-19, especially on the commercial side of the business, still represents a risk that's too hard to calculate. The lack of a margin of safety makes us wait for a better entry point.

Q2 Recap

The optimism of the market can be found on the increased penetration of Watsco’s technology initiatives, which through their mobile app and e-commerce sites, saw an expansion of users to over 22,000, or growth of 34% over the prior-year period. Their investment in customer-facing technology has paid off with the spread of COVID-19 and social distancing rules. The current annual e-commerce sales run-rate is approximately $1.5B, or 33% of total sales in June, versus 29% in December 2019. Management estimates that in certain markets, their e-commerce run rate is closer to 50%, showing significant market acceptance and opportunity for growth, and a useful tool to increase market share:

I’m also glad to report that our industry leading technologies are contributing to our results in driving market share gains. Adoption and use of our mobile apps and e-commerce platforms have increased significantly as more customers use our technology. Our best measurement of impact is that customers that use our technology generally are growing faster than non-users of our technology. – Q2 call

During their Q2, there was a heavy promotional push of Watsco’s OnCall Air digital sales platform for HVAC contractors, presenting quotes to over 36,000 households, and generating $107M in gross merchandise value to their customers, an increase of 66%. The company also facilitated dockside/curbside pickup to facilitate contactless order fulfillment.

That said, management still sees trends in organic sales down 4% for HVAC equipment (which accounts for 70% of sales), a 9% decrease in other HVAC products (27% of sales), and commercial refrigeration products down 15% (3% of sales).

Watsco also reported record operating cash flows of $261M for the first half of 2020, compared to just $68M in 2019. However, as expected their record operating cash comes from a reduction in inventory (becoming a source of cash of $63M), an increase in accounts payable of $182M (a $20M increase compared to 2019), offset by $146M in accounts receivable, flat with the previous year.

Watsco has paid a dividend for 46 consecutive years, and the solid financial position of the company allows them to keep that record going on. Management has raised its annual dividend by 11% to $7.1 per share. Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The Big Picture

Source: Company filings

Watsco is the largest distributor of HVAC equipment, refrigeration equipment, and related parts in the U.S. The company has a network of 606 locations spread around the U.S Sun Belt, with a heavy presence in Texas (100 stores), Florida (85) and California (35).

Watsco has been able to grow its top line at a very consistent pace. Between 2010 and 2019, sales have grown from $2.8B to $4.7B, or at a 9-year compounded annual growth rate of 6%. While organic growth has contributed to its top line, the company is a serial acquirer. The company has a “buy and build” strategy which consists of identifying and partnering with great businesses:

Watsco has acquired more than 60 businesses over the last 30 years, most of which are successful, multi-generation, family-owned businesses. We are humbled and gratified to be entrusted with these families’ legacies. – 2019 annual report

Also found in their annual report, the company believes the market is very fragmented, with approximately 2,100 distributors. Watsco estimates its total addressable market to be about $97B. With 2019 revenues of $4.7B, that gives Watsco a market share of around 4.8%. We believe a fragmented market still gives the opportunity to expand its market share by acquiring other distributors, which so far, has been accretive to shareholders based on their growing EPS number and steady returns on capital, averaging 13%.

Organically, we also believe Watsco has growth opportunities as new technologies create more energy-efficient systems, creating an upgrade cycle. Management believes the mechanical life of an air conditioning and heating system to be around 8 to 20 years, depending on use and location. In their annual report, they state that a study from the EIA in 2018 estimates there are approximately 91M central air conditioning and heating systems installed in the U.S that have been in service for more than 10 years. As these units reach their useful lives, there is an opportunity for a growing replacement market.

Watsco also exhibits characteristics of an excellent business, which consists of operating income growing at a faster clip than gross profits, and gross profits growing faster than revenues. We see that to be the case with Watsco by looking at the trend analysis of their income statement. To us, that indicates once again that their acquisition strategy plus organic growth is compatible with their business model, as the company grows its revenue line and at the same time, having tight control of its expenses. As a result, gross profit and operating income margins have been steady throughout the years. That has allowed EPS, adjusting for one-time items, to grow from $2.49 in 2010 to $6.5 by 2019, while dividends per share have grown from $2.04 to $6.4 per share during the same period, having an average payout ratio of approximately 72%.

The Bottom Line

Source: tikr.com

With shares trading at $230, the company is trading at a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.7x for Watsco, above its 5-year average of 1.25x sales. We believe a fair multiple to pay for a business like Watsco is approximately 1.6x sales based on the following assumptions:

An average EBITDA margin of 8.2%

A reinvestment rate of 30%

Return on capital of 13%

An intrinsic growth rate of 4.4%

A cost of capital of 7%

Based on those assumptions, we get our fair value sales multiple of 1.6x for Watsco. Analysts are currently expecting revenues of $4.9B for 2020. Applying our sales multiple of 1.6x to analysts' revenue expectations, we get a fair enterprise value estimate for Watsco of $7.84B. Subtracting net debt of $111M, we get an equity value of $7.73B which divided by 38.2M shares outstanding, gives us an intrinsic value of $202 per share. At this point, we believe Watsco is currently overvalued.

We are keeping this company on our watchlist. There is no doubt that Watsco is an excellent business, and excellent businesses should trade at a premium. That said, we believe current valuations are too rich, making the risk/reward scenario not compelling enough for an investment.

