Despite a 70% rally from the lows in early April, mREITs remain lower by more than 40% this year and trade at a 20% discount to book value. We preview the mREIT earnings season, which kicks into high gear this week.

REIT Rankings: Mortgage REITs

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Mortgage REIT Sector Overview

Mortgage REITs have taken center stage in 2020 - and for the mostly the wrong reasons - amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) dipped more than 70% from its recent high in late February to its bottom in early April during a period that saw extreme and unprecedented levels of interest rate volatility that triggered a wave of margin calls and a self-reinforcing cycle of "forced selling" which pushed the mREIT sector to the absolute brink. By comparison, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) saw a maximum drawdown of roughly 43% during this period while the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) pulled back roughly 34%. mREITs have rallied more than 75% from their recent lows last month, but remain lower by 40% this year.

Few asset classes were slammed harder by the pandemic than Mortgage REITs, which have seen a "dividend cut bloodbath" with 33 of 42 mREITs suspending or reducing their dividends since early March. Best known for their hearty dividend yields that can breach double digits, Mortgage REITs - also called mREITs - utilize a high degree of leverage, typically through short-term repurchase agreements, to amplify investment spreads. Often viewed as a distinct asset class from traditional equity REITs that own, operate, and collect rent on real estate properties, mortgage REITs function more like a financial institution by originating and investing in interest-bearing real estate debt instruments. As investors have learned the hard way amid the volatile swings experienced in 2020, with high levels of leverage comes higher levels of risk.

Residential Mortgage REITs

In the Hoya Capital Residential Mortgage REIT Index, we track all 24 exchange-listed residential mREITs. Residential mREITs are typically grouped into two sub-categories based on their underlying investment portfolio. Agency mREITs invest primarily in agency mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, which have their principal guaranteed by a Government-Sponsored Enterprise, or GSE, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae, and thus bear minimal credit risk but tend to be more highly sensitive to interest rates. Non-agency mREITs invest in RMBS and other types of residential mortgage credit that are not guaranteed by a federal agency, including mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and whole mortgage loans, which bear higher levels of credit risk but tend to be less sensitive to interest rates. Despite the fact that every residential mREIT reduced or suspended its dividend in 2020, the sector still pays a hearty dividend yield of 7.9% at current distribution rates.

New to this report, we also discuss REIT Preferreds and Baby Bonds, which we introduced in a report earlier this quarter. Residential mREITs make higher use of preferred securities than any other real estate sector, with 20 of the 24 names in the sector offering preferred issues and/or exchange-traded "baby bonds". While not completely immune from the dividend suspension bloodbath, residential mREIT preferred shares have fared far better in 2020, outperforming their respective common shares by 30%. All 51 currently outstanding preferred securities from these REITs are cumulative, which entitles investors to "missed" dividend payments before any distributions can be paid to common shareholders. On average, residential mREIT preferred issues pay a current yield of 9.04% and trade at a 16% discount to par value.

Commercial Mortgage REITs

In the Hoya Capital Commercial Mortgage REIT Index, we track all 18 exchange-listed commercial mREITs. Similar to equity REITs, commercial mREITs tend to focus on one or a small handful of property sectors and tend to take on relatively lower levels of leverage compared to residential mREITs. Commercial mREITs can also be further segmented into two categories: pure balance sheet lenders, which originate and purchase loans for the own balance sheet, and balance sheet/conduit lenders which originate and purchase loans both to hold on their own balance sheet and also for the purposes of securitizing the loans into a CMBS or other vehicle. Exactly half the sector has suspended or reduced their common dividends in 2020, but the sector still pays a dividend yield of 8.2% at current rates.

Commercial mREITs don't utilize preferred securities to the same extent as residential REITs, as just 4 of the 18 REITs currently have outstanding preferred stocks or "baby bonds": iStar Inc. (STAR), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Jernigan Capital (JCAP), and Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN). The preferred issues from these REITs have outperformed their respective common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer more limited upside potential outside of the limited number of “participating” preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares. On average, commercial mREIT preferred issues pay a current yield of 9.06% and trade at an 8% discount to par value.

Mortgage REITs Risk and Opportunity

mREITs represent roughly 6-7% of the total market capitalization of U.S. exchange-listed REITs. A relatively more complex and less transparent business model than traditional equity REITs, mREITs essentially function as "mini hedge funds" run by relatively small investment teams. Most mREITs attempt to manage through the use of hedging instruments such as interest rate swaps and other derivatives, strategies that are prone to stress and failure during periods of extreme interest rate volatility as we saw play out in early 2020. Unlike equity REITs that provide returns through both income and growth, mREITs are essentially pure income vehicles, and despite their typically sky-high dividend yields, total returns from mortgage REITs have generally lagged those of equity REITs over most long-term measurement periods.

It's critical to note that mortgage REITs are not monolithic in their risk exposures. While Agency and Commercial mREITs tend to be negatively impacted by higher interest rates, some Non-Agency mREITs - particularly those with large portfolios of Mortgage Servicing Rights which face risk to the future income stream from mortgage prepayment - tend to do better when interest rates rise. Because of the use of hedging instruments, however, the end exposure faced by these mREITs is not always so straightforward or predictable. Below, we break down and define the five primary risk exposures faced by these different types of mortgage REITs: leverage risk, credit risk, interest rate risk, prepayment risk, and derivative risk.

Mortgage REIT Earnings Preview

Mortgage REIT earnings season hits high gear this week after commencing last week with reports from New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), both of which reported results roughly in line with expectations, with book values essentially unchanged between Q1 and Q2. The trend began heading in the right direction on Monday afternoon when AGNC Investment (AGNC) reported Q2 results, noting that tangible book value rose by 9.5% to $13.62 per share from the end of Q1 to the end of Q2. Over the next three weeks, we'll hear from the other 39 mREITs - including 10 more this week - in what is sure to be another newsworthy earnings season. Below, we discuss and analyze the three trends we're watching this earnings season.

1) Dividend Cuts and Resumptions: Every residential mREIT and half of the commercial mREITs reduced or outright suspended their common share dividend since the start of the pandemic. While a half-dozen mREITs had also initially suspended their preferred distribution, AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) is the only mREIT that has yet to resume distributions on its cumulative preferred issues. Unlike equity REITs, mREIT dividends tend to be quite volatile quarter to quarter, so dividend cuts shouldn't be foreign or necessarily calamitous to long-time mREIT investors, and we see the current distributions as both sustainable and relatively attractive. We expect most mREITs to remain conservative with distributions until there is a clear end in sight to the pandemic, but dividend plans do provide perhaps the best signal for the confidence level and future outlook of each REIT management team. The nearly 80% "cut rate" for mREITs compares to the 33% rate for equity REITs.

2) Updated Book Value Estimates: Unlike in the run-up to Q1 earnings season, where the vast majority of mREITs provided interim book value updates in April and early May, we have heard only a handful of interim updates since these REITs reported Q1 results in May. Residential mREITs reported an average decline in tangible book value per share of 32.9% in Q1, with two mREITs reporting declines of more than 80%. mREITs with heavy non-agency exposure, such as Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) and AG Mortgage, as well as those with heavy exposure to mortgage servicing rights, such as New Residential Investment Corp. and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), were the hardest-hit. Agency-focused mREITs, including Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN), Orchid Island Capital (ORC), Annaly Capital Management (NLY), and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) have outperformed this year as the valuations of agency-backed mortgages have held firm, particularly after the Federal Reserve announced unlimited support to purchase agency-backed MBS.

Commercial mREITs weren't facing the same "existential crisis" as their residential mREIT peers, but the sector's heavy exposure to the hotel, office, and retail sectors has dragged on performance during the pandemic even as these REITs reported a far more modest 7.3% average decline in tangible book value from last quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), which focuses on infrastructure assets, was the lone mREIT in either sector to report a positive change in tangible book values from 4Q19 to 1Q20, while several of the more highly levered commercial mREITs saw substantial declines in tangible book values, including Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT), Exantas Capital Corp., and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT), which saw declines of over 60%. Considering the steep discount that most mREITs are trading at relative to their Q1 book values, we think that better-than-expected updates, particularly among residential mREITs, could be a significant catalyst to add another recent recovery.

3) Commentary on Fundamentals: Residential mREITs have seen conditions stabilize considerably in recent months amid signs of stabilization - and even outright strength - in the housing and mortgage markets, and we're interested to hear the macroeconomic commentary from these companies that are deep in the trenches of these markets. As discussed in a recent article titled "Housing Is Red Hot", the steadfast strength of the U.S. housing market - perhaps the most economically-important asset class in the world - has seemingly held the fragile pieces of the global economy - and residential mREIT sector - together at a critical juncture. The rebound in housing market activity has been aided in the near term by unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus, while the sector is also benefiting from longer-term macroeconomic trends of favorable millennial-led demographics, historically low housing supply, early signs of a "suburban revival", and record-low mortgage rates.

The strong trends look poised to continue, as forward-looking indicators haven't shown signs of a letdown yet. The MBA reported last week that mortgage applications to purchase a home rose again last week and are now higher by 19% from the same time last year. The latest data and commentary from Black Knight (BKI) showed that the number of loans in active forbearance has continued on a downward trajectory since peaking in late May, noting that 7.8% of all mortgages were in active forbearance last week. Encouragingly, the total number of homeowners seeking forbearance appears to have topped out at levels shy of 5 million, representing less than 9% of mortgages outstanding, which would be well below the expectations of some pundits who projected up to 25% of homeowners to enter forbearance on their mortgage.

Considering the alignment of political interests, we expect fiscal stimulus measures to continue to be highly supportive through the 2020 election - measures which have been a significant factor in the stabilization and the emerging strength of the critical U.S. housing sector. We believe that the housing industry will continue to be a source of strength as the recovery continues in the back half of 2020, driven by the positive macroeconomic backdrop of robust millennial-led demographics and limited housing supply. Despite a US population nearly double the size of the 1960s, the US produced 30% fewer housing units over the last decade, pressuring vacancy rates of both rented and owned units to historic lows in early 2020 compared with historically high vacancy rates in the run-up to the financial crisis in 2008.

Why is "this time different" for the U.S. housing market and, by extension, the U.S. mortgage markets? For one, lending standards have been relentlessly tight over the last decade. Subprime and variable-rate mortgages, which were at the root of the cascade of foreclosures that sparked the financial crisis, have been almost nonexistent since the beginning of the recovery in 2010. "Super Prime" (760+) accounted for 54% of all originations from 2010 to 2019, and that share has steadily risen to more than 60% in 2019. Subprime loans accounted for just 4% of all mortgage originations since 2010, compared to 12% between 2003 and 2007. Combined with the lingering undersupply of housing, home values and rents remain firmly supported absent a catastrophic and deep recession.

As shown below, since 1995, home price appreciation has actually tracked nominal growth in personal income fairly closely, suggesting that home price appreciation issues may not be quite as significant or unsustainable as commonly believed, while rents have actually risen at rates far below overall income growth. Relative to personal incomes, home prices peaked in 2016 at levels that were roughly 20% above trend. Currently, national home prices are roughly 10% below trend. Home price trends over the last 100 years are also broadly consistent with the view that residential real estate assets are some of the more effective inflation hedges across any asset class. These properties may become especially important in the post-CV era, which may see a new "regime" of higher inflation.

How To Invest in Mortgage REITs

While mortgage REITs are certainly not for every investor, diversification is especially critical and we believe that ETFs are an ideal option for investors seeking low-cost, liquid, and diversified exposure to the mREIT sector. A handful of real estate ETFs offer direct or indirect exposure to mREITs, including the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), which are pure-plays on the mREIT sector. The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is also an option, which tracks an index primarily composed of US mortgage REITs, US equity REITs, and international real estate operators. Residential mREITs also comprise roughly 4% of the Hoya Capital Housing Index, which tracks the performance of the broader U.S. housing industry.

Key Takeaways: What To Watch This Earnings Season

Few asset classes have been slammed harder by the pandemic than Mortgage REITs, which have seen a "dividend cut bloodbath" with 33 of 42 mREITs suspending or reducing their dividends. Residential mREITs were the hardest-hit real estate sector during the depths of the pandemic, but have seen conditions stabilize considerably in recent months amid signs of strength in the U.S. housing and mortgage markets. We believe that the housing industry will continue to be a source of strength as the recovery continues in the back half of 2020, aided by the short-term boost from fiscal stimulus and driven over the longer term by the positive long-term macroeconomic backdrop of robust millennial-led demographics and limited housing supply.

Mortgage REIT earnings season kicks into high gear this week. All 42 mREITs will report results over the next three weeks - including the 3 that have reported thus far - in what will surely be another consequential and newsworthy earnings season. We noted the three trends that we're watching this earnings season: 1) Dividend Cuts and Resumptions; 2) Updated Book Value Estimates, and 3) Macroeconomic Commentary. We'll have full coverage in our Daily Recaps as well as a summary in our Real Estate Weekly Outlook.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Real Estate Crowdfunding, and REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, NLY, TWO, AGNC, BXMT, STWD, MFA, NRZ, CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.