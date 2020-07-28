S&P 500 Slightly Slips In Uneventful Week
We wondered if we were going to see any stock market doldrums this summer, and in the last week, they seem to have arrived in a week that was short on market-moving news, in which the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) closed just 9.1 points below where it did a week earlier.
Uneventful as it was, the week managed to provide enough additional data to allow us to refine our estimates of the value of the amplification factor in the dividend futures-based model we use to anticipate the S&P 500. Based on what we're observing, we think its value shifted to be slightly negative on July 14, 2020, where investors appear to be focused on 2020-Q4 in setting current day stock prices.
We have also reached a point where the past volatility of the historical stock prices we use in projecting future prices will cause its projections to be less accurate through the next six weeks. In the alternative futures chart, we are showing a redzone forecast range through that upcoming period, in which we assume investors will sustain their forward-looking focus on 2020-Q4. Should the trajectory of the S&P 500 move outside that range, it would potentially indicate investors have shifted their forward-looking focus to a different point of time in the future.
That could also happen if the market experiences a significant noise event, which isn't out of the cards. Especially since stock prices these days seem to be more affected by the changes investors expect for how the Federal Reserve might grow its balance sheet (what changes the amplification factor) than they are by changes in the rate at which expected dividends will grow.
There weren't as many market-moving headlines as in the past week as in months of weeks that came before, but here are the ones we found in the week's news stream.
Monday, July 20, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger stimulus developing in Eurozone, Russia:
- Wall Street closes higher, Nasdaq sets record as potential vaccines show promise
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble, bailouts ahead in the Eurozone; bigger trouble continues in Japan:
- Bigger stimulus deal reached in Eurozone:
- Stocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in Australia, Russia:
- Bigger stimulus under negotiation in the U.S.:
- ECB minion faults EU for not enough stimulus, ECB continues Eurobank bailout:
- Wall Street ends choppy session higher on mixed earnings, U.S. stimulus debate
Thursday, July 23, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Draft Republican plan for U.S. coronavirus relief has more direct payments: aide
- Fed minions boost monetary stimulus:
- Bigger trouble developing in Asia, China adds more stimulus:
- Wall Street closes sharply lower on tech selloff
Friday, July 24, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in Mexico, Africa:
- Bigger stimulus not developing in China, despite weak growth:
- Wall Street closes lower as Intel dives, earnings and pandemic weigh
Need a bigger picture on the week's events? Barry Ritholtz breaks them down into a succinct summary of positives and negatives over at The Big Picture.
We have a pretty good track record for redzone forecasts, but we don't yet have a lot of confidence in the latest, given the exciting new territory the market has entered in the last several months. We'll just have to see how it plays out.
