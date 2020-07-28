Investment Thesis

Alphabet's (GOOG)(GOOGL) Q2 2020 results this week are likely to negatively surprise shareholders. Nevertheless, I make the argument for why shareholders should take a longer-term view on the stock and how Waymo could lead to the stock to getting re-rated higher.

Further, I make the case why investors should consider Alphabet's price to sales ratio of 6.4x to be indicative that the stock is undervalued.

Ticking Along Nicely in Plain View

On the face of it, Alphabet has seen its growth decelerate over the past few quarters. Back in 2019, when the economy was stronger than it presently finds itself, Alphabet was just about reaching 20% y/y growth rates.

Right now, irrespective of what the stock market may lead one to believe, the underlying economy is unstable. If back in Q1 2020 Alphabet surprised investors when it reported its 13% top-line growth rates (15% y/y growth Fx-adjusted), going into Q2 2020 I reason that Alphabet is likely to negatively surprise investors more than many are presently pricing in.

Having said that, I am willing to bet that Q3 2020 will look better than Q2, and that Q4 will look better than Q3. The big question for investors is how long until Alphabet returns to posting strong double-digit revenue growth rates?

Presently, analysts are looking out to Q2 2021 before real traction returns to Alphabet. With this level of negativity, I believe that right now is the best opportunity for investors to become shareholders while waiting for optimism to return to the stock. In fact, I believe that Waymo could play a role in a change in sentiment.

Ready for Second Era of Growth

Waymo is Alphabet's large project that many investors are hopeful will strongly reignite Alphabet's top-line growth rates.

Investors would be ready to re-rate Alphabet's stock significantly higher once there's confirmation that Alphabet's foray into Transport-as-a-Service ('TaaS') is picking up momentum.

Having said that, as we learned from Alphabet's disclosure of its YouTube figures, it's one thing to be able to demonstrate a multi-billion revenue stream for certain segments, but it's quite another to be able to post a revenue line that is able to move the needle on its revenue line.

What's more, Alphabet has always pushed back from investors' demand for it to flex its almighty balance sheet, which carries just over $110 billion in net cash, and to take short cuts.

In fact, in hindsight, it's easy to see that not only has Alphabet been expertly run, but that it has kept an eye out for other opportunities.

Right now, Waymo appears to be a very strong opportunity for Alphabet. But once the fanfare of Waymo dies down, it will be quite difficult for Waymo to retain market share with passengers. Because, if you think about it, at the end of the day, passengers simply wish to get from point A to point B as quickly and cheaply as possible.

Thus, for Waymo to build up market share in the TaaS space, it will have to grow its presence outside of early adopters and aim for mass adoption, and that will be a challenge.

Waymo: Challenge and Opportunity

Alphabet has a monopoly on Search (for all intents and purposes). But Waymo will not have a monopoly. Indeed, even the most rose-tinted shareholders would agree that the race for AI power self-driving vehicles is going to be a blood bath.

For example, followers of Nvidia (NVDA) have seen first hand that for all the optimism that Automotive AI opportunity was supposed to bring by early 2023, that's a milestone that keeps getting pushed back.

In fact, not only are there huge legal hurdles to be overcome, but passengers too will need to be positively enticed.

Having said, one advantage that Alphabet has over many of its competitors is that Alphabet's revenue carries very high-profit margins. Even once we account for its heavy stock-based compensation as 'an actual' cost, Alphabet's still has operating income margins of 21% to 23%.

Put another way, Alphabet has a steady cash stream that allows it ample funding to funnel towards Waymo if it deems it necessary.

For now, my take on the whole TaaS space is that, if any company is going to positively succeed in cutting out meaningful market share in this space, it's highly likely to Waymo. As Waymo combines the accumulation of data, delivery of content, whilst driving passengers around on their errands.

Valuation -- Still Trading at a Discount to Fair Value

My members often ask me what I think Alphabet's fair value is. I let them know that it's difficult to accurately know what the fair value of a company is.

That in reality, it's much easier to recognize when something is not trading at fair value, because the stock is either exuberantly priced or trading a rewarding discount to fair value.

I contend that Alphabet trades a huge discount to fair value and that without any heroics, this stock carries a large margin of safety.

Alphabet doesn't trade on a P/S ratio, but I point to its P/S valuation to clearly demonstrate that despite all its potential, investors are not willing to pay a large multiple for its stock.

In fact, over the past three years even though numerous tech stocks have seen their multiples meaningfully expand on the back of rhetoric, oftentimes to irrational levels, Alphabet's P/S multiple has remained relatively tightly ranged bound between 6x to 7x sales.

The Bottom Line

The race for Waymo to become a needle mover to Alphabet can not come soon enough. I contend that Q2 2020 is likely to negatively surprise many investors, but that looking ahead Alphabet is a very attractive long-term investment.

Furthermore, right now, given its poor visibility and shaky ground near-term, investors are being presented with an attractive investment opportunity.

