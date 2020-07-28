On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, international tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) announced its second quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite attractive as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in both terms of top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. The company was certainly not particularly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting economic shutdown, but this is not altogether unexpected because the company sells an addictive product that also provides a relatively affordable vice for people to take the edge off of being stuck at home under quarantine. With that said though, not everything here was so attractive and we can still see some long-term weaknesses in the market for cigarettes.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Philip Morris International's second quarter 2020 earnings report:

Philip Morris International reported net revenues of $6.651 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 13.61% decline over the $7.699 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $2.731 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $3.187 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Philip Morris International shipped a total of 151.359 billion cigarettes in the current quarter. This represents a 17.65% decline over the 183.799 billion cigarettes that the company shipped last year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the marketing of the IQOS tobacco heating system as a modified risk tobacco product immediately following the end of the quarter.

Philip Morris International reported total net earnings of $2.049 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 15.89% decline over the $2.436 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

As noted in the highlights, Philip Morris International saw its shipment volumes decrease compared to the year-ago quarter. This is nothing unusual for the company as it has been going on for quite some time as consumers become more aware of the health risks of smoking and governments spend a growing amount of money on anti-smoking campaigns:

Source: Philip Morris International

While this trend has been going on for quite some time, it has not been true every market. In fact, the cigarette market in some areas was actually growing, which I noted in some previous articles on Philip Morris International. In this case though, the company saw its shipment volume to every region of the world decline from the prior-year quarter. Perhaps surprisingly, it was Southeast Asia at 28.1% that saw the biggest decline. Many years ago, China was thought to be a growth market for tobacco companies, so this is certainly an interesting reversal.

One method that tobacco companies have been using to compensate for the declining demand for their product is raising prices. They are able to get away with this to a certain point largely due to the fact that it is an addictive product and many times addicts are willing to pay whatever it takes to obtain their products of choice. There is certainly a limit, though, to their ability and willingness to do this. Philip Morris International might have more flexibility to increase its prices than some of its peers because the company controls most of the leading tobacco brands worldwide including Marlboro, L&M, and Chesterfield. In the past year, the company was able to achieve a 5.4% price increase after adjusting for currency fluctuations across its brand portfolio. This helped to offset the revenue decline that the company suffered as a result of the declining cigarette market.

Philip Morris International and its American counterpart Altria (MO) have also been proactive about introducing new products to counteract the declining cigarette volumes. The company is attempting to do this with its IQOS product. This is a form of electronic cigarette that heats an actual tobacco cartridge. The company promotes it as a way to experience the taste of tobacco without being exposed to the carcinogenic chemicals in the smoke of cigarettes. As we can see in the chart above, this proposition appears to be successful as the company sold more units in the latest quarter than it did in the prior year one. This illustrates that more people are using the product since it makes no sense for people to buy the product if they are not going to use it. This is in fact the case. As we can see here, the company has 15.4 million active users of the product currently compared to 11.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Source: Philip Morris International

This product has clearly shown steady growth since it was introduced. As noted in the highlights, Philip Morris experienced a development after the close of the quarter that could help it drive further growth of IQOS over the coming quarters. This was the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving the marketing of the product as a safer alternative to smoking. Admittedly, this is not directly beneficial to Philip Morris International since the company does not do any business in the United States. However, this confirmation that its marketing does have some basis in science could certainly help lure people to the product and this would be a positive for growth.

One thing that characterizes a sizable number of the company's IQOS users is that they have either quit smoking and have switched entirely to IQOS or are in the process of doing so. This provides us with some evidence that this marketing strategy does indeed appear to be working quite well as people do indeed see the product as a way to continue to use tobacco and nicotine without exposing themselves to as great of a health risk. The FDA's approval of this marketing tactic may encourage even more people to switch since the company's claims now have the appearance of scientific backing so people that were thinking of switching over to this product may be more likely to do so.

This is important because of the growing important of IQOS to Philip Morris International's top-line. In the first half of 2020, heated tobacco units for the IQOS unit made up more than 10% of the company's total shipment volume:

Source: Philip Morris International

Clearly then, we can see how important the IQOS product is for Philip Morris International. Thus, it is fairly vital for the company's long-term future that it manages to retain the customers that it has even though they are trying to quit smoking for health reasons. There is undoubtedly a limit to how much the company can hike the price of its products before customers are unwilling to buy them despite their addiction. The fact then that sales of these heated tobacco products are growing worldwide is helping to preserve the company's long-term future.

In the introduction to this article, I stated that Philip Morris International was not as likely to be impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic malaise as many other companies. This is because many smokers would have wanted to continue to use while under quarantine as a way to reduce stress. This is why many recovering alcoholics or drug users suffered relapses during that period. This was not entirely true, though, since in some cases, the company's production facilities were closed. The company reports that this is not currently a problem as only about 5% of its facilities worldwide are closed and it states that it currently has more than enough inventory to weather through the current situation.

Fortunately, the outbreak of the pandemic has not prevented the company from launching its IQOS product in even more markets this year. As we can see here, the company introduced the product in two countries during the first half of the year, meaning that it is now available in 57 different countries:

Source: Philip Morris International

Obviously, one way for Philip Morris International to grow the popularity of the product is to make it available to consumers in more countries. We can clearly see the effects of the rollout in the growth that the product has enjoyed since its introduction. It is therefore nice to see that the company was able to continue the expansion of this product worldwide despite the global pandemic.

One of the biggest reasons that people invest in tobacco companies like Philip Morris International is the large dividends that these companies tend to pay out. For example, as of the time of writing, Philip Morris pays out a dividend of $4.68 per year, which gives the company an impressive 6.09% dividend yield. As is always the case, though, it is critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. The usual way that we do this is by looking at the company's free cash flow, which is the amount of cash generated by the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that the company can use to do things like paying dividends, buying back stock, or paying off its debt. In the trailing twelve-month period, Philip Morris International had a free cash flow of $9.262 billion. It paid out $7.209 billion in dividends over the same period, so it does appear that the company is generating more than enough cash to cover its dividend, which is certainly the kind of thing that we like to see. Fortunately too, Philip Morris International does not really need to invest significant sums into capital expenditures or research & development, so it is able to pay out most of its free cash flow to investors.

In conclusion, Philip Morris International appears to be having success and refocusing its business away from its classic cigarette business. This is critical because the growing health consciousness among consumers has resulted in declining of the global cigarette business. Fortunately, its new heated tobacco product appears to gaining traction and will likely be the company's source of growth going forward.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.