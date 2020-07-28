In today's zero to low cost investment world and even with the ability to buy fractional shares, starting with just $1, you can start building a dividend stock portfolio like Warren Buffett today.

We love dividend investing and reaching financial freedom from this passive income source. One way to do that is by building a stock portfolio like Warren Buffett.

If you need a minor introduction, we'll do our best. One of the biggest gurus in the investment world is the one, the only, the legend, the myth, the Oracle - Mr. Warren Buffett!

If you are a beginner or current investor, then you should definitely know and understand Warren Buffett.

There are a lot of questions we receive about Buffett. How can we build a dividend stock portfolio like Warren Buffett and how does he evaluate stocks?

We go over this and how the Dividend Diplomats investment strategy is similar to Warren's.

We analyze how Warren Buffett invests, including dividend stocks. His portfolio of dividend stocks produces billions of passive income/dividend income each and every year. Who else would like to know what stocks Warren Buffett invests in?

Whether you are a beginner investor or have been investing for years, we have all wanted to learn more about Warren Buffett, how he invests, what he invests in and some may try to mirror his investment style.

Here at the Dividend Diplomats, we have very similar investing rules. We always look for undervalued dividend stocks by keeping it simple with THREE easy metrics.

Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E Ratio) Dividend Payout Ratio Dividend Growth Rate

Warren Buffett chooses to do the same. In addition, his stock portfolio is packed full of dividend growth stocks. He even has two of our top 5 foundation dividend stocks. Curious which ones? The two dividend stocks are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Not only that, but his stock portfolio would make anyone on their journey to financial freedom salivate. He even has stocks that we discuss in stocks to buy in a post-pandemic world video. That means he invests into the banking, insurance and technology sectors with significant investments in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Geico.

In today's zero to low cost investment world and even with the ability to buy fractional shares, starting with just $1, you can start building a dividend stock portfolio like Warren Buffett today. Robinhood, as we show in our video, allows you to invest into fractional shares and you can essentially build a portfolio like Warren's with a fairly low cost amount of capital. What are you waiting for? Ready to spark that journey to financial freedom? Learn more how to invest like Warren Buffett and start that dividend growth portfolio!

