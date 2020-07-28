The company was forced to reduce its guidance but this is not as bad as it seems since it actually increases the amount of cash that the company has available.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, American midstream and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) announced its second quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of either top line revenues or bottom line earnings. A closer look at the actual earnings report tells something of a different story though as we certainly see some of the stability that we have come to expect from midstream companies. This is in stark contrast to the difficulties that many other companies in the energy industry have been facing. The company also managed to deliver the dividend increase that it had previously promised to its investors, which is likely to appeal to those that are depending on the company as a source of income.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Kinder Morgan's second quarter 2020 earnings report:

Kinder Morgan reported $2.560 billion in total revenues during the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 20.35% decrease over the $3.214 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $282 million in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $973 million operating income that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Kinder Morgan's natural gas pipelines transported 35,733 billion Btu per day on average during the quarter, a 2.71% increase over the 34,790 billion Btu per day that they averaged last year. The company's liquid pipelines saw volumes decline year-over-year, however.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.001 billion in the present quarter. This represents an 11.26% decline over the $1.128 billion that the company reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

Kinder Morgan reported a net loss of $624 million in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 220.46% decline over the $518 million net income that it had in the second quarter of 2019.

It is essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results will notice is that Kinder Morgan's results were considerably worse than what the firm reported in the year-ago quarter. At first glance, this would appear to run counter to the statement that I made in the introduction about midstream companies enjoying a certain amount of stability. However, this is not the case. This is because this disappointment was caused by a one-time non-cash writedown. As I discussed in various previous articles, such as this one, the production of oil and natural gas has declined significantly year-to-date:

Source: Genscape, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

This decline was driven by the decline in oil prices that accompanied the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Natural gas is often produced as a byproduct of oil production so when energy companies cut their aggregate oil production in order to preserve their balance sheets, natural gas production went down. Kinder Morgan therefore expects that the volume of natural gas flowing through its pipelines will decline and will likely not recover for some time. As pipelines generate cash flow based on the volumes of resources flowing through them, the company expects that their cash flow will decline. This reduces the overall value of these pipelines, which is reflected in the company's balance sheet.

As Kinder Morgan has an obligation to ensure that its balance sheet reflects reality, it has to decrease the listed values and accounting rules require a corresponding charge against the company's income to be taken. This charge was $1.00 billion in the second quarter. While this did decrease the company's reported income, it is important to note that no money actually left the company's bank account as a result of this so we can safely ignore it when evaluating the performance of the underlying business. If we do that then Kinder Morgan would have reported a net income of $363 million, which is still a decline from the year-ago quarter but it is still much better than what the company actually reported.

One of the major effects that the COVID-19 economic shutdown had is to reduce the demand for refined products. This makes sense as people were not traveling on airlines or cruise ships and greatly reduced the amount of driving that they did while under quarantine. These things have yet to return to their previous levels. This naturally caused the quantity of refined products moving through the company's pipelines to go down because these volumes are largely a function of demand. In the most recent quarter, Kinder Morgan's refined products pipelines transported an average of 1.231 million barrels per day compared to 1.772 million barrels per day in the prior year quarter.

Fortunately, many states have begun reopening their economies but things have still not returned to normal because the virus is still with us. There are many people that are still worried to travel or engage in some other activities that consume energy to the extent that they did prior to the pandemic. This could very easily be the case for some time. Kinder Morgan seems to expect this as well. The company does expect refined products to improve over the remainder of the year, although they will still be below their peak:

Source: Kinder Morgan

Unfortunately though, the company expects that its natural gas transportation volumes will remain suppressed over the remainder of the year at about the same level as in the most recent quarter:

Source: Kinder Morgan

As a result of this, Kinder Morgan has reduced its guidance for this year. The company now expects its 2020 distributable cash flow to come in at about $4.59 billion, which is about 10% lower than it projected back at the start of the year. The company also reduced its planned capital expenditures by $660 million. This makes a great amount of sense since the company's customers no longer need some of the projects that the company planned to build so it no longer has a reason to spend the money to build them. The interesting thing is that because the company is cutting expenses by more than it expects cash flow to decline, it will actually be able to free up about $100 million and strengthen its balance sheet:

Source: Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is certainly not abandoning all of its growth ambitions, however. For example, the company is still actively constructing the Permian Highway pipeline. This is a natural gas pipeline that is designed to transport up to 2.1 billion cubic feet of gas per day from the Waha hub in West Texas to the Gulf Coast. This is a distance of approximately 430 miles. Kinder Morgan owns approximately 26.7% of the pipeline would it would conceivably receive about that proportion of the revenues from it. The company reports that the pipeline is currently about 75% complete and should begin operation early next year. We can expect that it will be stimulating Kinder Morgan's revenues beginning at that time.

One of Kinder Morgan's more interesting and ambitious projects is the Elba Island Liquefaction Plant. This is a joint venture with the Southern Liquefaction Company to convert a regasification plant in Georgia to a liquefaction capacity. The plan is to put ten liquefaction trains into the plant so that it can help support the growing American natural gas export industry. Although the project suffered from some early delays, the companies have since been working on it diligently.

Earlier this month, the company placed the seventh liquefaction train into service with the three remaining units expected to be brought online over the remainder of the summer. The company has already entered long-term contracts with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) to purchase the output of the plant so we can be reasonably confident that the plant will be stimulative to Kinder Morgan's revenues in the near-term.

One of the biggest disappointments in these results is the fact that the company revised its expected distributable cash flow downward. This is because distributable cash flow is the money generated by its ordinary operations that is available to pay the dividend, which is the main reason why people invest in Kinder Morgan in the first place. As such, we should ensure that the company's dividend is secure. This is because we obviously do not want to take the risk that our dividend income will be cut off.

As already mentioned, Kinder Morgan expects its distributable cash flow to be around $4.59 billion this year assuming that the volumes do return to the company's projected levels. As the company pays an annual dividend of $0.2625 per quarter and has 2.261 billion weighted average shares outstanding, its dividend costs about $2.38 billion. Thus, it does appear that the company is generating more than enough cash to cover its dividend and should be able to maintain its dividend at the current level.

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan appears to be doing a reasonably solid job at weathering its way through the current malaise in the economy. The company was obviously affected by the weakness in oil prices, especially by the lower demand for refined products brought about by the pandemic but it should see this recover somewhat over the remainder of the year. The company's reduction in guidance is not nearly as bad as it seems since the company will actually be able to free up a certain amount of cash as a result of this. The dividend appears to be secure and Kinder Morgan should be able to continue to be a reliable dividend payer going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.