Sierra Wireless (SWIR) announced a sale which made investors cheering for apparently good reasons. So let's review the transaction as it provides a big influx of cash and improves the positioning of the company which looks very interesting. At the same time the situation remains uncertain as the company continues to lose money and does not have a great track record in long term value creation, enough reasons to not jump onboard right here and now.

Sale Of Chinese Activities

Sierra Wireless has reached a deal with Rolling Wireless, a Hong Kong based company to sell its China-based automotive embedded module product line in a $165 million cash deal.

Following the deal Sierra Wireless will continue to focus fully on integrated IoT solutions with recurring revenue streams, with money channeled into additional R&D and innovation efforts to support and expand the core operations.

Sierra was very specific to point out that while the exit of the automotive applications means that the Embedded Broadband segment will shrink, not the entire business will be divested, as the company retains activities which include high-speed cellular modules. Retained products include 4G LTE and embedded modules as well as new 5G modules.

Note that the deal includes $19 million in cash being acquired by Rolling as well, valuing the operating assets at around $146 million, equivalent to 0.9 times sales reported at $166 million for the year of 2019.

What Is The Impact?

In February of this year the company reported its 2019 results. Full year sales fell 10% to $713 million as the recurring revenue stream of 14% of sales was relatively modest, up 2 points on the year before. The company reported a net loss of $70.5 million, equal to $1.95 per share as adjusted losses came in at a penny per share, for basically a break-even result. While I am happy to adjust for $33 million in amortization charges, I am not happy to neglect a $46 million stock-based compensation expense, resulting in very large realistic losses.

The company ended the year with a count of 36 million shares, as those shares represent a value of around $350 million at levels which the shares traded in February, or even less with a net cash position of little over $30 million at the time. This suggests that expectations are very low at less than 0.5 times sales, for good reasons as those sales were falling rapidly and the company is bleeding cash on an economical basis.

The company did issue an outlook calling for sales around $700 million in 2020 and adjusted EBITDA between $10 and $15 million. This is quite dismal with sales seen down a small amount, yet further losses seen as adjusted EBITDA topped $21 million in 2019. Promising is that while IoT business was set to grow 7-10% the Embedded segment was expected to see double-digit sales declines, as part of this business is now being sold.

That said, expectations have been running quite a bit lower recently as the company withdrew its outlook following Covid-19 as incurred losses further made the modest net cash position at the end of 2019 evaporate entirely, causing shares to fall to just $4 and change by March.

Of course the deal is a game changer as the company is fetching a 0.9 times sales multiple for a business which appears to be among the weaker segments. If the company could receive a similar multiple for the entire business, it might be worth $600-$700 million, which based on an unleveraged valuation works out to $17-$20 per share! It is this deal which is exciting investors as the net cash received is equal to more than $4 per share, actually more than the entire share price by March.

Investors rallied from $9 to $13 upon the deal announcement as the value increase actually matches the net cash proceeds in connection to this deal as investors like the move and like greater focus on IoT solutions. Truth be told, single digit growth of such operations and still large losses is what makes me quite skeptical here, certainly if I consider the turmoil of the business in the long run, perhaps best told by the long term share price developments, where hopes and disappointments have followed each other quite frequently.

What Now?

Do not get me wrong. Selling a business within the struggling segment of the company at a multiple which far exceeds the valuation at which the entire company trades certainly does look compelling, and does furthermore provide a great deal of cash influx, always welcomed and certainly in this environment.

The reality is that despite this sale and transformation effort I am still dealing with a company which has a troubled history of boom and busts but overall more disappointments down the line. Nonetheless, there continues to be some sort of angle of opportunity as the company trades at low sales multiples, has a solid net cash position and operates in the right industries, including IoT. On the negative side is the fact that the company is along term underperformer, is facing current revenue declines despite focusing on IoT and is losing money.

Given the uncertainty I am not willing to give management the benefit of the doubt despite the nice sale as the recent run higher does not help to improve appeal, although the sale itself makes the situation interesting enough to keep track of the developments going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.