I've always liked Bank of New York Mellon (BK), but the backdrop has changed significantly, and when the facts change, I'd like to think I'm flexible enough to change my mind. As the 2Q numbers and guide showed, BK will have to navigate some pretty significant revenue headwinds in the near to medium term. Though bulls will point to the cost-saving potential from efficiency gains, I'm not sure there's enough there to mitigate a weak revenue growth outlook. With core operating leverage already negative and the NIM spread set to come under increased pressure, the ~1.5x multiple on tangible book does not embed enough margin of safety, in my view. I would hold off on BK for now.

Quarterly Highlights (and Lowlights)

BK reported a headline 2Q20 EPS of $1.01, but "core" earnings were closer to consensus ($0.92), excluding the one-off impact from a lower tax rate and one-time gains (~$55m). The in-line result largely reflected decent fee growth from core asset servicing fees and expense control initiatives.

Also noteworthy this time around was the size of the net reserve build in 2Q at ~$0.12 (net of taxes), which, despite moving down slightly from 1Q20, remains considerable. The additional $146m in reserves is likely down to conservatism, in my view, given net recoveries of $3m and unchanged nonperforming asset totals. Adjusted for the reserve build, core EPS stood at ~$1.10.

2Q20 Reported EPS $1.01 (-) Gains From Securities (0.01) (-) Other One-Off Gains (Asset Servicing) (0.03) (-) Tax Impact (0.02) Core EPS $0.95 (+) Reserve Build 0.12 Core EPS (ex-Reserve Build) $1.10

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

The declining net interest margin (NIM) remains a key concern, however, with the spread moving to 0.88% (vs. 1.01% in 1Q20) on lower asset yields.

Source: Company Filings

The net result was net interest income (NII) declining by 3% YoY as higher deposits (+28% YoY), and loan balances were offset by the net negative impact of low rates. Notably, even with deposit costs effectively turning into income (-3bps rate on interest-bearing deposits), the significant decline in yields (down ~89bps YoY) has more than offset any benefit from cheaper funding.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investment and Wealth Management revenue also suffered from an $80m pre-tax hit from money market fee waivers (mainly Pershing and third-party funds). Of the $80m, however, ~$50m was offset by a substantial increase in fund balances, bringing the net impact closer to ~$30m (net of distribution). Per the 2Q20 call, BK will see further headwinds from fee waivers, with an incremental ~$30-45m guided for 3Q20 and an ~$25m for 4Q20, driving a total run-rate of $135-150m going forward.

MM Fee Waivers 2Q20 80 (+) 3Q20 Increment 30-45 (+) 4Q20 Increment 25 = Full Quarterly Run-Rate 135-150 (-) Increase in Fund Balances 50 Full Quarterly Run-Rate (Net of MM Fund Balance) 85-100

Source: 2Q20 Transcript, Company Filings

That said, total revenue still rose ~2% YoY on the back of asset servicing fees, outpacing headline expense growth. While this may seem to support the efficiency gains narrative, I'd counter that on a core basis (i.e., excluding one-offs), the headline operating leverage has returned to negative territory. This trend has been consistent over the last year (vs. pre-FY19 when operating leverage was largely positive), highlighting the lack of an offset for revenue headwinds in a low-rate environment.

Source: Company Filings

In the meantime, BK continues to build up its CET1, as the temporary buyback suspension helped add an additional ~125bps to the 12.6% CET1 ratio for the quarter. This is well above the 8.5% minimum BK will need to maintain once the Fed's stressed capital buffer rules go into effect, yet there was no indication of a resumption of its capital return anytime soon (BK announced it would extend the suspension of its buyback through 3Q20).

Source: Investor Presentation

Now, management did also indicate on the call that it intends to resume its buyback as soon as possible (contingent on the economic and regulatory outlook), with a payout target of >100%. This seems feasible, given the CET1 ratio and Tier 1 leverage are both running well above the minimum. But the outlook remains uncertain, particularly around Fed posturing in the current environment, and thus, I wouldn't put too much stock into a resumption of the buyback anytime soon.

Reviewing the Guidance Reset

As troubling as the 2Q20 numbers were, BK's guidance was worse. NII, for instance, is guided to decline 8-11% QoQ in 3Q20 on lower rates and elevated prepayments in mortgage-backed securities. The guided bump in money market fee waivers to a run rate of ~$135-150m per quarter should also detract significantly from the top-line – 2Q waivers have already negatively impacted fee revenues by ~3%.

On a full-year basis, expenses are guided at flat YoY, providing little offset to revenue declines, while the tax rate is set to normalize higher at ~20% (vs. ~18% in 2Q20).

3Q20 Outlook Guidance NII Q/Q Down 8-11% Stabilize in 4Q Deposit Costs -3bps 2020 Outlook Guidance Expenses Y/Y Flat Tax Rate 20%

Source: 2Q20 Transcript

On balance, I think the recent post-earnings selloff was warranted in light of the sustainability issues at hand, particularly as volume normalizes and fixed income issuance slows, all of which should put a further downward pressure on fees. On the flip side, I do think the recent surge in balances sticks around. Though with deposit costs sticky at -3bps, further yield declines will likely push NIMs lower. My base case is for NIMs to stay below the 2015 low in the medium-term in the 80-90bps range, but given the already depressed levels (88bps in 2Q20 vs. 96bps in FY15), I suspect we may be fairly close to the bottom.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

C-Level Reshuffle

The departure of CFO Mike Santomassimo for WFC was largely a non-event, in my view. If anything, I am surprised the move didn't come sooner – current Wells (and former BK) CEO Charlie Scharf is clearly looking to bring the old guard over to WFC.

In his place, Emily Portney will take on the CFO role, effective immediately. Given Portney's long tenure at BK (mainly Asset Servicing), I expect the firm's capital allocation approach to remain status quo. Further, current CEO Todd Gibbons has served as the firm's prior CFO, and has been central to the firm's financial targets. The latest reshuffle should allow him greater leeway to stamp his mark as BK faces a new set of challenges ahead - I see this as a positive for BK's future.

~1.5x Tangible Book Isn't Cheap (Enough)

The stock has held up reasonably well this year, but I see relative underperformance ahead as the impact of ultra-low rates filters through to the business model at a time when the efficiency runway appears tapped out. At current levels, BK isn't cheap enough, in my view – at ~1.5x tangible book, the stock could still see further downside should NIMs continue to decline or the macro/regulatory backdrop turns less favorable. Inversely, pricing improvements, better deposit flows, or a return to positive core operating leverage, could see BK re-rating closer toward its historical range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.