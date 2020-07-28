The brokerage industry has undergone significant changes over the past few decades. Recently, change has been accelerated by the industry upstart, Robinhood, in what seemed to be a race to the bottom for equity trading commissions. While Robinhood has gotten a lot of media attention and has become a household name with many retail investors, another fast-growing brokerage has largely avoided the headlines. The one that I’m referring to is Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), which has become popular among retail, professional, and institutional investors alike. In this article, I intend to examine whether Interactive Brokers makes an attractive long-term investment, so let’s get started!

A Trading Platform Built for Professionals

Interactive Brokers bills itself as the “Professional’s Gateway to the World’s Markets”, and backs up this claim with a broker/dealer business on over 135 market destinations in 33 countries. On its platform, IBKR processed on average 2 million daily trades during Q1’20, and provides a wide variety of traded products, including stocks, options, futures, forex, fixed income, and funds worldwide. Beyond providing its clients with global access, what also differentiates the firm from its competitors is its focus on providing clients with a low-cost advantage. For example, the margin rates that the firm charges are much lower than those of its peer group.

In addition to client-friendly fees, I also like the fact that the majority of its senior management are software engineers, who are committed to automating as many processes as possible, thereby resulting in further savings for its clients and increased profitability for its shareholders. I view this technology-centric business model as being a moat-worthy characteristic that gives the company a strong edge over its competitors. This has resulted in strong client growth. In its latest Q2’20 results, IBKR reported a 36% YoY increase in client accounts to 876K, and a 33% growth in client equity to $203 billion. Looking at the historical growth rates, all of the top metrics have grown by a double-digit CAGR over the past eight years.

While the growth rates are encouraging, investors should also be mindful of the risks. For one, the company’s founder and Chairman Thomas Peterffy has 81.5% of the combined voting power of all classes of IBKR’s voting stock. This makes IBKR a “controlled company” for purposes of the Nasdaq Rules, and as a result, it is not required by Nasdaq to have a majority of independent directors. While this can be perceived as a risk, it can also be viewed as a positive, as it removes outside influences, and the company has done well under Thomas Peterffy’s leadership.

In addition, IBKR is subject to risks from low interest rates, as it generates interest income from margin accounts. In the latest Q2’20 results, net interest income dropped 25% to $201M, from $267M in Q2’19. I see this risk as being mitigated, however, by the fact that interest rates have already hit rock bottom. Unless interest rates go into negative territory, which the Fed Chairman has stated as something he does not want, I don’t see additional risks in this regard.

Lastly, as a broker/dealer, IBKR is subject to risk from black swan events. This risk came to the forefront in Q2’20, during which the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil price dropped to an unprecedented negative price of $37.63, thereby requiring IBKR to compensate affected individuals to settle contracts in connection with their losses, resulting in an aggregate loss of $104 million for the company. This is what was mentioned in its Q2’20 press release:

The Company fulfilled the required variation margin settlements with the respective clearinghouses on behalf of its customers. The Company subsequently compensated certain affected customers in connection with their losses resulting from the contracts settling at a price below zero. As a result, the Company recognized an aggregate loss of approximately $104 million.

Aside from the risks, I’m impressed by the company’s strong track record of growth. As seen below, both revenue and operating margin have grown since 2016. As seen below, revenue for the trailing 12 months (TTM) have grown 11% since the end of 2018. The operating margin did take a hit due to the West Texas Crude Oil negative price event mentioned above, but that is a one-time event, and margins had grown in every year prior to that.

This has translated into strong operating income growth. As seen below, operating income grew by 53% since 2016, despite the one-time negative oil price event that affected Q2’20 results.

Lastly, looking at analyst estimates, it appears that IBKR is trading close to the current $51 price target, with an average consensus Hold rating. While the analyst consensus is not overly bullish on the company, I see the reasoning as being focused too much on recent results rather than the long-term growth story.

Investor Takeaway

Interactive Brokers Group operates a leading global brokerage platform for professional investors. I’m impressed by its strong track record of growth and the technology-centric platform that gives the company an edge over its competitors. While shares are not exactly cheap, I do see further runway ahead, given what I see as moat-worthy characteristics that the firm possesses. I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $50.06 and P/E ratio of 23. I have a near-term price target of $55 per share, with the expectation of annual returns that are at or above the market return thereafter.

