I return to Uponor after 2Q20 to look at the company and see if an investment is still a good idea.

Not only has the company maintained its dividend, the share price has appreciated over 54% in the time since purchase (including FX).

I wrote about, and invested in Uponor about 4-5 months back. Since that initial investment of around 0.3% of my portfolio, returns have been phenomenal.

Sometimes, companies appreciate much, much faster toward their intended target valuation than even I expect. So is the case with Uponor (OTCPK:UPNRF). This Finnish water/sanitation company which I wrote about in this article has appreciated even beyond my target in less than 4 months, making me regret that I only pushed a few thousand dollars' worth of capital into the company's shares.

I realize, of course, that interest for this Finnish micro company may be small - but let me tell you that even in the US, Uponor products can be considered well-known among respected professionals and workmen in the field. This is one of the hallmarks I try to stick to when investing. If investing in a company that manufactures pipe fittings or pipes, I try to ask someone who works as a plumber or in the relevant business. In this case, part of the anecdotal evidence I leaned upon prior to purchasing where several handymen friends and contacts as well as one plumber expressing a clear preference for Uponor products due to their self-tightening nature (in parts of the portfolio).

What I want to say here is, despite the stance I will take with this company, don't underestimate comparatively small Scandinavian stocks.

I will try to give a clearer picture next time when I write the first article on one as to where I expect it to be, realizing that my initial picture might have been too ambiguous.

Let's look at Uponor's 2Q20.

Uponor - How has the company been doing?

2Q20 was an excellent quarter despite all the havoc wreaked by Corona. Uponor, which is primarily active in construction and sanitation could have been expected to be heavily impacted. Indeed, net sales are somewhat down on a YoY basis.

However, on the positive side is the company's profit, which exploded to the tune of a 43% YoY profit growth, in the face of this COVID-19-related drops in sales. All of the company's segments improved its profitability during the past 3 months on a YoY basis.

(Source: Uponor 2Q20 Presentation)

On a granular level, while sales were down in Europe, the strong quarter was seen in terms of operating profit...

(Source: Uponor 2Q20 Presentation)

... and the same was true in North America.

(Source: Uponor 2Q20 Presentation)

Uponor's infrastructure segment saw major profitability improvements in the Nordic markets, with operating profit up from 3% to over 10% sequentially, up over 2% YoY. The company's operational excellence program is showing excellent visibility across the board. The savings target of €20M for FY2021 is expected to work out, and thus far it's saved around €2M. Again, Uponor is a comparatively small company, so these amounts may seem paltry to some, but in the context of Uponor, they are excellent.

That isn't to say that there haven't been issues for the company created by COVID-19. There have. Net sales have been heavily impacted by job sites being closed down for some time in certain parts of the world, and no work being done at this time. The company has taken measures, but no measures can completely absorb something like a pandemic.

However, Uponor's financial situation is as positive and more so as it was during 1Q20 and FY19. The company's performance further safeguards against the inevitable drop-off of new order inflow (which has been seen across the board as the world is still reeling from the pandemic).

Still, we should consider the company's overall gross margins in the face of COVID-19, because the effect is, to put it mildly, marginal.

(Source: Uponor 2Q20 Presentation)

We should also consider that Uponor has actually generated significantly improved cash flows on a YoY basis. Also, given the quarterly EBITDA of around €85M as a run-rate for the full year, the company's net-interest-bearing liabilities or debt/EBITDA is around 0.66X, or a gearing ratio of lower than 40%.

That is enough to be considered "superb," as I see it.

Future outlooks are gloomy and offer the potential for a reversion of the development we've seen on a quarterly basis here. The company expects a continuation of the modest contraction in US construction spending, with housing starts falling 400 bps YoY. The same indications of softness can be seen in Germany as well, with construction confidence estimated to be at a low.

Finland, Uponor's home territory, was sustained through a strong backlog of contracts, but most geographies currently suffer from potential forward headwinds for the company which makes FY20 potentially dubious, at least on a YoY comparison.

With regards to 3Q20, the company has this to say:

The impacts of COVID-19 on the second half of the year are still hard to predict. While there is no visibility beyond July, current progress in the month indicates demand essentially in line with July 2019. We will continue to maintain tight cost control and are ready to make more adjustments if needed. (Source: Jyri Luomakoski, President/CEO of Uponor, 2Q20)

So where does this leave us with regards to this company, when considering what we're currently paying for Uponor?

Let's take a look.

Uponor - What is the valuation?

I mentioned in my first article on the company that Uponor tends to historically trade at around 17-25X earnings, but that the valuation for the company back in April was at a bottom coming in at a 12X P/E and 0.57X sales multiple. Well, things have changed - and for those of us (very few, I'm assuming) that invested, we've enjoyed triple-digit annualized returns.

The current P/E ratio has moved to 15-16X earnings, and the current P/S multiple has moved up almost to the double - at 0.95X sales.

While this means that Uponor is much more in line with traditional valuation multiples, even with some of the higher notes of the previous decades in terms of valuation, and while the company's overall expansion trend is continuing...

(Source: BV/Share, Uponor, Eur/share)

Nothing can change the fact that in my article I guided to a conservative fair value of €10-11/share. The current asking price for a share of Uponor's business is now over €15.5/share.

This represents a return in valuation not only in price/earnings but in book, tangibles, sales, book value, revenue, and raw share price to pre-pandemic levels at a time when it is unclear whether such a reversion is warranted yet. I believe construction is in for a tougher time, as I guided for in my article on Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) and similar peers.

Unfortunately, not much guidance can be found from FactSet or Infront analysts or estimates here. The few analysts that follow Uponor clearly believe in the company's occasional premium and assign it averages of €16-€19/share - while I would be willing to agree with such a premium under the most ideal of circumstances, these are no such circumstances, and Uponor must be seen in a larger peer group - where the company's relative size is, to put it mildly, "modest."

I am therefore unwilling to give the company such a high valuation on the basis of its industry (water/sanitation) and historical trends. A fair value 15X P/E I can agree with - but the company exceeds this at this time, perhaps 8 months before I originally expected this to happen.

We also need to consider that Uponor is as Class 4 as a company can get in my own system of ranking stocks. It has no credit rating, no real size, and for most non-EU investors comes with a whole host of problems related to thinly traded ADRs and other issues. A massive discount is the only way for me to potentially "sell" such an investment (even if selling investments is not what I am doing here, I'm speaking metaphorically).

Even I, with access to the direct Helsinki common share, wouldn't invest at this valuation when better and safer peers are available (even if Uponor is a great company).

There are very positive parts, however. Take a look at historical trends in valuation and share price.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

While past performance is certainly no indicator of future performance, we can see a clear volatile trend not dissimilar from other cyclical companies. It also means we have a somewhat indicative idea of where the potential bottom for the company might be, if things should revert. This means that we can make an educated estimate as to what price we should buy Uponor at, to collect a 5-6% conservative yield from a Finnish water/sanitation company, while putting ourselves in the position for vastly superior amounts of capital returns - much like my position has yielded thus far.

I would argue that anything below €11 euro/share gives us such an opportunity, which puts us just below 12.5X NTM P/E based on current P/E trends - but these P/E trends can be said to be somewhat inflated.

Still, by my way of measuring things, Uponor is now either fairly valued or slightly overvalued. If you lived in Finland and could easily buy shares, you could still make a 3.7% yield from a conservative sanitation company. But even then I would caution you to instead buy something else at this time.

Thesis

The thesis is simple. Following a 200%+ rate of annualized return in less than 4-5 months, Uponor is now either fairly valued (long-term trend), or slightly overvalued (seeing things in the short-medium term with the pandemic as relevant).

Based on this, there are better companies to put your money in. However, I will continue to keep a firm eye on Uponor to note the company's descent once and if it happens again, and be swift to publish a note that the company should be bought.

Until then, thank you for reading.

Stance

Uponor is a "HOLD" following a rather insane reversion following April 2020. The company is fairly valued/slightly overvalued and merits no buys at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPNRF, SKBSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.