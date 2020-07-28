Funko Inc. (FNKO) is an iconic modern-day toy company. Despite its status as a fast-growing, quality firm at the height (so far) of its popularity, the company has been slammed by fears related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With one rough quarter already having been reported and the prospect of an even tougher second quarter when the company reports findings on August 6th, investors have panicked and sent shares of the firm spiraling down in recent months. Though investors should expect more pain in the near-term before the company’s prospects improve, now might be a good time to jump in and consider buying up a piece of the enterprise on the cheap.

A great operating history

The operating history of Funko has been, over time, really impressive. Take, for instance, the case of revenue. Between 2017 and 2019, sales at the firm grew 54.1% from $516.08 million to $795.12 million. As sales at the company grew, the company’s profits improved as well. Back in 2017, the company’s net income totaled just $3.94 million. By 2019, net profit had grown to $11.73 million. Before we move on to other metrics, the firm’s net profit does warrant some discussion. Despite the company’s strong brand name, it has been unable to capitalize on it in the way that can generate attractive margin. Even in 2019, its best year on record, the company’s net profit margin was 1.5%. It’s a positive that this trend has been improving, but until margins grow substantially from here, the company is at risk of a bad year really hurting it.

While Funko’s bottom line hasn’t been all that great, its other operating metrics are attractive. Operating cash flow, for instance, totaled $90.77 million. This was more than triple the $23.84 million in operating cash flow seen two years earlier. Even compared to 2018, this metric is up 81.6%. This works out to an operating cash flow margin for 2019 of 11.4%. Another important metric, Adjusted EBITDA, has also done well. Back in 2017, this metric totaled $90.03 million. This grew 36.7% to $123.04 million by 2019. This margin works out to 15.5% for 2019.

Near-term pain

Although the past few years have been quite positive for Funko, 2020 has so far hit the company like a brick house falling on it. Revenue in the first quarter, for instance, came in at $136.7 million. This was down 18% from the $167.1 million the company generated the same time last year. Sales declines were evenly distributed between product lines. The company’s hallmark Funko products declined 18%, as did its ‘Other’ category that includes shirts, games, PEZ dispensers, stuffed animals, and more. Where sales declines were not evenly distributed, though, was on the international market vs. the domestic market.

According to management, domestic sales for Funko totaled $98.5 million. This was down just 10% from the $108.9 million seen the same quarter last year. Management chalked part of this up to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were also open in saying that their content lineup for the quarter was weaker than it was last year. Internationally, though, the picture was hit harder, with sales falling 34% from $58.2 million to $38.2 million. The current pandemic appears to have been the leading cause of pain here, with management commenting on how especially hard-hit Europe was.

Sales weren’t the only area where Funko suffered. Its net profit of $2.20 million in the first quarter of 2019 morphed into a net loss in this year’s first quarter of $4.13 million. Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, fell from $25.3 million last year to $10.6 million today. The only major metric that the company fared better on year-over-year was its operating cash flow. This came in at a robust $36.95 million. This is up 35.3% compared to the $27.30 million in cash flow the company generated a year earlier.

Though it would be nice to think of this as probably a one-quarter hit, investors should expect the firm’s upcoming second quarter release to reveal even more pain for the enterprise. In fact, in the US, because of the timing of the economic slowdown (with shutdowns mostly occurring around the end of March as the firm’s first quarter was nearing its end), the domestic operations for Funko will probably be especially painful. I suspect, also, that the firm’s international operations will be worse year-over-year as well for the second quarter, but I do not think the pain will be much worse, if any, than it was in the first quarter. After all, while the US continued to fall apart, most other parts of the world (particularly Europe), began showing signs of recovery in the second quarter.

It might be time to jump on board

There’s no doubt that Funko is being hit at the moment, but it’s important to keep the eye on the long-term outlook. Though management has provided no long-term guidance for the business, its operating history prior to the pandemic suggests that its future will continue to be bright once the crisis is past. Despite this high likelihood, the firm’s market capitalization has plummeted in recent months, falling from a 52-week high of nearly $1 billion to only $199.69 million. Factoring in net debt of $161.95 million, with $55.41 million in cash and $217.36 million in gross debt, and the company’s EV (enterprise value) stands at $361.64 million.

If we use Funko’s metrics from 2019, its price/earnings ratio of 17 looks quite high. Its price/operating cash flow multiple, though, is far lower at 2.20. Its EV/EBITDA multiple on that basis is also low at 2.94. This makes the company a clear deep-value prospect. Even if we annualize the firm’s first quarter EBITDA, its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is still quite reasonable at 7.60, which means that if might be fairly valued now if we assumed that the future of the business would look a lot more like this year is likely to look.

One important metric investors should watch is Funko’s leverage. Its net leverage ratio, using 2019’s figures, works out to a ratio of about 1.32. That is low, but in light of the current market, management was able to negotiate some flexibility on its credit facility. That is because, if we annualize the firm’s EBITDA, its net leverage ratio would be 3.40 for 2020. Until management gets this figure down to 2.50 or lower, Funko must keep liquidity at $30 million or higher.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear to me that Funko presents investors with some very attractive prospects at the moment. The company has a nice operating history, with the exception of its poor net profit margin. Its cash flows are particularly attractive. Right now, the business is being hurt by the global pandemic just like most firms across most industries, but once this pain passes, the upside from here could be quite significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.