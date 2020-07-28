The fundamentals of the company continue to remain strong. Quarterly results up until now are a testament to that.

It has been more than eight months since I last covered Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX). A lot has happened over these 8 months in the world, which needless to say, has and will affect TPX going forward. However, I think the worse in the case of TPX is over and the 2020 Q2 earnings release and call from the company will reflect that.

I have covered TPX thrice before on SA (which you can read here, here, and here) and my thesis on it remains intact. For the TL;DR folks, here is a short summary -

I bought TPX in April 2018 as a short-term position at $44 levels before Q12018 earnings release anticipating a bounce from oversold levels. The stock did bounce and I liquidated 40% of my position above $50 but kept the rest believing in the improving fundamentals of the company. In the next one-and-half years, not only did TPX's management executed well, but luck was also on the side of the company. Its bitter feud with Mattress Firm, the largest retailer of TPX's product prior to 2017, ended. The company had a successful rollout of new products. It acquired small but consequential retailers facing bankruptcy at a reasonable price and its 'Direct' segment continued to grow at a fast pace. TPX also signed new supply agreements with Mattress Firm and Big Lots last year.

All these improvements resulted in TPX's stock reaching $90 levels in November last year when I published my last analysis on the stock, here on SA. In that analysis, I had turned 'Neutral' on the stock from 'Bullish' in the past. Although, I wish I could say that I had a crystal ball to look for what was coming, sadly that wasn't the case.

The reason I turned neutral on the stock was that it occurred to me that most of the growth had already been factored in the price and there was no more alpha to be generated. Mind you, I didn't think the stock was expensive even back then, just that it didn't have room to run further in a short span. I kept my long position in the stock. Here is how TPX's stock has performed since then -

During the past six months, shares of TPX made a high of above $100 on the day of its FY2019 earnings release and then in little over a month made a low of $22. That was a 78% down move led by the free fall in the broader market. Did the fundamentals of the company change that drastically in the interim to justify such a move? Definitely not. The reason behind the fall and the ensuing rise has been a rapid increase and decline in risk premiums across asset classes. Here's how Moody's Baa yield moved during the same period -

If you compare the above chart with the price chart of TPX during the same period, you will find that they are both strongly inversely correlated.

So, now we know that the change in TPX's stock price over the last eight months was mostly to do with macro factors and not with the fundamentals of the company. My thesis eight months ago was that TPX was fairly valued at $86-$88 levels then. Does that make TPX currently trading at $74 level a bargain? Well, to answer that we will have to look at the fundamental developments in the company since November 2019 and then analyze how they are going to affect its financial performance going forward.

The Developments

Acquisitions - TPX has been making small, but value accretive acquisitions over the past few quarters. Last year, it acquired Sleep Outfitters, a regional bedding retailer with 95 stores through Innovative Mattress Solutions (IMS) Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

This year, on January 24, TPX announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 80% stake in Sherwood Bedding for approximately $40 million by forming limited liability company which will contain at closing substantially all of the assets of Sherwood Acquisition Holdings, LLC. Sherwood Bedding is a low-cost, high-value producer of private label and OEM products for third-party retailers and in the contract bedding market. It is a top 10 US bedding producer with four factories in the country and annual wholesale revenue of $150 million. Post the acquisition, which was completed on January 31, Sherwood has been operating as a standalone independent business unit within TPX and is led by its former management team.

The reason I am immensely happy with this acquisition is the reasonable price TPX paid for Sherwood and the synergies it will derive from this. Although the financial numbers of Sherwood aren't public if one looks at the footnote (7) of TPX's Q1 earnings release one can find that TPX included previous 10-month EBITDA numbers from Sherwood Bedding in its own adjusted EBITDA calculations.

Going by those numbers, one can estimate Sherwood's annual EBITDA to be around $11.7-$12 million. Taking into account the $40 million TPX paid for an 80% stake in Sherwood Bedding, the company made the acquisition at around 4.3x price-to-EBITDA or ~4x EV-to-EBITDA multiple assuming Sherwood had little or no debt. This is a pretty reasonable multiple at which TPX acquired Sherwood, especially considering that TPX itself trades at around 11.5x EV-to-EBITDA.

Financial Outperformance - To say TPX has been on a roll for the past four quarters will be an understatement. The company had blown analysts' expectations out of water in 2019 and continued to do so in Q12020. Analysts had expected TPX to report EPS of $0.73 revenue of $801.2 million, while the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.34 on revenue $822.4 million. Year-over-year, revenue increased by 19.8%, operating income increased by 74% and net income increased by 110% in Q1.

The major part of adjustment in the Q1 EPS (and net income) was attributable to the $11.7 million of non-cash customer-related charges TPX had to record in connection with the bankruptcy of Art Van Furniture, LLC and affiliates. In the previous quarter (Q4 2019), TPX also ended up recording a $29.8 million non-cash customer-related charge in connection with the bankruptcy of Mattress PAL Holding, LLC.

Ignoring these charges, TPX's individual financial performance has been outstanding on all - gross margin, operating margin, net income - fronts. To highlight the improvements in margins, I am including the figures from 2014 (after Tempur Pedic acquired Sealy in 2013) to 2019.

(Source: Author's calculations based on reported numbers)

While calculating the TTM margin above I excluded the non-cash customer-related charges the company had to record in Q42019 and Q12020. Even after including those charges, TPX's TTM operating margin comes at around 12%.

Comparing the numbers between 2014-2019 and TTM, one can see that TPX's gross margin has improved by around 500bps and operating margin by nearly 430bps.

While some of this margin improvement can be attributed to a fall in commodity/raw-material prices, and some to changes in accounting (operating lease reclassification as debt), the majority of the credit goes to TPX's management for improving efficiency in operations.

Sealy's Dominance - On June 8, bedding industry trade publication Furniture Today released its list of the Top 20 U.S. Bedding Producers with 'Sealy' topping that list. The magazine estimated that Sealy's sales were up by 12.5% in 2019, which led the brand to reclaim the number one position on the list which was previously held by Sealy for over 40 consecutive years until 2011.

Cash Returned to Shareholders & Debt - On February 13, along with its FY2020 earnings release, TPX announced that its Board of Directors has increased the authorization under the Company's share repurchase program by over $190 million to a total of $300 million. In Q1 2020, TPX's long-term debt increased by $378.2 million. A significant amount from those proceeds i.e. $187.5 million was used to repurchase 2.6 million shares of the company during the quarter. On March 27, TPX announced that it had ceased all share repurchase activity. I believe before making this announcement, TPX's management was going to repurchase even more stock but refrained due to COVID-19 fears and the urgency it brought to conserve cash. This also explains the increase in the cash balance of the company to $197 million at the end of Q12020 from $64.9 million at the end of December 2019.

Since 2016, when TPX's management announced its present share repurchase program, TPX's cumulative net income has been $691.7 million (Jan 2016 - March 2020). However, during the same period, the company has spent over $850 million in share repurchases.

If one nets out the effect from the issuance of stock under SBC, the company has effectively paid out over $730 million to shareholders in the last four-and-half years. These share repurchases have reduced TPX's basic shares outstanding to approx. 51.5 million on May 4, 2020, from 61.7 million at the end of December 2015.

Since the company earned only $691.7 million in the last four-and-half years, but has paid out over $730 million to shareholders, the intention of the management at TPX is quite clear. It wants to pay out almost all net income to shareholders (after reinvestment needs) while maintaining a healthy leverage ratio.

Poison Pill - Another move by TPX's management, which shows its intention toward shareholders was the adoption of the limited duration shareholder rights plan, on March 27. Please remember, the operative word here is 'limited duration'. From a corporate governance standpoint, poison pill agreements are detrimental to shareholders' interest and I agree with that. However, I believe that a shareholders rights plan is harmful only when it is perpetual or of long duration. By adopting a limited duration shareholders rights plan when the market is in freefall safeguards investors from opportunistic takeover artists and vulture funds.

Q2 & Forward Outlook

The pace at which markets have moved since the onset of this pandemic has been unnerving for most market participants. TPX's management seems to be riding on the same boat. After reporting phenomenal FY2019 numbers on February 13 and increasing the authorization of its share repurchase agreement, TPX made major announcements on March 27 including stopping all share repurchase activity, shareholder rights plan and withdrawal of 2020 financial guidance.

Then on April 30, while announcing Q1 results, TPX's Chairman and CEO, Scott Thompson, commented:

"These are truly unprecedented times as we move from a record first quarter to a very challenging second quarter. The negative impact from COVID-19 is expected to result in an operating loss and negative EBITDA in the second quarter."

However, after seeing a significant improvement in its quarter-to-date orders, TPX issued a press release, on May 28, in which it revealed that, 'the Company now expects total second-quarter net sales to be down approximately 30% compared to the prior year', and ' the Company now expects to achieve at least breakeven unadjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 due to the improved sales outlook.'

Finally, on June 17, TPX issued another press release, in which it raised the guidance for second-quarter net sales to be down only 15%. Additionally, the press release read, 'the Company now expects in the second quarter to achieve at least $50 million of unadjusted EBITDA and to report a ratio of consolidated indebtedness less netted cash to adjusted EBITDA within the Company's target range of 2.5 to 3.5 times.'

Amidst all this, TPX also announced, on June 9, that it was targeting to open a new state-of-the-art Sealy plant in Dallas, Texas during the fourth quarter of 2020, which will be Sealy's 26th facility in North America and will employ 150 people.

Considering the guidance by TPX's management over the past few weeks and using my own estimations, here is what I expect TPX's Q2 numbers to look like:

(Source: Author's assumptions)

Valuation & Pricing

In terms of pricing, TPX's stock currently trading at a P/E ratio of 18.1 and an EV-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.66, might look reasonably priced. However, it might look quite expensive when one looks at Price-to-Book ratio, which is currently at 19.0x. That's the problem with using multiples, they don't show you the accurate picture.

The business that TPX operates, mattresses and bedding products, is a pretty safe and reliable business. Most of the invested capital in such businesses comes from debt and not equity, because, if the capital structure is too conservative, PE firms will take the company private and juice up the returns for themselves by leveraging the company.

TPX's book equity has always remained low (sometimes even negative), because the business is mostly financed by debt. Whatever net income the company makes is distributed to shareholders through share repurchases. I don't see this changing going forward. Hence, my intrinsic valuation of TPX is based on discounted cash flow to equity. The bottom-up beta that I have estimated for TPX is 1.07. Taking into account the current yield of 10-year T-Bond is 0.587%, the cost of equity I get for TPX is 6.48%. Based on that cost of equity and my estimation of future growth, here's how much TPX's equity cash flows are worth currently-

(Source: Author's calculations)

The value that I get per share of TPX is $85.45, which suggests that the stock currently at $75.2 is trading at a 12% discount to its intrinsic value. Considering that, I have changed my rating on the stock from 'Neutral' to 'Bullish'.

A Note on Risk & Debt -

At the start of this article, I showed how the fall and the subsequent rise in TPX's stock this year can be attributed to macro factors. I think this will continue to remain the case in the near future. The company is operating on a strong fundamental footing. The debt on its balance sheet currently is manageable and will remain so as long as interest rates and yields don't rise significantly. Even if they do in the short term, TPX has no significant debt maturities until 2023. However, a sudden rise in yields can still cause a decline in the stock.

