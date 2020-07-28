The stock is a buy but investors should not expect a smooth ride.

While COVID-19 constitutes an opportunity for generating revenues, it is also a challenge in terms of driving sales in other areas.

I compare the company's offering with the competition for differentiation purposes.

The company has now diversified into COVID-19 testing.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) develops alternative diagnostic methodologies using its magnetic resonance platform referred to as T2MR.

In this context, its researchers have developed a molecular COVID-19 detection test referred to as the T2SARS-COV-2.

Now, there are a number of biotech companies which have developed antigen testing kits using new technologies in addition to the standard RT-PCR tests available. Recently, serological (antibody) tests have also emerged.

One of the biotechs which I recently covered, Quidel (OTC:QDEL) is involved in both PCR and antigen testing.

Given that the number of infection is rising throughout the world, there is a huge market for testing, both in terms of tests developed as well as the labs and hospitals which are going to use these. Moreover, with second waves concerns and no "magic bullet" vaccine currently available, testing remains the only solution to limit propagation.

Still, there is an increasing number of companies getting into the COVID diagnostics resulting in competition for market share.

Therefore, it is important to evaluate demand for T2's testing kits as well as production capacity (to produce test kits in large quantities) while not forgetting financial sustainability.

I first paint a picture of the company's product offering.

Product differentiation as a business case

T2 developed the COVID test under a license agreement with the Hackensack Meridian Health's Center of Discovery and Innovation. The center is deeply involved in coronavirus research.

Moreover, required validation for emergency use has been obtained by the FDA and the test kits have being commercialized as from July.

Exploring this further, in order to carry out patient testing, the panels are used together with T2DX instruments. The company's researchers have already developed (in 2019) the FDA-approved T2Bacteria panel which is used in the detection of sepsis.

Figure 1: The T2Dx instrument

As for sepsis, it is a life-threatening condition caused by the patient own body's response to an infection. Now, according to health experts at the University of Queensland, sepsis is linked to the coronavirus.

The reason is that the COVID-19 virus can deteriorate a patient's health significantly resulting in death through secondary conditions like sepsis.

Figure 2: T2 panels

This was the reason I was interested in T2 in the first place as, by developing COVID tests, the company is building on existing diagnostic expertise for sepsis.

This is advantageous compared to first-timers going into COVID diagnostic and puts T2 in a different league just like companies like Quidel. The latter is building on its diagnostic capabilities for flu.

Furthermore, when compared to peer Quidel, T2 seems to have a strong positive as many of its customers are the hospitals' intensive care units where sepsis patients, just like for COVID end up being treated.

Also, due to the innovative nature of its products, the company has been awarded a contract by Vizient, a large US health care company covering T2Dx instrument as well as the T2Bacteria and T2Candida panels. These panels are used to detect various pathogens in blood and the contract spans over several years.

One important precision is that this contract was prior to the COVID pandemic but also covers the instruments.

Finally there is the time factor which favors T2. Tests carried out with the panel have yielded results quickly, less than two hours, utilizing a nasalpharyngeal swab sample.

Figure 3: Extracting a nasalpharyngeal swab.

On further investigation, I found that the T2SARS-CoV-2 panels utilizes RT-PCR in addition to T2MR Technology and has 95% sensitivity. This is an important point as RT-PCR tests are generally perceived to be more accurate than antigen tests.

Also, the T2Dx instrument is automated and capable of performing seven tests simultaneously.

As for manufacturing, the fact that T2SARS-CoV-2 uses some of the same materials used by the T2Bacteria and T2Candida panels has resulted in T2 being able to ramp up production of panels using established supply chains.

Finally, from a revenue perspective, there are already product sales (instruments and test kits) complemented by R&D grants. COVID diagnostics should therefore be viewed more in context of revenue diversification.

Revenues

The company generated revenues of $2.5 million which consisted of two components, research and grant contribution of $1.5 million and product revenue of $1.0 million.

Figure 4: Revenues per segment

However, on checking the bigger picture, I realized that there is a shortfall compared to the last year.

Figure 5: Revenue in millions of USD

Moreover, looking under the hood, this is in sharp contrast with the ultra-high projections for 2020 done by the management in 2019.

Figure 6: Targets for 2020.

Source: Needham healthcare conference

The $50 million target for 2020 looks way too ambitious when looking at the $2.5 million revenues for the first quarter. Now, the reason for the low sales figures in Q1-2020 is ironically, COVID-19.

Thus, the pandemic has proved to be a headwind as hospitals are focusing their resources on the identification, treatment, and management of patients with COVID-19. Hence, they have limited resources to dedicate to T2's technology.

Many hospitals also have restricted access for non-essential personnel like T2's employees.

However, on a more positive note, T2 has seen increased utilization of sepsis testing in places like New York City, Italy, Spain, and Greece as these places were heavily impacted by the coronavirus. I mentioned earlier that sepsis is a secondary but potentially lethal health issue caused by COVID-19.

Cost of revenues were of $9.6 million with product accounting for $4.7 million compared to $4.4 million in last year's first quarter, partly due to the fact that some instruments and panels which were deployed have not yielded expected ROI because of COVID.

Had it not been for cost savings implemented across the business resulting in a reduced cost structure and a headcount reduction of 22%, the gross loss of $7.1 million would have been higher.

Figure 7: The balance sheet

Going forward, the company plans to bring efficiencies in the process of reagent (the substance used in the chemical reaction to detect COVID or sepsis) manufacturing.

This would in turn result in significantly improved cost of production and the management sees the improvement taking place in the second half of this year.

R&D expenses were $4.9 million compared to $3.9 million in Q1-2019 due to higher expenses incurred for government contracts.

SG&A expenses were $6.5 million, compared to $7.1 million Q1-2019 and included employee severance cost.

T2 finished the quarter with $36.3 million in cash including net proceeds of $40.1 million obtained from the sale of 68.2 million shares through the ATM.

Figure 8: Statement of stockholders equity

In April 2020, T2 expanded its ATM facility to $95 million and cancelled its equity credit line. Total debt as at March 31 stood at $49 million.

Finally, there was a $1.2 million write-off related to COVID related to inventory for T2Dx Instruments and reagent rental instruments.

This is an important point which merits further investigation due to further write-off risks.

Risks

For investors, reagent rental is the process of leasing instruments to hospitals instead of outright selling. In some cases, these are leased for evaluation purposes with possibility of subsequently being materialized into actual contracts depending on customer satisfaction.

The initial disruptions caused by COVID have been detrimental to instruments which T2 made available to hospitals for evaluation purposes. However, there is an indication that this will not be the case in Q2-2020.

In the words of the CEO, John Sperzel:

We're also encouraged to see instruments that were under evaluation convert to contracts, under both capital and reagent rental agreements, despite the ongoing challenges associated with COVID-19. This progress was offset by instruments that are still in an evaluation period that has been delayed due to COVID-19. We view these are strong signals that our platform fills an unmet need, while delivering value to hospitals in spite of the current market conditions."

The second risk pertains to a letter T2 received from the Nasdaq Stock Market in April that its shares were being traded at less than $1 for at least 30 consecutive business days.

The company has regained compliance since but there was a similar occurrence in May 2019 when the stock price flirted with the $0.64 levels. Now, in order not to be de-listed, companies have to do reverse-splits which is the reverse of equity offering when capital is raised.

Therefore, it is important to have a market valuation which reflects those risks.

Valuation

First there is the fact that T2 has entered into pricing contracts with organizations, like Vizient and Premier as from September 2019 and therefore its magnetic resonance technology already has some visibility in hospitals and labs. This should facilitate sales activities.

Second, the market for sepsis tests is significant.

Figure 9: The market for sepsis

Third, the company is developing a diversified pipeline through agreements with the following research institutions:

Canon US Life Sciences for diagnostic test panel to rapidly detect Lyme disease.

CARB-X for development of new tests to identify bacterial pathogens and resistance markers directly in whole blood.

In addition, T2 has been awarded a contract by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") with an initial value of $6.0 million for sepsis-causing pathogen and anti-biotic resistance genes.

The total potential value of this contract is $69.0 million.

At this stage, I provide an indication of the possible sales figures from instrument and panels.

According to Lab Pulse in May 2019 "The T2Dx instrument costs $125,000 and the T2Bacteria panel costs $150 per test run, a rate that can be discounted with volume commitments".

A rough calculation shows that just ten instruments and a hundred thousand tests would double down on Q1-2020 revenues.

However, these revenues could span across a longer period with T2's leasing model or demand not materializing rapidly.

As for an indication of the stock price, I compare with Quidel, which currently stands at a Price to sales ratio of 18 compared to T2's value of 9. This could explain the reason for analysts being very bullish.

Figure 10: Comparing T2 and QDEL including analysts' rating.

My instance for the medium term is for a more moderate upside with a target of $2-2.5 as the market seems to have already priced in the positive events.

Figure 11: Event based price evolution.

Finally, in absence of positives, the stock price should fall back to the $1.5 level.

Key takeaways

Last year, magnetic resonance technology has been key in developing the T2 panels which enabled blood tests to be done directly on a sample compared with conventional tests where the blood have to undergo cultures.

Also these tests have higher sensitivity compared to the more conventional ones.

This year, T2 has developed COVID-19 testing kits which its sales team are trying to sell using webinars. Its professionals are imparting knowledge to lab technicians through remote training sessions.

Moreover, management has been able to deliver rapidly in terms of COVID test panels by making them available at the end of Q2-2020.

Also, subsequent coronavirus waves should impact T2 for its non-COVID diagnostic products. However, the sepsis panels used in detection of secondary infections in connection with COVID-19 should compensate for some of the revenue shortfalls.

I see diagnostics news coming from Europe where T2 sell products and where the pandemic has relatively stabilized with many hospitals resuming normal care as possible catalysts for an upside. In this context, T2 received the CE Marking (European certification) for its panels back in November 2019.

Therefore T2 is a buy at current prices.

I bought the stock as a medium term investment opportunity and a dip may be an opportunity to buy some more.

This said, I also have in mind its short term trading potential and may sell when there is a burst to the $2 level.

