The business fundamentals are strong and the current p/e looks far too low by historical standards.

Babcock (OTCPK:BCKIF, OTCPK:BCKIY) is a large U.K.-based military and emergency service contractor which has had a rough few years due to some management missteps. Currently at a fourteen-year low share price, directors have been buying shares, suggesting confidence that the share price will be rerated. I share their confidence and rate Babcock a buy.

Babcock: A Diversified Contractor Coming out of Underwhelming Management

Babcock operates in four main areas, with largely government customers. It works in land, marine, aviation and nuclear, mostly providing or maintaining vehicles or facilities, or associated support services.

The company's revenues and earnings (shown here on the U.S. shares) have been strong, with only 2020 showing a loss on some bases. However, even that isn't as bad as it looks, driven by over £500m of exceptional charges including a non-cash goodwill writedown of almost £400m.

The real challenge in recent years has been lackluster management, since replaced.

There Has Been a Raft of Insider Buying

This month there has been quite a bit of insider buying. This follows consistent insider buying in recent months. It has been conducted by four directors, this month at prices from 286 - 312p but earlier in the year as high as 534p. That compares to today's share price of 286p, meaning that the shares currently offer an entry price at the bottom end of the range in which the directors have been buying.

This makes sense to me when one considers how far below their long-term intrinsic value the shares seem to be trading.

The p/e ratio is just 4 using underlying basic EPS. That seems unreasonably low for a business of Babcock's scale, resilience and uniqueness, whatever its short-term challenges may be. Although the final dividend was suspended due to the pandemic, the interim dividend alone equates to a yield of 2.5%. If the full dividend is restored at its prior level of 30p, today's share price will offer a 10.5% yield. That dividend has been covered 2.8-2.9x in most recent years, so there is a realistic prospect of it being restored at its prior level.

Such low multiples would ordinarily suggest an expected massive drop off in earnings, but in fact I don't foresee that.

Babcock Is a Resilient Business

Babcock has had a number of problems in recent years, which have been well-documented in other coverage on Seeking Alpha, such as Fernando Cartagena's Babcock: A Defence Contractor Trading At Half Its Historic Multiples.

After warning on profits last year, Babcock warned again in February, which shook confidence in the company. However, the profit warning was simply that the forecast operating underlying profit would be at the bottom end of the range forecast in November. Indeed the numbers still look pretty strong:

It was thus disappointing that the company failed to meet this guidance in its final results in the year to the end of March. However, the results overall confirm that this is a company with stable revenues and significant free cash flows.

Despite its succession of misses, Babcock is fairly resilient to the business cycle. It is engaged in long-term contracts with government clients in areas which are fairly recession-proof, such as nuclear, vehicle maintenance, and shipbuilding. Its aviation business is a bit more cyclical, as oil and gas companies flying staff to rigs are customers and tighten their belts during oil price downturns such as we have seen this year and indeed it was that which led to February's profit warning. But the aviation division also provides airborne emergency rescue services. So, while the company is not completely immune to the challenges and some costs thrown up by the pandemic, it does not pose a meaningful threat to the company's long-term revenues or profitability in my view.

Babcock's Share Price Has Gone Ever Lower

Babcock has been marked down with the wider market this year, losing 55% of its value in the year to date. It did claw back some of its losses until last month, since when it has been falling consistently.

There is no evidence at the moment that it is at a bottom currently. With occasional upward bursts, it has been moving steadily downward since 2014, when it traded close to 1,300p at one point.

Conclusion: Directors are Buying for a Reason

Although Babcock directors started buying at a price high above today's, their continued buying suggests that their analysis coincides with mine: the share price has been unduly punished given the resilient nature of the business. At 286p, they are a buy.

