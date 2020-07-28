In my view, I think the company's current management team is not ideal. And its stock-based compensation seems excessive, especially in light of the company's losses and underperformance.

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) is a spinoff from the original Barnes & Noble (BKS). However, as the name suggests, it is focused on selling course textbooks and other supplementary resources, rather than traditional novels. As such, BNED has carved an intriguing business niche. Yet, it may not be enough to justify an investment, when all is said and done. The way I see it, BNED still suffers from the same fatal flaws that its previous parent company did. And while its valuation seems cheap, it might end up being expensive over the long term. After all, BNED’s underlying business continues to struggle, so it is unlikely to compound investors’ capital in the long run. Thus, I advise investors to avoid BNED, as the company's fundamental business is undesirable.

Source: Company website

A potentially sound investment

First of all, I will concede that BNED has some exciting positives as an investment. In particular, I’d point out that the company is relatively niche because it works closely with universities and schools. As you might expect, this is not the same as selling novels or being a general bookstore. This focus on education allows BNED to develop long-term customer relationships through partnerships with colleges or schools. And this could undoubtedly result in something resembling a competitive advantage for the company (though I don’t think it’s quite there yet).

Then also, from a pure accounting perspective, it’s true that BNED’s valuation is starting to look cheap. For instance, the company’s book value is roughly $417 million, but its market capitalization is a mere $102 million. Thus, I think its valuation is essentially pricing in no meaningful earnings in the next few years. Yet, keep in mind that BNED generates roughly $2 billion in yearly revenues. A mere 1% profit margin would represent $20 million in profits, which would imply a dirt-cheap P/E ratio of approximately 5!

Still, let’s not forget that those “potential” earnings are yet to materialize. And since 2016, BNED has posted aggregate net losses of $309.8 million. Thus, while it’s reasonable to see BNED’s potential, it’s vital to keep our facts straight about the company. BNED remains structurally unprofitable and is struggling to keep up with its competitors as it is. This story is very familiar to that of BKS, which always had a promising turnaround that never came. Ultimately, cheap stocks can get cheaper.

Source: StockCharts

But also another potential BKS

In the end, I don’t see any breath-taking innovation in BNED. At best, it seems to be focused on small, subtle improvements and solutions. And while that’s fine for the short term, I think it’ll ultimately be deadly for the company in the long run. You see, I believe that BNED’s lack of competitive advantages is why its margins are terrible. And on top of those weak margins, the company’s SG&A expenses have consistently increased as a percentage of its top line (see image below). And again, this is a profoundly troubling picture, as it’s reminiscent of BKS’ downfall. In fact, many of the executives who ran BKS now are in charge of BNED! (more on this later) Hence, I’d say that having an intriguing niche won’t be enough for BNED to avoid BKS’ same fate.

Source: BNED’s 2019 10-K

Furthermore, while BNED no longer has Amazon (AMZN) as a direct competitor (at least to the extent it did in the 2000s), it still has to worry about other smaller players. For instance, it now competes with Follet for institutional contracts. BNED’s online/virtual offerings compete with eCampus, Akademos, and Ambassador Educational Solutions. In the direct-to-student channel, BNED squares against Amazon, Chegg.com (CHGG), and publishers are starting to bypass distributors (which I believe is another existential threat to BNED). And finally, the company has several other competitors across its offerings, like Grammarly, Quizlet, Noodle Tools, Walmart (WMT), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), and others. As you can see, BNED might be niche, but it still faces incredibly intense competition across its niche business verticals.

Source: BNED’s 2019 10-K

This is why it’s no surprise that the company’s margins are razor-thin at best. And unfortunately, it seems like BNED’s only truly profitable division is wholesale. As you can see, even during the pandemic, its wholesale division has remained operationally lucrative. In my view, this suggests that it might actually be the company’s only viable long-term segment. After all, it’s been resilient even in the face of an economic meltdown.

One could also argue that BNED’s retail segment will come back once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. But in my view, the retail division still competes directly with Amazon, so I’m not entirely optimistic. Lastly, BNED’s other segments remain structurally unprofitable, with no turnaround in sight as far as I can tell. In fact, revenue growth in those segments will likely come at the expense of even more substantial losses. Therefore, as a whole, I gather BNED’s outlook remains cloudy.

Source: BNED’s 2019 10-K (see link above)

On top of that, company management openly acknowledges (in the 10-K) that shareholders will likely get diluted through stock-based compensation (SBC). Moreover, I believe BNED’s SBC is overly generous in light of its poor results and stock performance. While the company posted a whopping $38.25 million loss, executives raked in $6.63 million in SBC. It’s damming to see executives receiving 6.4% of the company’s current market capitalization in SBC, while shareholders suffered significant losses. Additionally, so far, management has failed to provide a concrete plan to build a long-term sustainable business model in a rapidly changing industry. At best, it's been able to “keep up” with the rest of the industry. So, when you put it all together, I fear BNED will continue to disappoint going forward.

Source: BNED’s 2019 10-K

Valuation

Nevertheless, since BNED is trading well below its book value, it’s worth taking a closer look at its financials. Naturally, the first thing that stands out is the company's structural unprofitability. However, beyond that, other glaring issues should make investors uncomfortable. In particular, I would note: 1) a business that has considerable depreciation, and 2) recurrent “one-time” items like impairment charges and restructuring costs. Once again, these types of problems were the hallmarks of BKS as well.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that the company remains significantly overvalued. Still, note that my inputs try to balance out a terrible 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic and a relatively “solid” 2018-2019 (for BNED’s standards). Beyond that, I feel it’s impossible to make reliable forecasts for BNED due to the pandemic and the fundamental economic shifts it might cause. If you feel optimistic about the company’s long-term outlook, you can refer to the pre-COVID-19 portion of my valuation model. Nevertheless, as a whole, I deem its prospects won’t get much better than in 2019 or 2018 in the near term. Consequently, I think my average estimate on BNED is fair given the circumstances.

Conclusion

To wrap up, I’d like to acknowledge that indeed BNED could be a viable investment. However, for that, the company would have to prove that it can achieve sustainable positive margins. Also, it would have to adopt a more shareholder-friendly stance and ditch the generous compensation packages that don’t align with the best interests of retail shareholders. Plus, it would be great not to see any more recurrent impairment or restructuring charges. And finally, I think it’s vital for BNED to refresh its management team.

But as it stands, it just feels as if the company is on a managed decline. And given the circumstances, it’s unlikely that investors will be able to compound their capital over the long term here. Yes, it might have good and bad years along the way, which might be fruitful for speculators. But as long-term investors, I don’t see the argument for buying and holding a money-losing company without any competitive advantages, under the same management team who lead the BKS debacle. Thus, quite frankly, I don’t think BNED is worth the hassle.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.