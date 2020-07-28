Demand is likely to have been at all-time highs in Q2-20 but is far from being sustainable.

Since my last bullish article on Church & Dwight (CHD) on April 29, 2020, the stock has gained as much as +25% and has been trading (as of this writing) at the $85+ level for the past few days. There's no doubt in my mind that CHD is still a solid long-term play, so the question I'll attempt to answer here is whether there's more room for the stock to appreciate in the short-to-medium-term or if investors should wait for a pullback for a better entry point.

Spoiler: The risk level is too high for a buy at the current valuation level.

One of the contributing factors to the current all-time highs that CHD enjoys is the strong performance reported by Unilever (UL) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) a few days ago. Along with the fact that the high number of new COVID-19 cases in states like California, Florida, and Texas is still a major demand driver for overall personal care and hygiene products in the domestic market, it set the tone for a strong rally for stocks of companies like CHD, Clorox (CLX), and other peers.

Data by YCharts

Let's look at some recent and relevant indicators that will justify a buy for CHD.

The Question of Demand

There's evidence to suggest that the demand for household essentials, which CHD's portfolio is heavy with, will remain high overall for the foreseeable future. Despite the fact that hotspot states like Florida, Texas, and California have seen record increases in the number of positive cases and deaths in recent weeks, the momentum appears to be slowing down in these areas, albeit marginally. However, other states may take their place soon:

There are "unmistakable signs" the pandemic is slowing in Texas and Arizona, with California and Florida trends a bit more mixed, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS. Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina, along with Washington DC, are "heating up," he warned.

The point is, as long as the threat of infection continues, investor sentiment around consumer staples companies will remain upbeat. We witnessed this with Unilever recently, which saw its stock rise 7.5% premarket despite a reported 0.3% decline in sales for Q2-20 (against a -3.9% forecast.)

Does the decline mean demand is dropping as well? Not necessarily. While UL reported a marginal drop in sales, Kimberly-Clark saw a 14% increase in organic sales in its consumer tissue category, with an overall organic sales growth rate of 4% against a consensus of 0.6%.

For CHD, the strong performance in Q1 was driven by strong demand for several of its Power Brands, which resulted in a 9.2% organic sales growth rate. There's no evidence to suggest that Q2 will be any different; on the contrary, since the second quarter falls in the April to June period, the impact of COVID-19 on sales growth will be much more pronounced than in Q1.

That begs the question: is that demand already priced into the stock?

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The current forward price-to-earnings multiple for CHD stands at +30, which is in line with that of Clorox but significantly higher than some of the other major players in the home and personal care segment.

A 30x forward earnings multiple is definitely high for a consumer staples company, but understandable when considering the momentum in the current market. Nevertheless, it's still a risky bet to get in at this price point because these demand levels are not sustainable in the long run. At some point in the future, organic sales will be back to the low-to-mid-single-digit growth that is typical of this segment.

Let me reiterate the fact that CHD is still a solid long-term play, but you'll need to wait a long time for the stock to be able to sustainably stay at or above the current level. It's possibly wiser to wait for the market to cool off on CHD, even if that takes a few months. Even if strong revenue growth and an EPS beat (consensus is $0.62 for a 9.54% growth rate) are achieved in Q2-20 and the stock gets another bump, it only increases the risk factor.

My recommendation is to take a wait-and-watch approach; put CHD on your watchlist and wait for the inevitable correction. Analysts on MarketBeat put the 12-month average target price at $80.42, which indicates a significant downside. Hold for now and wait for it to go sub-$80 for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.