CET1 ratio was higher, but only due to lower risk weighted assets and CECL transition adjustment.

Both net interest income and non-interest income declined. The bank continues to suffer from asset cap restrictions.

There was hardly any positive in Wells Fargo's 2Q numbers.

Describing Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) second quarter results as "bad" is an understatement. It was terrible! But my bullish view on WFC is unchanged.

The bank reported $ 2.7 billion loss for Q2 2020, as it built up reserves to provide for future expected asset quality deterioration. At $ 19 billion, the loan loss reserves now stand at 2% of the loan book, after adding $ 3.1 billion in Q1 and $ 8.4 billion in Q2.

There was hardly any positive in the reported numbers, but there is definitely some hope on the expense control front.

Margins and yields are worse than previous zero-rate regime

Net interest income (NYSEMKT:NII) fell 13% QoQ as net interest margins (NYSE:NIM) plummeted 33bps QoQ to 2.25%. I expect this margin level to continue into the near future - in line with the management guidance - given the environment we are in.

The current margin levels are worse than what Wells Fargo recorded in the previous zero-rate regime during 2008-15. NIM is now 67bps below 4Q 2015 levels, as asset yields are 50bps lower and funding costs are 23bps higher.

Come third quarter, deposit costs should further ease, providing a floor to NIM. Non-interest bearing deposits jumped 14% QoQ, raising its proportion to the total deposits to 31% - a three percentage point increase - but further increases are unlikely to be this big.

Loan book goes back to pre-COVID levels

Asset cap restrictions continue to bite Wells Fargo. While other banks have been able to partly offset the margin compression with a growing loan book, such an option is not available to WFC.

Loan book fell 7% QoQ (-6% after adjusting for a reclassification), as much of the $ 80 billion loan commitments that were utilized by commercial borrowers in March have been paid down. The commercial loan book contracted 10%, falling back to pre-COVID levels. Consumer book fell 2% (adjusted), driven by reduced mortgage balances (-2% adjusted) and lower credit card outstanding (-7%). The bank has completely stopped taking home equity and personal line of credit applications.

Non-interest income continues downward journey

While the other big banks reported strong trading incomes, thanks to volatile financial markets, WFC's lack of sizeable trading operations led to it missing out from the recent trends. Yes, it did get a $ 600 million increase on trading gains, but that was not enough to offset the huge weakness in other segments.

Non-interest income was up QoQ, but that was due to a low base, as the first quarter had significant equity losses. On YoY basis, non-interest income fell 16%, with declines across the board.

Expenses rose, but plenty of room to cut costs

Non-interest expenses were up 8% YoY (+6.5% adjusted), half of it driven by increased employee costs (+5%) and occupancy spending (+21%), due to increased precautions amid COVID-19. Operating losses were $ 1.2 billion, as the bank set aside more amounts for customer remediation arising from past misdoings.

The big surprise came from the management's thoughts about expense control. Charles Scharf (Charlie) said the bank has room to cut $ 10 billion in annual costs.

While he or the CFO (John Shrewsberry) did not elaborate on where these savings could come from, it is clear that the bank intends to shrink the workforce and shutter more branches.

WFC is the third largest bank in the US, but it has the largest headcount and the highest number of branches. Thus, these would be the primary targets for cost cutting.

If the bank even achieves half of the $ 10 billion possible savings, that could add $ 30-40 billion in shareholder value. This translates to more than 30% of the current market cap. However, market participants are not factoring in such a scenario, and I believe that this is a big opportunity.

Reserve builds go beyond expectations

Wells added a massive $ 8.4 billion to the reserve kitty this quarter, on top of the $ 3.1 billion it put in during the last quarter.

Q2 reserve build was twice my "guesstimate" for the rest of the year

At close to $ 19 billion, accumulated loan loss reserves stand at 2% of the loan book (excluding the reserves for unfunded loan commitments), doubling from the 1% when the year started

Reserve builds are probably done, if the economy recovers in 2021, but we never know! With no end in sight for the pandemic-related shutdowns, it is a pure guess as to whether reserves are enough or not.

Net charge-offs are up 8bps to 46bps, a still-benign level. But it's only a question of "when" and not "if" the charge-offs will spike. Government & fed stimulus as well as banks' accommodative stance (repayment deferrals, covenant relaxations etc.) will temper, but cannot hold off the inevitable loan losses.

Capital base looks solid

CET1 ratio was up 20bps to 10.9%. But a more careful look is warranted.

If the $ 1.9 billion benefit from the CECL transitional provisions is reversed, CET1 ratio would have been 15bps lower

Risk weighted assets (RWA) - the denominator of the ratio - fell 4% QoQ, as the bank adjusted exposures to stay under the asset cap. If RWA was unchanged, CET1 ratio would have fallen by a further 40bps

Combined, the above two adjustments would have led to the ratio deteriorating 30bps instead of the 20bps improvement the bank reported

On the positive side, Wells Fargo still maintains the CET1 ratio above the management target of 10%, and the regulatory minimum of 9%. With dividends cut drastically and share repurchases cancelled, the bank should be easily able to stay above 9.5% in my view.

Deep dividend cut surprise

WFC cut its dividends drastically, in a big negative surprise to the street.

Quarterly dividends cut from $ 0.51 per share to just $ 0.10 per share

Management says that this does not reflect either the dividend capacity or the earnings power, but instead gives it the room to operate over the next few quarter

I believe that the bank has quite a lot of headroom in terms of capital, with close to $ 22 billion of excess CET1. I also believe that the deep dividend cut is temporary and could jump to 2017 levels of around $ 0.40 by 2023.

Conclusion

Sure, the results were terrible, but that doesn't change my bullish view on the stock. As I wrote earlier (link), WFC is priced to worst.

A further fillip will come from a possible cost-cutting that could add $ 30-40 billion to shareholder value. The market is still stuck at the bank's past, which I believe is unjustified.

I expect 50-100% return on the stock. Buy.

This article originally appeared on TheBankingAnalyst.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This post is aimed at informing readers about my views on the stock mentioned. Please use this as only one of the many sources you consider while making the investment decision. Kindly consult your financial advisor before taking buy/ sell/ hold decisions. I will not be liable for the investment actions taken based on this article.