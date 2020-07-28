The Relentless Hunt For Yield

60% of all global yields are now less than 1.00% and 86% of all global yields are now less than 2.00% according to the Financial Times.

Current Spread in

Yield Basis Points

U.S. 0.618 %

Australia 0.932 % 31.4

Belgium -0.203 % -82.1

Canada 0.519 % -9.8

Denmark -0.361 % -97.9

France -0.180 % -79.8

Germany -0.483 % -110.1

Italy 0.988 % 37.0

Japan 0.023 % -59.4

Netherlands -0.359 % -97.6

Spain 0.345 % -27.2

Sweden -0.073 % -69.1

U.K. 0.128 % -48.9

Source: Tullett Prebon via FactSet

According to the Financial Times, 60% of all global yields are now less than 1.00% and 86% of all global yields are now less than 2.00%. This includes bonds of all types and all durations. This is not exactly a payday for investors.

I would state, in fact, that what is a boon for the governments and the corporations of the world is a stab to the heart for the investors of the world. This is all being orchestrated by the global central banks who have not only stepped up, but stepped out, to control the interest rates for their respective governments.

I am frequently asked as to when is there an end in sight to all of this and the answer is not for years to come. We are going to be in historically low interest rate environment for the foreseeable future and this is already changing the markets in dramatic ways. With a 7.14 year duration Bloomberg's government index yields 0.465% and with a 8.71 year duration the Bloomberg corporate index yields just 1.914%. A "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed-Income investor's Hell."

Given our new paradigm, where the central banks dominate and control the bond markets, the old tried and true methodologies for investing no longer work. The don't work for insurance companies, retirees, endowment funds, pension funds, banks or a variety of other businesses that depend upon income and cash flows for their revenues. In my opinion, we have reached a tipping point and have tipped. Many have not recognized it yet, but we are in a whole new space now and we have been forced there by the Fed and the other central banks.

I am not criticizing the Fed, as they have a government to protect, and the government has the coronavirus to contend with and an economic crisis to combat. The Fed, in my view, is responding appropriately. However, the consequences of the Fed's actions are people and businesses that have now been put in a corner where they are getting shellacked by our historically low interest rate environment.

"What to do, what to do?"

- Mr. Pooh

I have repeatedly talked about some carefully chosen closed-end funds as one possible answer. Double digit yields and monthly dividends are compelling in our current environment, regardless of the considerations of leverage. I do point out here that some of these funds have been able to lower their interest payments, on their leverage, as they too take advantage of our historically low interest rate environment. Bear in mind that the amount of money borrowed must be contrasted with the amount of interest paid upon it when correctly assessing the leverage of a fund or a company. Our "Borrower's Paradise" is applicable across the board.

I would also suggest looking at your bond profits now as the vast majority of bonds mature at par. If you can swap out bonds now and replace the current yield, and capture the profit to add to your cash hoard, this is a decent idea now in my estimation.

Yet, this still leaves the question of what to do with your money. I contended yesterday on Fox Business with Stuart Varney that one of the reasons that equities had been heading higher was because many people and institutions just could no longer afford to buy bonds at current levels. I also make note of the dwindling supply of corporate bond new issuance which will also add to the pressure on yields.

It is getting to the point, in my view, that yields are so low, and the compression against Treasuries so strong, that the risk premium, the risk/reward ratio for credit risk, is benefiting no one for taking much of it. This is demonstrated by Treasuries being up 0.38% in the last three months while investment grade corporate bonds were up 6.58% and high yield bonds were up 10.41% for the same time period.

The compression continues!

What is also interesting is the performance of bonds versus equities for the last three months. The DJIA up 0.43%, the S&P 500 up 0.74% and the NASDAQ up 1.67%. You can see, therefore, that bonds are outperforming, even if almost no one mentions this anywhere.

With the recognition that the cost of leverage is decreasing dramatically the other spaces, that I would be considering for investments, are REITs, significantly leveraged corporations, and some high yield names that will greatly benefit from having their cost of borrowing lowered due to the actions of the central banks. The pendulum has swung.

Climb aboard.

