AMD (AMD) just got another positive catalyst in the bag. Its larger rival, Intel (INTC), announced last week that its plans to ramp 7nm production were delayed by as much as six months due to yield issues. This bodes well for AMD as reduced competition stands to bolster its market share gains, unlock pricing power and enable its management to take some strategic risks to maximize returns on their investments. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

What Just Happened?

Let me start by saying that Intel has dominated the x86 space in the past decade and a half thanks to its process leadership and competitive chip architectures. The chipzilla was always a node or two ahead of the competing foundries – Taiwan Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries – in the mentioned time frame, which provided its SKUs a performance edge over comparable offerings from AMD. But that status quo has been changing of late.

Intel has faced immense difficulty in ramping up its 10nm process over the past few years while its rival foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor, has zoomed ahead to mass-produce chips on the comparable 7nm node for firms such as AMD and Nvidia. It was being contended till a few weeks ago that Intel could possibly regain its process leadership if it made haste with 10nm and its subsequent 7nm node ramp. However, its management confirmed during their earnings call held last week, that their 7nm ramp is getting delayed as well. Here is the relevant excerpt from Intel's Q2 earnings call, for your reference:

We are seeing an approximate six-month shift in our 7-nanometer -based CPU product timing relative to prior expectations. The primary driver is the yield of our 7-nanometer process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately 12 months behind our internal target. We have identified a defect mode in our 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation. We’ve root-caused the issue and believe there are no fundamental roadblocks, but we have also invested in contingency plans to hedge against further schedule uncertainty…We will continue to invest in our future process technology roadmap, but we will be pragmatic and objective in deploying the process technology that delivers the most predictability and performance for our customers, whether that be in our process, external foundry process or a combination of both…We now expect to see initial production shipments of our first Intel-based 7-nanometer product, a client CPU in late 2022 or early 2023…

So, Intel’s 7nm SKUs will start to ship in volume quantities in 2023. Taiwan Semiconductor, on the other, has disclosed that its on-track to ramp its 5nm output this year and enter volume production on the 3nm node in H2 2022. I’ve compiled the chart below to better simplify the technical jargon, to normalize node nomenclature and to highlight how Intel is likely to remain behind other foundries. AMD, which gets its chips fabricated at TSMC, is naturally going to be ahead of its larger rival until 2023 at least.

But here’s the burning question – How exactly does this new paradigm impact AMD as a business?

How it impacts AMD?

Chips fabricated at a smaller technology node generally pack in more transistors on the same die area and naturally, perform calculations faster. Since AMD will have the node advantage in the next two years, thanks to its foundry partner TSMC, I’m expecting the chipmaker to gain market share at Intel’s expense across the x86 computing space. These gains would be variable though, depending on how AMD prices its SKUs and how competitive its future chip architectures really are.

Secondly, I compiled the chart below to highlight that AMD’s SKUs are generally priced lower than Intel’s offerings on a per-core basis. So, I contend that AMD would be able to raise its prices and introduce more SKUs across the mid and higher-end price bands in at least two of its future product generations, or until 2023, thanks to its fabrication process advantage. This should result in ASP growth and improved margins for AMD as a whole.

More to the point, every node shrink has significantly higher development costs involved than the preceding generation and foundries recover these costs by hiking their prices for every inch of wafers sold to chip partners such as AMD. For instance, this article from semiengineering quotes a Gartner analyst:

…it costs $271 million to design a 7nm system-on-a-chip, which is about nine times the cost to design a 28nm device, according to Gartner. “Not that many people can afford to (design chips at 10nm and 7nm) unless they have a high-volume runner and can see a return-on-investment,” said Samuel Wang, an analyst with Gartner.

So, I opine that AMD’s management now has the option to introduce an interim filler node to maximize their return on investment on any given process node (maybe Zen 3+ at 7nm). AMD is likely to be ahead of Intel in terms of transistor density at least until the latter comes out with its 7nm chips in 2023 anyway, which means AMD can take a breather (or a calculated risk) with one production generation without losing its node competitiveness.

All this essentially ensures that AMD’s newfound growth momentum won’t fizzle out anytime soon and it puts to rest any speculative theories regarding the chipmaker’s prospective slowdown in the coming few quarters.

Caveats

Having discussed the growth catalysts for AMD, emerging from Intel’s 7nm delays, I also want to point readers’ attention to a few risk factors.

For starters, there is no way any analyst can reliably forecast the extent of AMD’s financial gains in the coming years, in light of this new development. There are several variables involved here; one such variable is how AMD is going to price future generation SKUs versus Intel’s. The latter could possibly engage in deep discounting with its future product generations, to mitigate its market share losses and render our estimates useless along the way.

Also, there’s the risk that Taiwan Semiconductor could, too, get hit with yield issues with its 5nm or 3nm node ramps in coming quarters. Such an event may limit TSMC's lead over Intel’s foundries and force AMD’s management to rethink their product strategy for upcoming chip generations.

More to the point, we don’t know how AMD’s Zen 3 and Zen 4 chip architectures are going to fare against Intel’s future generations. Sure, utilizing an industry-leading fabrication process is a major contributor towards boosting any given chip’s performance but we can’t disregard the importance of chip architectures.

Lastly, there's the possibility that Intel can come up with a technology breakthrough, ramp its 7nm production and cover up for the lost time. This seems less likely but it's a possibility nonetheless.

Final Thoughts

The point that I’ve tried to make throughout this article is that AMD stands to benefit from Intel’s 7nm delays in numerous ways. However, nobody can reliably put a number to AMD’s prospective financial gains from this development in light of the variables involved. But as far as guesstimates go, I estimate AMD's annual revenues would grow to around $10 billion by FY22. I assumed a 22% revenue growth rate for the model, which is essentially just its 3 year median growth rate.

So, I would suggest that readers and investors with a long-term time horizon, buy into AMD on price corrections and hold their positions. If all goes well, the company should be able to post significant revenue growth in the next two years. But at the same time, we must also listen in on AMD management’s comments, in its earnings call scheduled for 7/28 after market close, to better understand how this development exactly stands to impact the company’s financials.

