While they've jumped into the COVID-19 testing hype, the train has left the station without them.

Sona Nanotech (OTCQB:SNANF) is nanotechnology life sciences company that manufactures gold nanorod products for diagnostic tests, particularly lateral flow assay diagnostic tests. In layman terms, they manufacture tiny golden rods that would be used in quick and easy to use medical related tests like your typical home pregnancy test. I stress "would be" because they've never actually had any sales.

Source: Sona website

Background of a very sleepy company

Below is an abridged version of Sona's history:

In 2013 Dr. Gerrard Marangoni, professor of chemistry at St Francis Xavier University, developed a toxin-free gold nanorod that could be manufactured cost-effectively and at volume.

His team spends two years perfecting the process and developing the ability to synthesize high volumes of high-quality gold nanorods.

In 2015, Sona engaged Numus Financial Inc. to act as a funding partner and to provide business consulting support.

It apparently took Numus 3 years to prepare the company for a public listing, but Sona eventually becomes a public company in October of 2018.

Ever since then Sona has been "speaking with researchers in academia and industry across the world about commercializing its breakthrough development, with several collaborations already underway."

These discussions do not seem to be going anywhere fast given their products were completed 5 years ago and it seems that they have yet to generate any sales or announce any commercial uses or contracts. Their stock price through the end of 2019 reflects a penny stock with a pretty sleepy business.

Source: S&P CAP IQ

Sona also doesn't appear to have many employees other than the small management team. LinkedIn shows one business development analyst and S&P Cap IQ shows a total count of 10 employees for the firm.

Historic Financials

So what exactly has Sona been doing over the years? We can get a sense by looking at data pulled from their income statements.

Source: Compiled by author from reported financials

I think the table above speaks for itself. Sona is a company that records no revenues and over the past three fiscal years they have spent 74% to 91% of all expenditures on payments to management, insiders, insider controlled firms, and on stock options. Sona does not seem too rushed in bringing their technology to a commercial market. Of particular surprise is the fact that in their latest fiscal year they actually spent nearly 50% more on travel expenses than they did on R&D. Strange for a small cap health care equipment company.

Insiders now hold a sizable portion of the company's shares, mostly through stock awards, options, warrants, etc.

Source: Compiled by author

From Sleepy Company to Hot Covid-19 Stock

There has been no shortage of healthcare stocks that have taken off as part of the need to combat Covid-19. Sona began developing a test for the presence of Covid that would give quick accurate detection results. On July 2nd they announced the findings that their tests were seen to be accurate in detecting the presence of Covid and that:

Sales of the tests will now be permitted under a ‘research use only’ label until full regulatory authority is granted, in relevant territories, at which time the ‘research use only’ label requirement would be lifted, as discussed below. Technology transfer to manufacturers is currently underway to produce tests to meet current and expected demand. The Company will provide an update on sales progress and manufacturing delivery timetables in the coming weeks.

This was quickly followed by an announcement on July 8th that the company would be seeking to up-list to the NASDAQ. Our sleepy stock has been off to the races ever since. Growing the market cap from $11M CAD at October 2019 to nearly $850M CAD in late July 2020:

Source: S&P Cap IQ

This buying frenzy appears to be 100% driven by retail investors given not a single institutional investor (that is not insider related) reports a significant holding in Sona's shares. The euphoric buying frenzy has been so intense and erratic that Sona's securities regulator has asked them not once, but twice to confirm that there are no material changes in their business. The first time on June 1st and again on July 23rd as the stock surged 27% on virtually no news.

Multiple Promising Covid Vaccines in the Pipeline

It is strange that Sona's shares have only continued to go up despite the fact that we've only seen increasingly positive developments on multiple vaccine candidates (covered very well in this article from the WSJ).

To highlight a few, there is Pfizer and BioNTech:

On Wednesday the Trump Administration announced a $1.95 billion advance order for 100 million doses of a promising vaccine candidate by Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech that could be available by the end of the year. Dare to dream. The drug makers plan to begin the final phase of their clinical trials this month and seek regulatory approval as soon as October.

Moderna:

Last week Moderna and NIH published Phase 1 trial findings showing its mRNA vaccine stimulated neutralizing antibodies in all 45 volunteers, though a second injection 28 days after the first was necessary to boost the response. Moderna plans to begin its Phase 3 trial this month while it continues its Phase 2 study of the antibody response in a larger group.

AstraZeneca:

AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is based on a genetically engineered adenovirus that causes the common cold, is furthest along. This week the company reported that its vaccine generated a strong antibody response in 1,000 patients as well as a T-Cell response. AstraZeneca is already forging ahead with a Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate.

And Johnson & Johnson:

Johnson & Johnson, which has received $456 million from the U.S. government, is developing an adenovirus-based vaccine and aims to begin its Phase 3 trial this fall.

All of these are very promising candidates that are being developed at lightning speed. It is entirely possible that we are months away from having a high degree of confidence that a Covid vaccine will be available for mass global roll-out. In the meantime, Sona still does not even have FDA approval for commercial use of their Covid test. Needless to say, if a vaccine arrives on the scene, Sona's test will rapidly become an unneeded product and the stock will quickly be going back to the realm of penny stocks.

Competition

Sona is also simply just another "me too" company in a crowded field of firms that are racing to roll out rapid tests, some of which have already received FDA approval and are ahead of Sona.

How about Cellex? They appear to be the first company that received Emergency Use Authorization approval from the FDA for a 15-20 minute lateral flow test all the way back on June 12th. Or how about Virtality Diagnostics? The FDA gave their 15 minute test Emergency Use Authorization a month ago. Or Megna Health? They received EUA on July 22nd for their 15 minute lateral flow based immune assay test. Does this look familiar?:

Source: Megna Press Release

And just to name a few other competitors in the test kit market, how about Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, BioMedomics, CTK Biotech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Cepheid Inc., Cellex Inc., Acumen Research Laboratories, Biolidics, and LabCorp?

Per Sona's press release, their field tests are not expected to be complete until the end of July at which time they can ask for the EUA approval that Cellex and Virtality received over a month ago. Sona's new CEO provided a business update in a conference held on Friday, July 24th and confirmed the in-field studies still had not been submitted to the FDA. Sona is late to the game.

Furthermore, jumping into the Covid rapid testing business is becoming the soupe du jour for thinly traded penny stocks. Witness up and coming competitor Therma Bright's (OTCPK:THRBF) entry into the fold:

The proposed COVID-19 rapid saliva test is intended to have unique features such as high sensitivity, accuracy and specificity while delivering results in less than 20 minutes.

And why not. It enabled this previously unknown maker of medical devices geared towards treating cold sores and mosquito bites to raise $1.25M.

How About After Approval

But lets say Sona gains approval and none of the promising vaccine candidates work out. What can we expect for Sona? According to a research report published this month, from The Business Research Company:

The global COVID-19 rapid test kits market is expected to reach $3.52 billion by the end of 2020 and expected to be $4.22 billion by 21 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The significant growth rate is mainly due to the surge in demand for the rapid test kits for early detection and treatment of COVID-19 globally. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $4.73 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.36%.The COVID-19 rapid test kits market consists of sales of rapid test kits used for COVID-19 diagnosis and detection. The COVID-19 rapid test kits are either rapid antigen test kits or rapid antibody test kits manufactured by the entities that manufacture in-vitro rapid diagnostic tests in the medical equipment industry. The companies involved in manufacturing these rapid test kits are primarily engaged in designing, research and production of the rapid test kits which are used in hospitals and clinics, home care, diagnostic laboratories and more.North America is expected to be the largest region in the COVID-19 rapid test kits market in 2020. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

So globally we are talking about a potential $4.2B market in 2021. How much of those sales will Sona realistically capture versus the huge global firms and other smaller companies that are already ahead of them? In the report's table of contents it can be seen that Sona isn't even one of the +30 companies mentioned in the report:

Source: Report Table of Contents

Yet the stock has jumped to a market cap of ~$635M USD on these hopes. If there are 30 companies with more relevance than Sona, I'd venture to think that Sona will be capturing less than 5% of this addressable market. If we give them a 3% share that would come to $126M in sales. A 2x P/Sales ratio would imply a market cap of USD $252M, 60% lower than where the stock trades today. This works out to a CAD stock price of ~$5.50, higher than where the company was before announcing their testing accuracy, but lower than where the stock has run to since.

But per Sona's investor deck, they are seeing:

Opportunity to produce 20-40 million tests at $25/test is $500m - $1 billion (revenues)

Which simply doesn't look reasonable to me. Either the research report's estimate of a $4.2B market in 2021 is off or Sona is wildly exaggerating the market share that they will be able to capture.

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe Sona is 60% over-valued in the best case for their stock based on a more realistic assessment of the market share that they could capture when/if their laggard product eventually gets approval. In the best case for humanity (and worst case for Sona) where we either get a vaccine, herd immunity, or the virus simply goes away, I would expect Sona to go back to sleep and for the stock price to return to the realm of penny stocks, representing a very significant downside from current prices.

Given a complete absence of institutional accumulation, erratic spikes in share volume, and wild +20% moves in price without any news, I fear Sona has joined the club of speculative retail momentum vehicles which always end in disaster for those holding at the top.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNANF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.