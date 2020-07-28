Reclassifying four stocks - Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, and Netflix - into the tech sector would put the sector above its highest ever proportion of the capitalization-weighted benchmark.

These relative gains have pushed the weight in the tech sector to levels not seen since the inflation of the tech bubble.

Outperformance by the tech sector (XLK) in 2020 has pushed its share of the S&P 500 (SPY) back towards tech bubble heights. In the remote work economy that has emanated from the virus-related shutdown, Tech - up more than 17% in 2020 - has led the broad index back to a slight gain on the year. Exclude the Tech sector, and the S&P 500 would be down 3-4% on the year. This outperformance from the index's largest sector has pushed its weight in the capitalization-weighted benchmark back towards record levels.

The graph below shows the weighting of the 11 S&P 500 sectors back to the beginning of 2000. Tech (light blue at bottom) has doubled its weight in the index since the end of 2007 as the market was peaking prior to the financial crisis.

At nearly 28% of the index, Tech is at its highest proportion of the S&P 500 since 2000 when the market began a three-year losing streak. Some sector classification choices may actually understate tech's weight of the S&P 500. Alphabet, the parent of Google (GOOGL), and its $1 trillion market capitalization, now shows up in the Communications sector. The same can be said for Facebook (FB), and its $650B market capitalization, and Netflix (NFLX) and its over $200B market capitalization. Together, these three companies make up another 6% of the S&P 500, and have pushed the weight of the Communications sector (XLC) to its all-time high as well.

Similarly, Amazon (AMZN), which alone makes up 4.7% of the index, is captured in Consumer Discretionary (XLY). While there is a certain argument to be made that the e-commerce giant belongs with other retailers in the consumer discretionary segment, as a standalone business, cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services would certainly be in the Tech sector.

The peak weight of the Tech sector was nearly 35% in early 2000 as the tech bubble was fully inflated. Re-class Alphabet, Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon, and the current figure is closer to 39%.

Tech has had a great run in 2020, extending a multi-year period of outperformance. While Tech has been the story in 2020, we should not forget that the tech sector of the S&P 500 delivered a whopping 49.9% return in 2019. On a portfolio-level basis, being relatively underweight Tech has detracted from performance. My bias is that being underweight Tech is still a preferred positioning, and that the current level of outperformance is becoming extreme. In a series of articles, I am going to explore this theme, and see what the evidence tells us. A look at S&P 500 has the Tech sector near its tech bubble peaks, and well above that previous peak level if we reclassify some tech-centric businesses back to the Tech sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.