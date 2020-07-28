Vodafone (VOD) has seen performance that has significantly lagged the market over the last five years, with shares standing down 45%. Whilst Vodafone still holds a dominant market position in the telecommunications sector with a global presence, the board have struggled to reduce debt levels. Not only debt, but the company also continues to face a number of issues on other fronts which have played a part in the poor share price performance seen over the last few years. Add to this current coronavirus pressures and the recent dividend cut and I would stay away from Vodafone for now.

High Debt levels

Vodafone has for some time struggled with rising debt levels on the company's balance sheet. Net debt stood at a huge €42.2bn (£38.5bn) at the end of March 2020 - up from €27bn a year earlier. This follows Vodafone's €18.4bn acquisition of Liberty Global's assets in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania in 2019, its largest acquisition deal for 20 years. And that long awaited acquisition exposed the company to record debt levels just as the world entered the Covid-19 crisis. The debt of €42.2bn compares to annual revenues of €45bn, 'adjusted' EBITDA of €14.9bn and a total equity value of €35bn These figures suggest that debt levels are high on all measures.

Management is now taking some action to try to control and even reduce these debt levels, but this is at the cost of shareholders. One of these actions was a recent dividend cut, which comes at the expense of shareholders' returns. This came even after the company saw a large increase in demand for its services throughout the pandemic, and so was not an action taken in response to recent trading performance.

In fact, when studying Vodafone's debt levels over the last six years, it paints a dim picture. Having previously started making ground in reducing debt back in 2017, Vodafone has since seen their debt level push to new all-time highs. Now in 2020 for the first time the debt levels have exceeded the company's market cap applying additional pressure.

Source: Simplywall.st

Going forward in order to reduce these debt levels Vodafone may be forced to take further hard decisions which may undermine shareholders' position again, including potentially further dividend cuts. This would diminish one of the predominant appeals of an investment in Vodafone - the relatively steady historic dividend yield that they provided as a dominant FTSE 100 play. The regular dividend is the main reason Vodafone is such a widely held share and it is consequently a constituent of many UK pension funds. However when you actually weigh up total dividends paid out over the last five years and subtract the loss of value from the declining share price performance, you find that those who have held shares will have lost money overall over this period. This highlights again the fact that growth shares have generally been winners across the market over this period, versus their value counterparts.

Pressure from increasing debt levels and pressure on the share price that follows from any company announcing a dividend cut puts much greater pressure on the Vodafone board. They may respond by focusing on reducing debt and improving operating performance as opposed to providing dividend yield and overall this may be a better approach to take to drive shareholder returns.

Dominant position under pressure

Reducing this debt pile will prove difficult however, as Vodafone also faces other financial pressures which will affect performance going forward. Their dominant position in many markets is facing headwinds.

In India, One of Vodafone's high growth markets, the courts recently ruled against Vodafone in the Supreme Court. This ruling means that Vodafone will have to pay a total of 50,000 crore ($7.4 billion) to the Indian government in retrospective levies and penalties. Vodafone has asked for 20 years to pay the bill and the Judge in response has threatened to send the company's Managing Director to jail. More seriously, this ruling may actually force Vodafone out of the Indian market. This is because in the short to medium term Vodafone will continue to face issues regarding both competition and lack of concessions from the Indian government. Nick Reed the CEO of Vodafone also highlighted that it would simply not be worth it to continue to throw money into India if the government were not willing to work with the company. This ruling has proved that the Indian government does not seem to be prepared to offer these concessions. Exiting India would be a disaster as this was previously one of Vodafone's high growth markets and would have been a catalyst for greater growth in the company and its share price performance going forward.

The 5G issue

Another issue for Vodafone is the recent 5G network decision in the UK. The UK government has been facing pressure from many nations, particularly the US, to switch its telecom networks away from any reliance on the Chinese company Huawei. The UK has now said that Huawei equipment must be removed from the UK 5G networks by 2027. This is primarily due to the fact that the US has claimed the firm poses a national threat to security. The UK government initially resisted US pressure and as recently as January 2020 had committed roughly 35% of its spend on the 5G network to Huawei. The UK government has said that the reversal of the initial pro-China/pro-Huawei policy will cost up to £2 billion and will delay 5G rollout by 'two to three years'. While this is more of a political issue, it will have damaging effects on Vodafone.

As the UK is Vodafone's headquarters and has historically been its main market, the company has highlighted that removing Huawei infrastructure would mean a 'terminal blow' for the UK's hope of leading the world in 5G technology. Now following the ban with a new large delay, the UK's position as one of the leaders in the 5G revolution is all but lost. Previously the UK was second to only Switzerland in the early roll out of 5G networks in Europe.

Vodafone Towers - IPO in Frankfurt 2021

Vodafone announced a decision to IPO its European mast business in early 2021 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company will retain a majority share in the division which will be renamed Vantage Towers. This decision will effectively reduce Vodafone's current income from the towers which will flow to the new shareholders in exchange for a capital sum received from the sale of shares in Vantage Towers on the IPO. The company will also be able to sell further stakes in Vantage Towers via the stock market in the future. Vodafone must believe that its current share price does not accurately capture the value of its mast business and that this will be better reflected by the independent IPO. But I would also make the point that an IPO is an expensive business and much of any potential upside could be eaten up in the fees of bankers and lawyers. Either way the IPO should give Vodafone some cash to reduce its debt pile. The decision to float Vantage Towers in Frankfurt, Germany could be in anticipation of the challenges of Brexit to this UK headquartered group that is truly a Europe wide player.

Following the acquisition of Liberty Global in 2019, international sales have become more important and Germany is now the largest market by revenues with UK at number two.

Source: Vodafone 2020 annual report

Conclusion

Vodafone's debt levels had been increasing in recent years. The company then increased these further pre-crisis to acquire the Liberty Global business in Europe. This probably looked like a good strategy when the global economy was expanding but when a crisis hits, high debt levels are a measure of weakness not of strength. Add in the latest Q1 trading update which shows organic revenues down 1.3% and Vodafone looks like a company that is almost certainly over-stretched on debt. The IPO of its mast business will offer some relief but it looks likely that shareholders will continue to suffer in the months and years ahead, possibly with continued reduced dividends - even though the IPO may provide some short term coverage on this.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.