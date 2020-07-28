Intel and AMD both have access to TSMC. Worst case, TSMC - the fab so beloved by AMD bulls - will supply Intel. The Intel show will go on.

Comes after a 3-year 10nm delay and years of management saying it has learned from 10nm and would be a one-off.

Investment Thesis

Intel (INTC) is falling, AMD (AMD) is rising. Wall Street has, at least to some extent, failed to understand and properly assess the current developments. As I'll review in-depth, the Intel show will go on.

But in summary, a six-month product delay, while technologically another setback, won't be the end of the world for Intel (financially) as AMD's current 7nm products already fail to capture market share in the data center, while Intel will also take market share in the PC space back in the second half.

Worst-case, Intel will put 'AMD's foundry', TSMC (TSM), to work to manufacture its leading products. No free lunch for AMD, as you can guess who TSMC would prioritize dedicating capacity to as a lucrative source of revenue.

During the editorial process of this article, two pieces of news in support of this thesis have come out: one, a rumor that Intel has placed orders for 6nm at TSMC while also considering sourcing its CPUs on 5N and/or 3N, and two, it seems Swan has fired Murthy.

Introduction

Just recently, I assured investors of stock upside as Intel would significantly beat its earnings. And it did. Intel readily beat even my expectations, delivering about flat QoQ revenue - and I had described Q1 as Intel's best quarter ever.

In ordinary circumstances, investors know how a stock typically reacts on upside earnings. Earnings are what mostly really drive stocks. But just to prove that investments always carry risk, Intel managed to completely overshadow its stellar quarter with an announcement that will surely make every analyst go back and look at their Intel thesis. (The sell-off I described in the Q1 article now pales in comparison to the current sell-off.)

Intel just made drastic changes to its long-term product outlook, affecting the 2022 and beyond era. As such, this will only be seen in the mid-term, similar to the 10nm yield issues before.

Background: the 2019 plan

Intel had already been proclaiming mea culpas about its 10nm delays since (at least) late 2018 when it announced its first 10nm products to the tech community. Subsequently, at its May 2019 investor meeting, Intel announced 7nm: it would be a 2x shrink (a much lower target than prior nodes to mitigate risk), use EUV and feature next-generation EMIB and Foveros packaging. Because of using EUV, this also allowed for a substantial reduction in design complexity: Intel claimed a 4x decrease in design rules (which would further allow for a quick transition to 7nm).

But, most importantly, Intel proclaimed it would go back to a regular 2-year cadence, neatly according to Moore's Law. Since it had learned from all the 10nm mishaps (too much complexity/innovations in one node), in addition to transitioning to EUV, basically 7nm would allow Intel to continue as if 10nm was simply a one-off three-year delay. (After all, the 7nm team obviously also got three additional years to work on the node, although Intel has never said it as such.) Since 10nm launched for the holidays last year, this meant 7nm in late 2021.

Later, Intel also expressed its confidence in 5nm and already guided to 5nm in late 2023, while also on every possible occasion indicating that 7nm continued to progress as scheduled. Also, while Intel did announce that its first 7nm product would be low volume GP-GPU (as it marks a new product category for Intel), it did say that it would transition its entire product line-up to 7nm in 2022, led by the 7nm Granite Rapids for servers in early 2022. That was the plan.

7nm update

At first, sight quite innocuously, the second-last bullet points of the earnings release summary read:

Accelerating 10nm product transition; 7nm product transition delayed versus prior expectations.

But everyone following Intel immediately would have known what this meant, with 10nm still not fully ramped even today. This was not supposed to happen. No one in the tech community had been counting on another Intel delay (especially after all the 2019 announcements discussed above).

Given the confidence Intel had in 7nm (EUV, smaller shrink, etc.), this does not bode well. Especially given that the 10nm transition to date has happened exactly according to how Intel had described it since 2018, which did give at least some confidence after three years of no progress.

Further down the press release, the current state of 7nm is further detailed:

The company's 7nm-based CPU product timing is shifting approximately six months relative to prior expectations. The primary driver is the yield of Intel's 7nm process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately twelve months behind the company's internal target.

So, while Intel is shifting 7nm by six months, the process is really delayed by one year, which is half of the two-year cadence Intel had said it wanted to go back to. But a one-year delay after a 3-year delay really means 7nm is delayed by four years. And I already omit the six-month 14nm delay.

Moreover, it is stated as if this 12-month slip only recently came to bear. Just like 10nm, it seems some issues fairly late into development (as Intel already had pilot lines in 2016) appeared out of nowhere and has thrown off the whole business, all of the 2022+ product roadmap.

Such a delay after already significantly reducing its 7nm scaling targets and using EUV (which TSMC is currently using to make 5nm iPhone 12 A14 chips with), raises many questions yet again, similar to the questions many had during the three-year 10nm delay. Especially after hiring seemingly the best industry talent in the last few years: Murthy, Raja Koduri, Jim Keller, Gary Patton (former GlobalFoundries CTO)...

Impact

To be honest, already long ago recognizing the impact of the seemingly endless 10nm delay, most of my investment thesis for Intel, of course, relied on trusting it to get 7nm up to snuff as it had said. For example, my thesis of Intel overthrowing Nvidia (NVDA) in discrete GPUs assumed this 7nm process lead. As Intel itself says, releasing an annual cadence of leadership products should be the bare minimum to deliver. Not revenue, not gross margins, but products.

With Intel now admitting 7nm is not going according to plans, as the third consecutive process to face such issues, this basically puts Intel's entire product roadmap coming into this new decade yet again in vogue*.

(*Indeed, Intel has already announced the departure of Murthy and the reorganization of the much-encompassing group he led into five sub-groups reporting directly to Swan. While Murthy had the right strategy, looking back at his presentation at the 2019 investor meeting and his talk about contingencies - see quote below - someone has to be held accountable after the 7nm slip and the industry and stock market reaction.)

A track record goes both ways. When 10nm appeared to be delayed, Intel came off the back of many successful ticktock transitions, and it was far ahead of TSMC (which has helped to reduce the impact of those 10nm delays). But now, of course, Intel comes off the back of its worst process node and transition ever, so investors will be (rightfully) very cautious about keeping track of how this further evolves (as indeed they already questioned on the call).

But on the surface, it will be as Intel said: a six-month 7nm delay. Depending on how you look at it, that's either a lot or not much. (Will all of the cloud providers abandon Intel because of a six-month slip? Doubtful.) With 10nm++ Sapphire Rapids slated for the second half of 2021, this now puts 7nm Granite Rapids into early 2023.

Still, those six months depend on how you count and how early in 2023 Granite will come. I remember Intel clearly saying that Granite would be a "close follow-up" to Ponte Vecchio, which would come late 2021, so early 2022 to early 2023. (But, then, again, Intel also promised Ice Lake-SP would be a close follow-up to Ice Lake client. So, while Bob Swan said Intel's execution is improving, this just continues product roadmap execution issues I already covered around 2014.)

For client, Meteor Lake was always scheduled for the 2022 holidays based on Intel's annual cadence. But volume will now be reduced to "initial shipments of 7nm" in late '22 or early '23.

Mitigation: Meteor Lake on 10nm+++ in 2022?

Nevertheless, as Intel said, it had learned from 10nm, this round of delays might not be so bad.

Since late 2018, Intel has talked about making its IP more flexible with regards to its manufacturing. Intel said that going forward, it wouldn't lock its IP to specific process nodes as it had been historically. For example, if this had been the case earlier, Intel could have released its 10nm Ice Lake CPUs on 14nm and call it a day. The power consumption would, of course, be worse, the die size would also be larger, but performance and competitiveness would be maintained. And concerning power since 14nm already, Intel has invested heavily in "intra-node improvements", delivering significant improvements over the base process. As Intel said: it wants to deliver an additional Moore's Law worth of power and performance within a node, not just between nodes.

This (manufacturing its next-gen IP on an improved current-gen process) is what now might happen in 2022. So, the picture would then look as follows:

Intel also announced Alder Lake for laptops and desktops for the second half of 2021, on 10nm++, succeeding Tiger Lake. It was previously expected that Meteor Lake would follow on 7nm in the second half of 2022.

But with the new 7nm delays, at first sight, investors would have embraced themselves for another round of noncompetitive 10nm refreshes. This might not be the case, now. Meteor Lake, or some instantiation of it, might still launch in the second half of 2022. On 10nm++(+) or even TSMC.

So while the manufacturing process might be less than ideal, the product (architecture/IP) itself might still launch on schedule.

AnandTech, December 2018:

Murthy: This is a function of how we as a company used to think about process node technologies. It was a frame tick (limiting factor) for how the company moved forward. We've learned a lot about how this worked with 14nm. We now have to make sure that our IP is not node-locked. The ability to have portability of IP across multiple nodes is great for contingency planning. We will continue to take aggressive risks in our designs, but we also will have contingency. We need to have as much of a seamless roadmap as possible in case those contingencies are needed, and need to make sure they are executed on ASAP if needed to keep the customer expectations in line. You will see future node technologies, such as 10/7, have much more overlap than before to keep the designs fluid. Our product portfolio on 14nm could have been much better if our product designs were not node-locked to 10nm.

Contingency plans

Indeed, those "contingency plans" as Intel's engineering execs (Murthy, Raja) talked about then, in 2018, are now playing out. Even if they are contingency plans, do give Murthy some credit for actually making those. The quote above now looks almost prophetic.

During Intel's earnings call, Bob Swan announced/summarized several of what he called contingency plans to mitigate the process issues.

Die disaggregation through advanced packaging: Intel has been working on this since even before the 10nm issues had even started. It goes much beyond AMD's "chiplet architecture", as Intel's EMIB and Foveros packaging are much more advanced than AMD's Infinity Fabric, which is based on legacy packaging technology.

In any case, its advantages are two-fold. For one, splitting the die up in chiplets results in smaller individual chips to be manufactured, which improves yield. This is how AMD also uses chiplets.

But secondly, as Bob Swan explained, Intel has changed its design methodology to be flexible as to where each chiplet gets manufactured.

Bob Swan made this very clear. While not saying names (referring to the [foundry] "ecosystem" in general), Bob Swan basically said that Intel would produce its chiplets wherever the most advanced process technology is. This basically means Intel is willing to go to TSMC if TSMC has process leadership.

Now, to investors and analysts reading this, I'll just ask the question… if you happen to be TSMC, whose company's foundry orders would you most rather prefer to fill…? (Apple (AAPL) aside).

Those of a tiny company, or a company twice your size, who actually has its own fabs? I can't think of more of sign of admission of defeat in leadership process development than Bob Swan elevating Intel's foundry contingency plans to a beauty mark.

But if required, so it will be. AMD would have to make way for Intel as leading CPU foundry partner of TSMC. Showing the short-sighted Wall Street reaction to Intel's earnings.

Discussion

To that end, I'm amused by the post-earnings rally and sell-offs at both sides. Intel announced a six-month delay of its data center CPUs. Big deal. AMD isn't even getting anywhere in the data center with its 7nm having a free lunch for 18 months, three times as long: Intel said it has (and will have in the second half) higher data center market share than it had expected coming into the year. This means Rome isn't even able to grab market share against a three-year delayed process - well, that process has even yet to launch in the data center.

So, viewed from that perspective, why the Street's optimism about a six-month delay? Why the optimism on Intel announcing it is willing to put TSMC's capacity to work, the foundry AMD bulls tout as a competitive advantage for AMD? On the PC, why did the Street cheer AMD for Intel announcing it would get market share back in the second half? And in 2022 as explained, Meteor Lake could still launch as a product backported to 10nm++(+), as Murthy prophetically predicted in 2018. The IP (leadership IP, mind you) will still launch.

Six-month product delay, twelve-month yield delay... reconciled

In its press release, Intel notably stated that its 7nm products were delayed by six months, while in same breath stating that 7nm yield was 12 months behind schedule (Intel's internal target). How to square that circle, Intel was, of course, asked to do on the call.

Bob Swan referred back to the contingency plans. Worst-case, the leading edge chiplets will go to TSMC. But in case it is manufactured on internally, Swan did say that, logically, Intel built in a buffer in its 7nm plans, for exactly the delays Intel today, of course, had to announce.

Swan further stated Intel had identified the root cause and (at this point in time) doesn't expect this issue to have further ramifications. Of course, as we've seen with 10nm and even 14nm though, Intel's ability to predict its schedule and yield progress haven't always been on point. So, yes, it is scary that this close to 7nm's supposed introduction (less than 18 months before Ponte Vecchio's intended release), and after everything during 14nm and 10nm, Intel is suddenly encountering such major issues yet again that throw it off its full schedule.

Earnings call summary

20Mu Mobileye ADAS designs wins to date.

2020 10nm units 20% higher than Jan expectations.

2021: Alder Lake, SPR in H2'21.

Packaging: Foveros -> Lakefield. Data center GPU milestone: petaflop GPU powered on, using EMIB.

7nm: six-month shift -> yield 12 months behind target. Root cause found, "no fundamental roadblocks".

Contingency: leveraging die disaggregation and packaging. Milestone driven approach -> ensure product competitiveness not impacted by process tech.

Foundry +die disaggregation. Ponte Vecchio on both external and internal foundries (late '21).

Granite Rapids early '23.

Q&A:

Focus: annual cadence of leadership products, extend 10nm performance through 2022.

Ideal scenario: leadership products manufactured on Intel's process tech (IDM)… but contingency plans prepared (use foundry)… economic implications (given Intel's scale): engaging with ecosystem… designing products with such flexibility.

2021/2022: higher 10nm yield.

"If there's a better alternative [to our process technology], we'll take that".

Difference between six-month product slip and 12-month yield slip: buffer between product-process and die disaggregation + advanced packaging.

Lessons from 10nm: contingency plans.

Make TSMC primary plan instead of contingency? Current 20% foundry capacity likely to become more, Swan suggested.

Intel basically says that if there is a better process technology available [read: TSMC], it is willing to go that foundry route.

A critical look at Intel's developments

After laying out the above facts, there are multiple points to consider, so let's review critically.

First, I would actually point out that at times like these, I do start to question Intel's decision to promote Bob Swan to CEO. Most questions were about the 7nm issues, but there were basically two CFOs answering those questions. Where was the 2020 Gordon Moore or Robert Noyce Intel veteran? Where was Murthy, at least? Sure, Intel has hired some of the best outside talent in the last few years, such as Raja Koduri and Jim Keller. But these guys were working while having to deal with 10nm issues from left and 7nm issues from right. Once, Intel was known for its internal hire-from-within culture, with most CEOs having an engineering background. It might not have been so prudent of Intel to fire BK and not getting a proper replacement, after all. For all criticism he got, BK was responsible for much of the current Intel empire as he laid the foundations for: AI, Mobileye, Altera, etc.

Secondly, Intel took back its rightfully earned spot as the world's largest, most advanced semiconductor manufacturing company in 2019. IDM should be an advantage, not a multi-billion dollar hurdle. So, coming back to the comment of two CFOs (coming from outside) steering the company who was the de facto semiconductor leader during Tick-Tock: Bob Swan made it Intel's goal to drive spending as fraction of revenue down to 30%, and then set a new goal to drive it down to 25%, priding Intel on its track record of delivering on said goals.

Let's not kid ourselves here, Intel/Bob Swan. This is not what Intel's real goal is or what Intel should be about. Intel has the funds. What TSMC can do, why not Intel? There is no reason. Intel had an up to 4-year process lead with introducing HKMG in 2007 before others copied Intel in 2011-2012. TSMC is only half of Intel's size. TSMC also doesn't have the luxury of having world-class CPU design teams in the very same building to co-optimize process technology for product design. 7nm will now mark the third consecutive node of Intel not meeting delivery and yield targets on the manufacturing side. Moore's Law and the leadership fundamental technology that comes because of it, is, as it should be, the lifeblood of Intel. How could be ignoring this so much while setting meaningless spending targets and spending more on just as meaningless stock buybacks?

Imagine what Tiger Lake in 2018 or 2017 would have meant for Intel's product competitiveness. Zen would be but a footnote. Intel already had 8-core Cannon Lakes prepared for 2016. Or Ponte Vecchio in 2019. Sapphire Rapids already in the market as its 2016 roadmap dictated, and looking out to Granite Rapids next year. And Intel's transition to nanowire transistors, given Intel's 3-year word-class materials science process technology leadership. That's what Intel is really about.

Or should have been.

Instead, Bob Swan now made Intel's foundry contingency plan a beauty mark. So let's discuss that. For investors, while the stock sold off quite dramatically, AMD should not be overestimated. TSMC and Intel are both foundry customers. To that end, whose business do you think TSMC would rather have? I'm quite sure TSMC is more than welcoming Intel in asking capacity for its N5 and N3 and beyond.

So at worst, Intel will go to TSMC and produce its products on the same process as AMD has. So product leadership will not be determined by process technology. As I have written in an article yet to be published on Seeking Alpha, AMD has not shown it is capable of taking product leadership even in the face of three years of Intel process delays: AMD's current "leadership" is merely based on a higher core count, not on superior IP/technology. (AVX-512, DLBoost, etc.)

So, for all Intel's woes, make no mistake, Intel will remain the leading semiconductor company. For one, I do applaud Intel's multitude of contingency plans so that its product engineering teams can, indeed, actually deliver their leadership products, as Murthy discussed in 2018. But secondly, Intel's process leadership should never even be on the table of losing in the first place. Moore's Law could - and still should - be Intel's most critical competitive asset.

So, in that sense, the same criticisms about Intel's process development that started at 10nm (and even 14nm), remain in place. While process parity (either internally or by being a TSMC customer too) won't cause AMD to become more than the tiny company it is relative to Intel, Intel's board ought to once again go back to the drawing board and look at how it could have happened that Intel wasn't able to deliver its process technology on schedule with expected yield for three consecutive nodes. Meanwhile, TSMC's last real issues (to date) were at 20nm, coincidentally the node it introduced when Intel's process issues (at 14nm) started in 2014.

Again, Intel is over twice the size of TSMC. Anything but all-around industry semiconductor process and packaging leadership should be considered a failure for Intel. Accelerating 7nm should have meant products in 2021, not announcing a delay to 2023. Definitely not after reworking the node to be a 2.0x shrink instead of 2.4x or even more, let alone being the first EUV node, not requiring quadruple patterning.

To summarize, in December I discussed on Tom's Hardware Intel's 2029 roadmap, as a sign of a renewed commitment to Moore's Law. Given the 10nm delays, Intel's process pathfinding teams surely must have had plenty time to research its next generations. But Intel is already getting caught up on the first step.

Takeaway

Intel's 7nm delay is about the worst news it could have announced, and the stock reacted accordingly. This means 7nm and Intel's process know-how is now yet again an issue to be closely following, right when everything seemed to start to go decently with 10nm. While yield falling behind schedule by 12 months is significant by any means, Intel did adjust its development from two sides: reducing its scaling targets and planning in a buffer, but also making its IP manufacturing more flexible. In this case, while the manufacturing is yet again failing and the buffer can make up for only half the delay (causing a six-month product delay), the contingency from the design side should go a long way to mitigating any additional fallout from these issues.

So to that end, Wall Street (over)reacted to the headlines, and, after considering the facts, its reaction was way overblown. AMD is rallying, but rallying where to? Are AMD investors cheering that Intel has found out TSMC could be a great foundry?

AMD's strategy is more or less relying on using TSMC's manufacturing to deliver a greater core count than Intel, to put it bluntly as AMD does not have leadership technology/IP. Intel now is also backing on TSMC to deliver its manufacturing in case Intel itself can't deliver a competing process. Intel's manufacturing flexibility will be much greater, while its architectures will outclass AMD.

Moreover, also on the call, Intel said its data center market share this year will be higher than expected, and also said it would take back market share in PCs. Interestingly, in the last quarter, I have almost unanimously heard about AMD's supposed "leadership" while Intel is still stuck on 14nm (despite Intel actually accelerating the 10nm ramp).

There are still many questions. Late in 2019, during Intel's victory lap of announcing Moore's Law was alive again, Intel already discussed its 5nm progress for 2023. It's now the same question as during the 10nm delays: will this 7nm delay impact 5nm and to what extent? And if not, since after all this yield issue was described as one-off issue yet again, does this mean 5nm and 7nm will overlap even closer than 10nm and 7nm were announced to overlap at the 2019 Investor Meeting? So does this mean in two years, Intel will announce at its 2022 investor meeting it is accelerating to 5nm (for real this time?), just like Intel was actually supposed to accelerate to 7nm?

For now, I continue to disagree with the Street. Intel is not $200 billion company, as it is after the earnings call, smaller than Nvidia no less. (I consider Intel to be among the FAANG giants, but that would be for another article.) Cloud? It just had its biggest quarter ever and AMD is getting nowhere even with an over 2x core count advantage. 5G? Snow Ridge is causing Intel some gross margin issues, as Swan said on the call it is accelerating the 10nm ramp. AI? Cooper Lake has launched, Habana is sampling, Sapphire Rapids will start sampling in the second half of the year, Stratix 10 NX will ship this year. Mobileye? Intel has the largest (announced) robotaxi footprint globally.

GPUs to assault Nvidia's CUDA GPU empire? Worst-case, as Swan suggested, Ponte Vecchio will be manufactured at TSMC, the company so much beloved by AMD and other semiconductor investors alike. If it isn't clear: the Intel show will go on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.