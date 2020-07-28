It's comical how investors will avoid these funds at a discount because they hold supposedly overpriced growth stocks and yet cannot see the danger lurking in supposedly "safe" value funds that trade up to 90% market price premiums.

And though BSTZ is still extremely undervalued at a -12.4% discount, this article is actually about another technology fund that actually trades at an even wider -13.3% discount!

Where else can you get value type yields in a growth investment that trades at a mind-boggling double digit discount to its NAV? In equity CEFs of course.

And that doesn't even include two $0.10/share distributions since then which if annualized at $1.20/year, would mean BSTZ also yields about 5.0%. And that's paid monthly!

A little over two months ago I wrote an article titled "A Big Fat Opportunity In The BSTZ Technology CEF" when it was at $19.43. Yesterday, BSTZ closed at $23.95.

I could probably go on and on about why the BlackRock Science & Technology II fund (BSTZ), $23.95 current market price, $27.34 NAV, -12.4% discount, 5.0% current market yield, is still a big fat opportunity even after writing this article, Equity CEFs: A Big Fat Opportunity In the BSTZ Technology CEF, on May 15.

Since then, BSTZ is up an impressive 24.3%, including two distributions, though shockingly, BSTZ trades at an even wider discount of -12.4% today vs. -11.4% discount when I wrote the article.

But that 24.3% in two months still beats the Invesco Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQ), $260.12 current market price, a widely followed growth and technology index fund that has been almost impossible to beat by the vast majority of other funds, i.e. other ETFs, CEFs and mutual funds.

And as incredible as that is for a fund that also yields 5.0% paid monthly, you may also find it incredible that BSTZ's NAV is up an even better 33.8% YTD.

I cannot say enough about BSTZ's Portfolio Manager, Tony Kim, who also manages the original BlackRock Science & Technology fund (BST), $39.24 current market price, $40.20 NAV, -2.4% discount, 5.1% current market yield, as well as a very large and very successful technology focused mutual fund called the BlackRock Technology Opportunities fund.

So even though I wanted to give a shout out to Mr. Kim and the job he's doing, this article is actually about another new technology CEF called the AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities fund (AIO), $20.22 current market price, $23.32 NAV, -13.3% discount, 6.4% current market yield.

As new as BSTZ is to the technology CEF field, having gone public just over one year ago (despite Mr. Kim having 25 years-plus of experience in the technology field), AIO is even newer, having gone public just in November of 2019.

AllianzGI may be better known for its convertible desk rather than its technology prowess, but the fund's two technology managers based in San Francisco, Mr. James Chen and Mr. Stephen Jue, have a combined 47 years of experience as well.

So what's AIO all about? Well, the fund's portfolio breakdown is actually 50% convertible securities, 45% stock and about 5% cash. Since the majority of AIO's portfolio is in convertibles, just what are they?

Convertibles are hybrid securities that combine the features of debt as well as equity. Generally, convertibles offer shareholders a stable stream of income as well as the right to exchange or convert the security at either a stated price or stated rate into underlying shares of common stock.

So the advantage to shareholders is that they can receive income that's generally higher than what the common stock would offer while having the opportunity to convert the shares at some point in the future and participate in the common stock upside and company success. The advantage to the issuer of the convertible debt is a lower debt service obligation than if they issued straight corporate or high yield bond debt.

This also means that AIO is somewhat unique in its income strategy. Because convertibles are AllianzGI's strong point, most of their equity CEFs include convertibles in their portfolios to some degree though most of these funds also sell options against the higher equity portions of their portfolios.

For example, the AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income fund (NIE), $23.86 current market price, which has been a standout fund in its own right, is only about 34% convertibles, 62% equities and uses some option writing in it income strategy.

However, because AIO relies more on its high percentage of convertibles in its portfolio, AIO does not use options or leverage currently, even though it is authorized to do so.

Here is AIO's top 10 holdings as of 6/30/2020. These include both stock and convertible holdings:

As you might guess with a portfolio of 50% convertibles and 45% stock, AIO will have a much lower beta than an all-stock portfolio. This can be a significant advantage in uncertain times like these while still offering the opportunity of upside capture if growth and technology stocks continue to outperform.

Though this article will not single out or analyze any of AIO's individual stock or convertible positions or the relationship they might have to the "artificial intelligence" in the fund's name, the most important takeaway is that year-to-date, AIO's NAV is up a solid 16.3% even while AIO's market price is up only 4.4% YTD.

That 16.3% would put AIO's NAV performance in the top five of all equity CEFs I follow as shown in the table below (as of Friday, 7/24/20).

Note: Fund's in green were outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) while fund's in red were underperforming. This table only shows about 30 out of 100 equity CEFs I follow

What Are Investors Waiting For?

I'm not sure I have EVER seen two equity CEFs with such strong NAV performances that are lagging so much at market price. This is shown in the table above in the NAV & MKT Difference column. AIO is up only about 4.4% at market price YTD and is barely above its $20 IPO price even though AIO's NAV is now at $23.32.

This is not suppose to happen. Fast-growing companies and stocks are generally rewarded with higher valuations, but in the case of CEFs, its often just the opposite. On the other hand, some of the worst performing CEFs at NAV can somehow trade at high premiums, often because of unsustainably high yields that will eventually collapse the fund.

I explain why this happens in this article, Equity CEFs: Why CEFs Can Stay At Premiums/Discounts And Why It Doesn't Matter, and you should take a moment to read it to understand why this can go on for sometime before it all falls apart. The more important takeaway is which fund will perform better going forward?

Because who In their right mind would not immediately swap out of a fund like say, the Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT), $7.68 current market price, $4.02 NAV, 91% market price premium, 7.8% current market yield, and into a fund like AIO?

You want to see where GUT falls in this table if I turn it upside down and show you the bottom 30 or so funds at YTD NAV Total Return Performance? Maybe not the worst, but certainly far behind BSTZ and AIO. And yet, take a look at GUT's and AIO's market price performances YTD.

NOTE: All total returns in the tables are as of last Friday, July 24th, 2020

The fact that both funds have seen about the same market price performance (4.4% vs. 3.4% YTD as of yesterday) is one of the most ridiculous statistics I have ever seen in equity CEFs.

Doesn't AIO's 50% convertible security exposure at least bring down its risk to a more comparable value fund equivalent? When you have two funds at over a 100% valuation difference, which is an absolute valuation difference and not subject to debate if the NAVs are an accurate representations of portfolio values, you throw away any of the safety factor inherent in a value stock focused fund like GUT that also happens to use copious amounts of leverage.

The fact of the matter is that any holder of GUT deserves to lose 50% of their investment value or more at this stage. All it's going to take is a move by Gabelli and its going to happen some day. I called the collapse of the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income fund (PGP), $8.50 current market price, and I'm calling for GUT's collapse too.

Conclusion

I'm sorry, but the utter ignorance of investors in CEFs is sometimes overwhelming and this was happening well before the Robinhood investors came on the scene.

Maybe it's the lack of a track record for both BSTZ and AIO as to why they trade at such wide discounts but tell me, what is to like about the track record of GUT?

Do yourselves a favor. Focus on the track record of these fund's portfolio managers like Tony Kim, James Chen and Stephon Jue, instead of these fund's short tenures as CEFs.

You have two levels of risk available to you in BSTZ and AIO. Make your choice or do like me and own both.

