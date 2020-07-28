Weighing down on near-term sentiment is the entertainment division, but resolving key disputes on HBO Max should clear the way for the stock to rise.

The company has maintained its dividend even amid coronavirus struggles, and its ~60% payout ratio affirms its status as a safe dividend.

One of the biggest dilemmas I've faced all year is how to maintain my exposure to stocks amid the global pandemic what also making sure I'm remaining defensive enough to avoid as second-wave bear market. AT&T (T) is one of my solutions to that problem - sitting somewhere neatly between a bond and a stock in my portfolio, I've increased my holdings in AT&T this year as the stock price dropped, and am content to keep picking up the dividend check while I wait for shares to re-rate higher.

Shares of AT&T have slid ~25% this year, but at the same time that has been a gift that allowed me to pick up shares at a ~7% yield.

My rationale for AT&T can be broken down into two pieces:

Obviously, income. With its ~7% yield, I am getting a much stronger dividend payout on AT&T than on the bonds in my portfolio, while still remaining relatively safe.

Use the near-term weakness in AT&T stock to build a low-cost position that can yield generously for years.

The 7.2% yield

Before discussing business fundamentals, let's take a quick dive into AT&T's dividend, which is the main reason most investors buy into this stock. AT&T is the highest-yielding telecom company in the industry - beating a ~4% yield at Verizon (VZ) and none at all for T-Mobile (TMUS).

A 7% yield is usually reserved for very risky energy or retail stocks that bear the risk of seeing both earnings and dividends undergo extreme volatility - but this is not the case for AT&T. AT&T has a long-standing history of increasing its quarterly dividend payout by a penny per year (+2%), and even amid the coronavirus this is no different.

Figure 1. AT&T dividend history Source: AT&T investor relations site

Moreover, the fact that Wall Street still expects AT&T to generate $3.18 in EPS this year (-11% y/y versus FY19 of $3.57) and $3.26 in FY21 (+3% y/y) indicates that AT&T's payout ratio is still remaining reasonable and safe at the 60-65% range.

We note that historically, AT&T has tended to hover around a ~5% yield. Should shares return there, they would be worth ~$41 apiece (roughly around where AT&T was trading at the tail end of last year).

HBO Max, theater resolutions could provide near-term lift to the stock

The big question is: what can lift AT&T back to the ~$40s? The answer, in my view, is its high-profile media business.

We won't elaborate on the nuances of AT&T's mobility and entertainment businesses here: suffice it to say that, as expected, the company saw a hit in its most valuable postpaid subscribers and saw accelerated losses in cable subscribers thanks to the cancellation of sports.

The big item driving sentiment on AT&T, however, is the performance of the recently-acquired WarnerMedia assets - which, despite accounting for only about 16% of AT&T's overall Q2 revenues, is a huge contributor to investor sentiment in the stock.

In Q2 overall, AT&T's revenues fell -9% y/y to $41.0 billion, shedding $4 billion in dollar terms versus last year's Q2 revenue of $45.0 billion. Half of that loss - or $2 billion - came from declines in Warner Media, the biggest drag on the business' overall results with revenue tumbling -22% y/y to $6.8 billion. So the key message here is that patching up Warner Media is key to recovering sentiment on AT&T stock.

Figure 2. AT&T WarnerMedia results Source: AT&T Q2 earnings deck

HBO Max is the biggest piece of the puzzle here. Performance for HBO Max has been disappointing, to say the least. HBO Max signed up only 4.1 million new subscribers in its first month post-launch, and bringing total HBO subscribers to ~36 million (Disney+, meanwhile, has 55 million subscribers in less than a year of existence). Despite the fact that HBO Max's $15/month price tag is the exact same as HBO Now/HBO Go, the fact that many subscribers haven't even bothered to upgrade their subscriptions for free is a signal of a troubled debut. See the detailed trends below:

Figure 3. HBO subscriber trends Source: AT&T financial supplement

Considering that AT&T paid a whopping $85 billion to acquire Time Warner in 2018 (one of the biggest M&A deals of that year), investors are now struggling to justify the price tag when one of the flagship assets is flailing.

There is one major roadblock here that, in my view, has a near-term path to resolution: carriage agreements with Amazon (AMZN) and Roku (ROKU). Collectively, Amazon's Fire devices and Roku TV players dominate the smart TV market with 70% market share, and right now neither Amazon nor Roku are distributing HBO Max due to a failure to reach a distribution agreement.

The disagreement stems from the fact that AT&T wants HBO Max to be offered as a separate, more prominent app on these smart TV interfaces - whereas both Amazon and Roku want to sell HBO Max as a "channel" on Amazon Prime Video Channels and The Roku Channel, respectively.

It's been only a few months since the HBO Max launch, but I believe these carriage agreements will have a near-term resolution. Smart TV platforms are empty shells without premium content, and HBO is one of the most prized brands in streaming. Its flagship shows - especially Game of Thrones - are some of the biggest award-winning and revenue-generating TV brands in history. The fact that Friends is now exclusively on HBO after leaving Netflix, with a special reunion show still in the works, makes HBO Max even more attractive.

I've written in other articles about Netflix (NFLX) and Roku (ROKU) that especially in the coronavirus era, content is king. Smart TV players are in a competitive arena, and access to the best content is one of the key differentiators - without HBO Max, Amazon and Roku are left with a giant content hole. Out of sheer necessity, the parties should be able to find a near-term resolution - especially given their history of working together to distribute HBO Now - which should provide some relief to AT&T's share price.

The other non-HBO drag on WarnerMedia's results is theatrical. The company's big summer release, Tenet - a blockbuster $200 million budget movie directed by Christopher Nolan, one of the highest-profile directors in the industry - has just been delayed for the third time last week. Other Nolan films, like Inception, have grossed just shy of $1 billion in box office revenues - which is exceptionally difficult for a non-series/franchise movie to do. Again, we can see near-term resolutions here: as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease across the U.S. and theaters begin opening up again, a clearer path toward a re-release of WarnerMedia's film slate could drive optimism to AT&T shares.

Key takeaways

Right now I consider AT&T to be a stock with a lot of locked-up value, owing primarily due to pessimism in its media assets - which were supposed to be core to AT&T's growth strategy. We note that not all is bad news, however - AT&T noted in Q2 that HBO Max was successful in upselling wireless customers to higher-ARPU bundled packages, highlighting the synergies in combining a telecom business with strategic media assets. Once near-term headline items like HBO Max distribution and theatrical releases see a resolution, we could see AT&T stock return closer to pre-pandemic levels.

In the meantime, my recommendation is to use the current depressed share price to build a position in AT&T at a historically low valuation (and a historically high yield).

