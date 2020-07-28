COVID-19 Effects On Car Insurers

While the outlook is foggy, we can identify a few key hypotheses.

But how will other, second- and third-level effects of the pandemic impact the industry over the long term?

Being one of the most evident pandemic winners, car insurers have done very well in 2020.

If you owned Progressive (PGR) or the UK market leader Admiral (OTCPK:AMIGF), one of my favorite businesses, the pandemic has been good for your portfolio: After a small plunge together with the market early in the year, the recovery has been fast and has quickly reached all-time highs.

Financial markets soon reached the conclusion that people would drive less due to the pandemic, while their insurance premiums had been calculated on the expectations of much higher miles driven. Which means a substantial windfall profit for car insurers in 2020.

In fact, most of them have announced premium reimbursements in the weeks following the lockdown. Despite this, they will probably still show substantial profit growth for this year.

But what about 2021 and beyond?

If, one year from now, everybody is vaccinated (I doubt it) and life is back to normal in almost all aspects, there is not much change to expect compared to 2019.

But if the pandemic continues to impact our lives for much longer, there will be changes.

For example, people tend to avoid public transport and use their cars more instead. In fact, there have been reports of exceptionally high sales of small cars in China and Europe, as families purchased additional automobiles for commuting. Moreover, even many longer distances might be safer to do in your own car than in an airplane. Hence, as business activity picks up again, cars could enjoy high demand and miles driven should consequently pick up.

Will insurance rates be adequate in this scenario?

Car insurers can make a profit in two ways: By underwriting conservatively - i.e. the premiums received more than cover their expenses - and by investing those premiums profitably.

The latter has become much harder to achieve as central banks have massively intervened in the debt markets and the safest public debt usually trades for extremely low or negative interest rates.

So the only way to make a profit is to underwrite smartly. Therefore, if you are looking for an investment in this sector, watch out for those companies that are profitable before taking into account investment income, such as Progressive or Admiral.

Progressive has consistently high underwriting profitability in its personal and commercial car insurance lines:

(Source)

Admiral regularly posts excellent combined ratios in its UK car insurance segment, which is responsible for more than all its overall profits:

(Source)

Moreover, investment income is only 5-10% of its earnings and Admiral has always kept a substantial cost advantage versus its competitors:

(Source - Admiral's expense ratio is the blue line. This slide shows results only until 2017 as it was not updated in the most recent company presentation.)

Other insurers might find out that their rates have been too low for suddenly increased car usage and the consequent higher rate of accidents. Since it will be almost impossible for them to compensate for the shortfall by incrementing their investment returns, they will lose money.

Under such a scenario, I actually expect the low-cost providers such as Progressive, Admiral and GEICO (BRK.A) (BRK.B) to profit from their strong position and force competitors into bad contracts. They only need to accept a somewhat lower combined ratio for some time, which they can afford, while their competitors will at a minimum lose share and most likely will even face substantial losses, as they are already now underwriting at dismal profit margins.

The most interesting thought in this respect, however, relates to financial markets.

They have already figured out the windfall profit in 2020, which shows up in solid price gains of the related stocks. But have they also figured out and priced in the potential future turbulence? - I guess not.

In fact, the turbulence depends on how long the pandemic lasts and on the go-to-market strategy adopted as a consequence. The market just doesn't know.

So there is the distinct possibility of a market surprised by a continuous increase of miles driven and the resulting consequences on insurance profits. But over the long term, the low-cost providers should win either way: It doesn't really matter whether they decide to compete on price or not. If they don't, their less-efficient competitors will lose money as they keep or lower their already unprofitable prices and get weaker. If they do compete on price, their competitors can't follow them, hence will lose share and maybe even more money as the scale of their operations shrinks.

So it will be interesting to watch if the market throws out some babies with the bathwater once car usage picks up beyond current expectations. That could be the right time to purchase some of the stronger insurers out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.