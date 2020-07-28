A spike in wood pulp prices, more intense competition, and weakness in the B2B sales channels are the key factors that could potentially pose downside risks to the company's earnings.

Vinda International delivered a strong set of results for 2Q 2020, and the positive growth momentum is expected to be sustained for 2H 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed Asian hygiene company Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTC:VDAHF) (OTCPK:VDAHY) [3331:HK] from Bullish to Neutral.

This is an update of my prior article on Vinda International published on May 1, 2020. Vinda International's share price has increased by +25% from HK$23.10 as of April 29, 2020 to HK$29.05 as of July 27, 2020 since my last update. Vinda International trades at 17.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.6%.

Vinda International delivered a strong set of results for 2Q 2020, and the positive growth momentum is expected to be sustained for 2H 2020. On the flip side, a spike in wood pulp prices, more intense competition, and weakness in the B2B sales channels are the key factors that could potentially pose downside risks to the company's earnings.

Vinda International's share price has almost doubled from HK$14.76 as of November 5, 2019 to HK$29.05 as of July 27, 2020 since I raised my rating on the stock from Neutral to Bullish. I think that the positive growth momentum for Vinda International has already been priced into the stock's valuations, and I see a Neutral rating for Vinda International as more justified.

Readers have the option of trading in Vinda International shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers VDAHF and VDAHY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 3331:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $12 million, and market capitalization is above $4.4 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Vinda International shares listed in Hong Kong include Black Creek Investment Management, BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, and Invesco Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

A Strong Set Of Results For 2Q 2020

Vinda International's revenue declined by -16.2% YoY, or -12.4% YoY in constant currency terms, to HK$3,419 million in 1Q 2020, as a result of disruptions to the company's manufacturing and supply chain operations due to COVID-19. But the company's top line recovered strongly in 2Q 2020, as its revenue grew by +10.6% YoY (or +23.3% QoQ), or +14.9% YoY in constant currency terms, to HK$4,215 million in the most recent quarter. Specifically, the Mainland China market was the main growth driver for Vinda International in 2Q 2020, as the company's sales in Mainland China increased by +20.1% YoY.

Vinda International also saw the company's gross profit margin increase by +940 basis points YoY and +190 basis points QoQ to 39.4% in 2Q 2020, which represents a new historical high in quarterly gross profit margin. The company's gross margin expansion in 2Q 2020 was attributable to positive operating leverage (higher utilization rate in 2Q 2020 relative to 1Q 2020), a better product mix (a higher proportion of sales derived from premium and higher-margin products), and low wood pulp prices.

The company's operating profit also increased by +152% YoY and +39% to HK$730 million in 2Q 2020, as its operating profit margin expanded to 17.3% in the recent quarter as compared to operating margins of 7.6% and 15.4% for 2Q 2019 and 1Q 2020, respectively.

Positive Growth Momentum Expected To Be Sustained For 2H 2020

Sell-side analysts expect Vinda International's revenue and earnings per share to increase by +6% YoY and +67% YoY to HK$17,071 million and HK$1.59, respectively, for full-year FY2020. As a comparison, the company's top line increased by +0.9% YoY (on a constant currency basis) to HK$7,634 million in 1H 2020, and its 1H 2020 earnings per share of HK$0.76 implied a +107% YoY increase. This suggests that market consensus sees Vinda International's positive revenue and earnings growth momentum sustained for the rest of the year.

There are a number of factors that are supportive of Vinda International's strong top line and bottom line growth in 2H 2020.

Firstly, Vinda International's products should continue to see strong demand in the near-term, as consumers are placing a stronger emphasis on hygiene thanks to COVID-19. Specific products which have seen increased demand, include wet wipes for consumers and away-from-home products such as dispensers in public bathrooms. Vinda International noted at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 17, 2020 that "the pandemic has improved the consumers' mindset for hygiene."

Secondly, Vinda International is growing sales contribution from the e-commerce sales channel. E-commerce accounted for 33% of Vinda International's revenue in 1H 2020, which represents an improvement from a sales contribution of 29% for the e-commerce sales channel in FY2019. Specifically, e-commerce sales represented an even higher 43% of Vinda International's total sales for Mainland China.

More importantly, Vinda International's e-commerce sales grew +30% YoY in 1H 2020, which is significantly faster than the company's overall revenue growth of +0.9% in the first half of the year. COVID-19 has likely been a driver of the company's strong e-commerce sales growth this year, but it is noteworthy that Vinda International already derived 29% of its total revenue from the e-commerce sales channel in FY2019 prior to the pandemic. Notably, Vinda International highlighted at its recent 1H 2020 earnings call that it has witnessed "more traffic" and better "brand awareness" at JD.com's (JD) 618 mid-year shopping festival, after it "invested more resources."

Thirdly, the revenue contribution of higher-margin premium products for Vinda International increased further from the high-20s in 1Q 2020 to above 30% in 2Q 2020. At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on July 17, 2020, Vinda International emphasized that "the price elasticity of these (premium) brands (and products) is far less than if you're in the lower segments in the market." In other words, a relatively high proportion of premium products allows Vinda International to maintain high average selling prices and sustain its profitability.

Pulp Price, Competition And B2B Channel Weakness Pose Downside Risk To Earnings

Vinda International's current consensus forward next twelve months' P/E of 17.6 times seems reasonable, but I fear that the company's earnings could potentially disappoint in FY2021 and beyond.

The company noted in its 1H 2020 financial results announcement that "lower wood pulp price" had been a key contributing factor in its strong profit margin. But Vinda International also acknowledged at its 1H 2020 earnings call that wood pulp price is at a "record low as we speak" and "we will not see further decline" in the wood pulp price. Any negative impact of an increase in wood pulp price on Vinda International's profit margins will be partially mitigated by the company's increasing revenue contribution from premium products highlighted earlier. Nevertheless, a sudden spike in wood pulp price in a short period of time remains a key risk factor. Vinda International stressed at the recent earnings call that "if the wood pulp price will not have dramatic increase, I believe that the profit trend would be quite positive."

On the flip side, assuming wood pulp price stays low, it brings another key risk factor, price competition, into the picture. Vinda International mentioned at the recent 1H 2020 results briefing that a low wood pulp environment has historically led to "very strong price competition and a lot of promotion" from competitors, and the company admitted that "we have seen that (price competition and promotions) already in the market" in 2Q 2020.

Separately, the B2B (business-to-business) sales channel could also a potential source of earnings disappointment for the company. The B2B channel (e.g. corporate clients such as restaurants and hotels) contributed 12% of Vinda International's revenue in 1H 2020. With consumers in general less keen to dine out and travel around, the B2B sales channel could take a longer than expected time to recover to pre-COVID levels.

Valuation And Dividends

Vinda International trades at 21.6 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 17.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$29.05 as of July 27, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 20.3 times and 19.0 times, respectively.

Vinda International offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively. The company declared an interim 1H 2020 dividend of HK$0.10 per share, which represents a +42% YoY increase in absolute terms as compared to its interim 1H 2019 dividends per share of HK$0.07. Market consensus expects Vinda International to increase its dividends per share from HK$0.28 in FY2019 to HK$0.48 and HK$0.52 in FY2020 and FY2021, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Vinda International are a spike in wood pulp prices that will depress profitability, weakness in the B2B sales channel, and intense price competition that leads to either lower selling volumes or reduced selling prices.

Also note that with effect from October 1, 2020, the CEO will resign but he will remain as a non-executive director of the company. Mr. Johann Christoph Michalski joined Vinda International as CEO in October 2015, and he has decided to resign because he wishes to spend more time with his parents who are living in Europe. Ms. Li Jielin, formerly Deputy Chief Executive Officer who has been with the company since 2012 in various appointments, will be appointed as the new CEO. It is important to monitor closely if there will be any changes in the company's strategic direction under the leadership of a new CEO.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Vinda International shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

