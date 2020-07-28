Daily Journal Corporation (NYSE:DJCO) publishes legal newspapers specializing in public notice advertising primary in California, and supplies software case management systems, including electronic services to courts and other justice agencies, known as Journal Technologies. Charlie Munger, chairman of Daily Journal, who has gumption for capital allocation, has increased the book value of Daily Journal from 2004 of $10.3 million to $137.7 million in 2019, with an annualized book value growth rate of 20.7% from 2004 to 2019. Charlie Munger’s proven ability and record to allocate capital has been undervalued as Daily Journal is cautiously optimistic with Journal Technologies' prospects.

An illiquid stock, Journal Technologies constituted about 65% of the operating revenues in fiscal 2019 while public notice advertising, trustee sales legal advertising and related advertising constituted about 18%. For several years as public notice advertising were driven by the large number of foreclosures in California, Daily Journal’s return on equity averaged greater than 24% from 2004 to 2008 and generated in almost 22 million in cash or cash equivalents by fourth quarter of 2008.

Capital Allocation

During the first quarter of 2009 at the bottom of the financial mortgage crisis, Charlie Munger, invested more than 24 million of the cash on hand in marketable security of primary two bank stocks, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). By the end of fiscal year 2009, Daily Journal held $47.9 million of common stocks largely in Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Mr. Munger, also the Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and leads the board and endowment at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, a University of Southern California affiliated hospital, whose financials reveal that its investment earned more than 14 million in 2009 compared to 5.8 million the prior year in 2008. The aggregate fair value of Daily Journal’s marketable security at the end of fiscal 2013 was - $136.9 million with an unrealized gain of $89.0 million - and $2.5 million in dividends and interest income for the year.

Journal Technologies

Each case pledging its marketable securities to obtain favorable financing, Daily Journal borrowed from its investment margin account in 2012 to purchase New Dawn Technologies Inc., and acquired ISD Corporation in 2013, forming Journal Technologies. At the 2019 annual meeting, Mr. Munger acknowledged the publishing legal newspaper earns about a million a year with shrinking business, whereas the software business Journal Technologies is growing larger in terms of prospects and customers. Daily Journal’s consolidated revenue was $48.7 million for the 2019 fiscal year. Accounting for $37.2 million tax liability and aggregate fair value of $194.6 million of marketable security at the end of fiscal 2019 and a market cap of around $390 million, Daily Journal is trading at more than 3 times its fiscal 2019 revenue.

Journal Technologies’ main competitor of court and justice software systems is Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), who have been at it a long time and are way bigger. Tyler Technologies has a market cap of around 14.5 billion and 2019 fiscal revenue of 1.09 billion, trades at more than 13 times its fiscal 2019 revenue. Given high customer switching costs and a highly fragmented software market of court and justice agencies, Daily Journal has been able to make headway in the market with increasing operating revenues quarter after quarter. Journal Technologies constituted about 65% of Daily Journal’s operating revenues in fiscal 2019, 58% in 2018, 58% in 2017. Inherently different from enterprise software users, Daily Journal is able to benefit from its court and justice agency expertise to an underserved and unique set of customers with long term prospects of revenue and earnings growth.

Annual Meeting

The large majority of shareholders and attendees at the annual meetings come to meet and listen to Charlie Munger, who is as sharp as ever. At the Cathedral Plaza in downtown Los Angeles with served breakfast, attending the 2020 Daily Journal annual meeting was like going to church and a Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. Mr. Munger talked about the wretched excesses of well-paid hedge funds and private equity businesses, working as a meteorologist in World War II and invert what you want to avoid, Elon Musk and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and multidisciplinary rational thinking and ridiculous Mungerisms.

Mental Models

Mr. Munger spoke about using mental tricks or mental models and it’s gotten him better life outcomes than based on his energy or intellect. One of Mr. Munger’s favorite mental tricks is the inversion process and it comes from algebra. Every great algebraist inverts all the time because the problems are solved easier. Mental models are big ideas that work in one discipline for instance in algebra that can be applied to other disciplines of life, the result of multidisciplinary learning and thinking. Cambrian explosion is another example of a mental model where a big idea in a big discipline that can be applied to thinking about divergent new life forms in events such as the industrial revolution, impressionist art or the dot com bubble.

At the 2020 Daily Journal annual meeting, Mr. Munger talked about how modern finance is not as wonderful as it was in his days where a lot of the financial analysts were more engineers. These engineers turned financial analysts were so chastened by the Great Depression and all the wretched failure that they really tried to make everything super safe. Mr. Munger previously spoke about how the idea Margin of Safety can be thought of as a mental model of a backup system. A financial analyst must have a Margin of Safety or a backup system to where a company stock could fluctuate above its intrinsic value in case if the stock market goes downwards or even crashes. This is similar to an engineer designing a bridge must determine a backup system or a Margin of Safety to a maximum load or weight of that bridge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.