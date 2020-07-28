The latest earnings call has been nothing less than a disaster for semiconductor giant, Intel (INTC). Although the company managed to beat both revenue and earnings estimates, investors were mighty displeased with the delay in the launch of a 7-nanometer chip by around six months. The company now expects initial production shipments of its first 7-nanometer client CPU in late 2022 or early 2023, and of its 7-nanometer data center CPU in the first half of 2023.

This announcement has sent ripples across the investor and analyst community. While investors punished the stock by pushing it down by a huge 16%, a significant number of prominent analysts downgraded the stock almost immediately after the earnings. The overall bearish sentiment has driven Intel 17.18% down on a YTD (year-to-date) basis. This is in strong contrast to the huge YTD gains posted by semiconductor competitors such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA).

In this backdrop, it is only sensible for new investors to stay away from Intel. However, what about existing investors? Is the situation so dire that existing investors should immediately wind off their investments? I believe not. Although the situation is not rosy, I believe that it would make sense for investors to wait and watch and not engage in panic sell.

Let us first see in-depth why investor sentiment is pretty shaky for Intel.

The delay of the 7-nanometer chip has been a big blow to investor confidence

Compared to the 10-nanometer chip, 7-nanometer technology results in improved CPU speeds and power efficiency for clients. Additionally, increased wafer density of 7-nanometer technology can eventually prove to be more cost-effective and add to productivity for a semiconductor company.

In its second-quarter earnings, Intel explained that the delay in launch timing for 7-nanometer based CPU chip is due to lower-than-expected productivity yield. Currently, out of the total number of 7-nanometer chips produced, less-than-required number of chips are of the required quality. While the product launch times are behind schedule by six months, the yield seems to be trending behind by 12 months as compared to the internal estimate. Yield degradation can prove to be a major challenge for the company's profitability in the long-run. Hence, Intel seeks to address this issue immediately. The company has also invested in contingency plans to ensure the limited impact of future schedule uncertainty. Finally, the company is also leveraging advancements in design methodology to partly reduce the delay.

Despite the company's efforts, investors are far from satisfied. While Intel is expected to enter the 7-nanometer market as late as 2023, competitor AMD is already marketing this technology. Investors fear that Intel will be left behind by a far shot in this next-generation chip market.

Intel had also reported multiple delays during the launch of 10-nanometer technology. The repetition of the challenges for the 7-nanometer chip has had a serious dent in investor confidence related to the company's leadership and processes.

The company is losing its stronghold in the desktop CPU and laptop market to competition

Intel's semiconductor chips have been mostly targeting bigger devices such as PCs and laptops. The company has been manufacturing bigger chips with higher power demand, which cannot be effectively deployed in smaller devices such as tablets and smartphones. And while Intel has not been able to successfully penetrate the smaller device market, peers such as Qualcomm (QCOM) and Advanced Micro Devices are slowly chipping away the company's laptop chip and memory market. In June 2020, it was also reported that Apple plans to break the partnership with Intel for its Mac chips and instead shift production in-house. These trends are proving to be major blows for Intel's investors.

Intel may see a gradual drop in margins

The increasing demand for 10-nanometer technology may be coming at a steep price for Intel. The subsequent product mix, however, will compress the company's margins in fiscal 2020.

Besides, there is much talk on the street about the possibility of Intel going from completely fab-lite or even fabless. While such changes in manufacturing setup may take years to materialize, these moves can limit the company's margins.

With the multitude of challenges out of the way, let us highlight some of the positives for Intel.

And now a look at the company's positives.

The earnings performance has been pretty decent

Intel's second-quarter revenues of $19.73 billion were up 19.53% YoY and ahead of the consensus by $1.18 billion. The company's non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 surpassed the consensus estimate by $0.12, while GAAP EPS of $1.19 was ahead of the consensus by $0.15.

Intel has also provided fiscal 2020 guidance and seems to be in a better position to estimate the impact of COVID-19. The company expects fiscal 2020 revenues of $75 billion and non-GAAP EPS of approximately $4.85. In January 2020, the company had guided for $73.5 billion in revenues and non-GAAP EPS of $5.0. I believe that increased COVID-19 related expenses may be putting downward pressure on the company's earnings. However, this expense is less likely to repeat in fiscal 2021 and hence can be considered to be mostly a one-time event.

There is still significant scope for 10-nanometer technology

In its second-quarter earnings call, Intel projected for 20% increase in shipments of its 10-nanometer chips for fiscal 2020 as compared to its previous estimate in January 2020. The company is seeing rising demand for a 10-nanometer based SOC (system on chip) for 5G base station designs. Demand is also higher on the PC and communications side. The company is also working to ship Tiger Lake, a 10-nanometer-based client product, in the next few weeks. Intel expects production shipments of 10-nanometer based Xeon Scalable product, Ice Lake, by end of calendar year 2020. Finally, the company is also coming up with novel architectures in 10-nanometer technology such as Alder Lake for client and Sapphire Rapids for the server by the second half of 2021. These trends will help push up topline in the coming quarters.

Then again, the demand for 7-nanometer technology is currently significantly lower than that for 10-nanometer technology. However, technological trends may change fast and investors should be aware of this situation.

Conserving capital is also a good move

The possibility of Intel moving from fab-heavy to fab-lite or fab-less manufacturing can help the company conserve capital. According to Jefferies analyst, Mark Lipacis, outsourcing of manufacturing and overall restructuring can be a good move for the company. This makes sense considering that the company has lost its leadership in manufacturing chips and continuing to do that in less optimal fashion will destroy shareholder value.

Intel boasts of a robust balance sheet

At the end of June 2020, Intel had cash and short-term investments of $25.82 billion, almost twice than those at the end of December 2019. In the second quarter, the company also generated $11.2 billion in operating cash flow and $7.7 billion in free cash flow. The company expects free cash flow of $17.5 billion for fiscal 2020.

Intel also had $38.35 billion debt at end of June 2020, $11.0 billion up from that at the end of December 2019. However, the company's cash asset and operating cash flows are strong enough and Intel does not risk the possibility of defaulting on its loan repayments in near term future.

The company is targeting multiple attractive growth opportunities

The enterprise data center has emerged as a very attractive growth opportunity for Intel. In the second quarter, the company's data center revenues were up 43% YoY to $7.1 billion, mainly driven by a 47% spike in demand for cloud services. Cloud providers are increasingly expanding their hardware portfolio to increase bandwidth.

PC sales also jumped 7% YoY to $9.5 billion in the second quarter. The demand has been driven mainly by the work-from-home and study-from-home economy. Intel's memory unit, NSG's revenues jumped 76% YoY to $1.7 billion.

Intel is also focusing on edge computing opportunities in areas such as ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), data, and mobility-as-a-service. The company expects edge computing in these areas to be a market worth $230 billion by 2030. The company has been working to add new capabilities to its market-leading ADAS and AV technology business, Mobileye. Mobileye's ADAS software is mainly developed to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion.

In May 2020, Intel acquired a MaaS (mobility-as-a-service) solutions company called Moovit for a total consideration of $900 million. According to Intel's press release, "Moovit is known for its urban mobility application that offers travelers around the world the best multimodal trip planning by combining public transportation, bicycle and scooter services, ride-hailing, and car-sharing." Intel expects this transaction to position the company as a full-stack mobility provider and accelerate the company's efforts to capture a significant portion of the $160 billion mobility-as-a-service markets.

So what is the verdict?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $62.72. The company is trading at a P/B multiple of 2.57x and P/S multiple of 3.31x, much lower than the average of the overall semiconductor industry. However, considering a strong balance sheet and the company's growth prospects in 10-nanometer technology, I believe that a target price close to $55 is pretty achievable. This target price, however, assumes that there will not be any more delays in the timeline of the 7-nanometer technology.

Many analysts have downgraded the company's rating and reduced target prices. This has further aggravated the overall bearish sentiment for the stock. However, we should note that majority of analysts have set a target price above the company's current trading price.

Although there are definitely many structural headwinds for the company, Intel nevertheless remains a blue-chip company with significant cash assets and some attractive growth opportunities. Moving to a fab-lite or fabless business model can lower margins, but also a move that will conserve capital. And even if AMD is now going strong, there is definitely enough room for Intel to grow if the company manages to get its act together.

Intel is also paying a handsome dividend to shareholders. The company's current dividend yield is 2.61%. Hence, while I will not recommend new investors to go pick up this stock amidst the heightened uncertainty, I believe that it will be wise for existing investors not to cash out immediately and book huge losses. Instead, I believe that holding the stock for at least six months may result in some upside or at least reduced losses for the existing retail investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.