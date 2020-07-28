At 5,850p, even optimistically assuming a continuing high P/E, annualised returns are likely to be below 10%. We reiterate our Neutral rating.

Introduction

We review Croda (OTCPK:COIHF) after its 20H1 results last week, one year after we assigned it a Neutral rating. Shares have gained 29.5% in this period (in U.K. pounds, including dividends), with about half of this taking place since June:

Croda Share Price (Last 12 Months) Source: Google Finance (27-Jul-20).

As described in our initiation article, Croda is a London-listed mid-cap specialty chemicals company that sells ingredients in Personal Care, Life Sciences and Performance Technology to companies globally:

Neutral Case Recap

Our Neutral rating in July 2019 recognised the high quality of Croda’s businesses, but also expected that its EBIT growth would be structurally constrained to no more than 5-7% annually over time.

We believed the high quality of Croda's businesses to be built on the high-impact and mission-critical nature of its products, its consultative sales model and close customer relationships, its strong intellectual property and its mostly recurring revenues.

However, we believed these would be offset by structural issues in the Personal Care segment (the largest in the group), including its relative maturity and under-exposure (approx. 25% of sales) to multinational companies which we expected to be long-term winners in their markets.

We also believed Croda's longstanding strategy to create value by acquisitions was becoming increasingly difficult as its size grew and target valuations remained elevated. One worrying sign to us was Croda's falling Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") since 2013, partly due to CapEx being consistently at 1.5 times depreciation.

Specifically, we made the following forecasts on Croda:

Personal Care to grow EBIT at low-to-mid single digits, with revenues growing the same but margins being constrained in the 33-34% range

Life Sciences to grow EBIT at 8-10% annually, helped by more promising new sales opportunities and its EBIT margin still being relatively low

Performance Technology EBIT to grow at a CGAR of 5-7% across the cycle, with more volatility due to its more cyclical end-markets

At the time, Croda shares were trading at a 3.0% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield, including an 1.9% Dividend Yield, with the remaining cash being spent on acquisitions and special dividends. Including new borrowing in line with EBITDA growth (to maintain target Net Debt / EBITDA of 1.0-1.5x), we believed annualised investor returns to be in the 8.0-10.5% range.

What Actually Happened

Our Neutral rating led us to miss out on a 29.5% gain in the past year.

The gain has been primarily driven by an one-third upwards valuation re-rating, with the P/E multiple expanding from 25.1x to 33.4x, more than offsetting the 8.4% decline in last-twelve-month EPS (the multiple would still be 31.4x if based on pre-COVID, 2019 EPS). Dividends added 4% to returns:

Croda Components of Return (Since 26-Jul-19) Source: Croda company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

In operational terms, 19H2 was actually worse than our expectations, with full-year 2019 year-on-year declines accelerating to 2.3% for core revenues (from 0.4% in H1) and to 1.8% for EBIT (from flat in H1) (both excluding currency). 20H1 was impacted by COVID-19 and even worse, with core revenues declining by 6.0% and EBIT declining by 9.4% year-on-year:

Croda Key Financials (20H1 & 2019) NB. 19H1 figures restated, with some costs reclassified from COGS to OpEx. Normalised FCF excludes £16m biosurfactant plant CapEx in 19H1. Source: Croda company filings.

In terms of ex-currency EBIT growth, 2019 turned out to be one of the "bad" years of decline that Croda has from time to time, compared to mid-to-high single-digits growth in “normal” years. (There was a previous decline in 2014, due to Personal Care EBIT falling 6.6%, which was attributed to weak mass markets in the U.S. and Western Europe.) Similarly, Croda's ROIC continued to slide, in a trend that started in 2013, though partly due to a new biosurfactant plant being constructed since 2016 (for £181m, vs. £2bn in total assets):

Croda EBIT Growth & ROIC Source: Croda company filings.

Croda's individual segments have largely performed in line or worse than our expectations, as explained below.

Review by Segment – Personal Care

Personal Care had weak growth in 2019 and suffered a significant negative impact from COVID-19 in 20H1:

Croda Revenue/EBIT Growth & EBIT Margin – Personal Care Source: Croda company filings.

20H1 sales was hit by COVID-19, with volume declining 6% and price/mix declining 3%, due to a disproportionate hit to high-value Beauty sales, as European factories stopped their normal production to make hand sanitisers, and with LATAM's door-to-door sales hit by social distancing.

2019 sales was hit by customer de-stocking in both Q2 and Q3, the Chinese government's clampdown on daigou (international travellers buying goods abroad, notably in North Asia, to resell at home), and soft North America sales (partly due to U.S.-China trade disputes). H2 was only marginally better than H1, with full-year declines of 3.0% in revenues and 0.2% in EBIT, compared to H1 declines of 3.6% in revenues and 4.6% in EBIT.

We believe Croda's weakness in Personal Care sales reflects its under-exposure to multinational companies. For example, the global beauty market actually grew by 5.0-5.5% in 2019, but Croda seemed to have suffered from its reliance on mid-sized or smaller players who were less able to navigate the changes in consumer buying patterns. While global Beauty leader L’Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY) is Croda's #1 customer, it represented less than 5% of Croda's revenues. This is a structural issue - multinationals like L'Oréal and Estée Lauder (EL) have more in-house resources and tend to value Croda less.

Margins were range-bound as we expected, with 2019 adjusted EBIT margin of 33.4% being only 5 bps higher year-on-year, and still lower than the peak of 34.0% last reached in 2016; 20H1 margin of 30.4% was significantly lower, reflecting negative operational leverage during revenue declines.

For Personal Care, we still expect low-to-mid single-digit annual EBIT growth, in line with previous management guidance of low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth and EBIT margin staying in the 33-34% range.

Review by Segment – Life Sciences

Life Sciences has continued its solid EBIT growth. As a reminder, it consists of Healthcare (which in turn is 60/40 split between excipients and Consumer Health) and Crop Care (which includes Crop Protection and Seed Enhancement):

Croda Revenue/EBIT Growth & EBIT Margin – Life Sciences Source: Croda company filings.

20H1 EBIT grew 7.4% year-on-year on volume growing 2%, with Healthcare revenues growing 11% in Excipient Delivery, 25% in Vaccine Adjuvant and flat in Consumer Health; Corp Care was more mixed (partly due to weather), with Crop Protection down year-on-year but Seed Enhancement recovering prior-year losses. Crop Care also had a voluntary product exit which would reduce segment revenue growth by 20 bps in 2020.

2019 EBIT grew 5.9% year-on-year, with revenues growing double-digits in excipients (accelerating form 9% in H1 to 14% in H2) and mid-single-digits in Crop Care. Crop Care had benefited from its geographic diversification, with a weak North America (impacted by U.S.-China trade disputes) offset by a strong LATAM.

For Life Sciences, we continue to assume an 8-10% annual EBIT growth - in line with previous management guidance for mid-to-high single-digits revenue growth, and for margin to match or even exceed that in Personal Care.

In July Croda agreed to acquire Avanti for $185m (plus $75m in earn-outs). Avanti supplies lipid-based drug delivery technologies to a "majority" of leading pharmaceutical companies and "thousands" of biotech businesses and research organisations. It has 25-30% EBITDA margin on small sales. We assume Avanti to contribute £20m in EBIT contribution in 2021 (implying a 10x EV / EBIT multiple including earn-outs; Croda itself is on 23x EV / EBIT).

Review by Segment – Performance Technology

Performance Technology is in the midst of a major cyclical downturn, with double-digit EBIT declines after 3 years of double-digit growth:

Croda Revenue/EBIT Growth & EBIT Margin – Performance Tech Source: Croda company filings.

Things were worse than we expected - after falling 11.2% in 19H1, EBIT fell 19.1% for full-year 2019 and 19.6% in 20H1.

Industrial markets were already weak in 2019, and were further affected by customer production shutdowns during COVID-19 in 20H1. The segment had 25% of its demand in the automotive sector and significant exposure to oil & gas (including U.S. shale) in 2019. Negative operational leverage turned a single-digit sales decline to a double-digit EBIT decline for both periods.

(Something similar happened in 2015, when EBIT fell 11.4%, nearly all attributed to weaker sales to oil & gas drilling and production customers.)

With a recession now expected to extend into 2021, we believe Performance Technology will have a low-single-digits EBIT CAGR over the next few years.

Valuation

At 5,850p, on 2019 financials, Croda is trading at a 31.4x P/E and a 2.8% FCF Yield (on last-twelve-month financials, impacted by COVID-19, the figures are 33.4x and 2.4% respectively); the Dividend Yield is 1.5% (90.0p per share):

Croda Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2017-20H1) Source: Croda company filings.

We believe the more-than-30x P/E is too high, given EBIT growth was only mid-to-high single-digits in "normal" years and was negative in "bad" years. There is little prospect of a special dividend in the near-term, given Net Debt / EBITDA was at the top end of the 1.0-1.5x target at 20H1, and would be 0.35x higher if adjusted for the $185m Avanti acquisition (excluding earn-outs).

Illustrative Returns Calculations

Our illustrative return calculations are below, based on the following:

Excluding acquisitions and the new biosurfactant plant, Net Income to be down 10% in 2020 and up 7.5% in 2021, to £231.9m that year

Actual 2021 Net Income to be £265m, after £23m (post-tax) from EBIT contributions from Avanti (£20m) and the new biosurfactant plant (£10m)

Thereafter, Net Income to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, from a group EBIT CAGR of 6% and the benefit of financial leverage. This is based on our assumptions of medium-term EBIT CAGR of 4.5% in Personal Care, 9% in Life Sciences and 5% in Performance Tech as explained above

Dividend to be 90p in 2020, then to grow with a 45% payout ratio, plus an 250p special dividend (0.3x of 2021-23 EPS) in 2023

P/E to be flat at 31.4x at 2023 year-end, giving an exit price of 7,336p

Relative to the current share price of 5,850p, these assumptions lead to a 9.6% annualised return and a 35% total return over the next 3.5 years:

Illustrative Croda Returns Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

The annualised return of less than 10% falls below our requirements. In addition, the figures above represent the high end of we expect, being based on optimistic assumptions such as a continuing high P/E. The benefits from the Avanti acquisition and the new biosurfactant plant are also more speculative.

Conclusion

Our Neutral rating meant we lost out on a 29.5% gain. We had failed to anticipate Croda re-rating upwards by about one third, with its P/E multiple rising from 25.1x to 33.4x.

However, we have so far been correct in anticipating a poor actual operational performance, with EBIT falling 1.8% (excluding currency) in 2019 even before COVID-19; the decline of 9.4% in 20H1 shows Croda is not as "defensive" as some investors believe.

Among Croda segments, Life Sciences has solid growth, but Personal Care has structural issues and Performance Tech is in a cyclical downturn. We believe these will continue to limit Croda's EBIT CAGR to about 6%.

At 5,850p, even optimistically assuming a continuing high P/E, annualised returns are likely to be below 10%. We reiterate our Neutral rating.

