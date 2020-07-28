The revenue forecast is mixed but with companies allocating more budget to innovation in technology, there is a potential for upside.

ARK ETF Trust - ARK Industrial Innovation ETF is a unique offering that focuses on Technology and Robotics, but has a good level of diversification across industries.

The role of technology in our society has never been so important. With the introduction of social distancing norms, different automation has been introduced to replace the "human touch". The acceptance of disruptive technologies across industries has resulted in tremendous growth for ARK ETF Trust - ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (ARKQ). The shares are up over 40% for the year (to July 24) and are trading at almost two times its 52-week low. Let us analyze the fund and see if there is more potential after this rally.

Composition of the ETF

While the theme of the fund is based on autonomous technology and robotics, we see that the portfolio is spread across multiple sectors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In terms of individual stocks, the level of diversification can be considered on the lower side since more than 60% of the portfolio is concentrated in the top 10 holdings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the table above should give us an indication of why the ETF has been able to deliver such a stellar performance this year.

YTD return 1-year return Tesla 280.64% 522.78% Proto Labs 23.41% 18.34% 2U 87.33% 15.29% Materialise 52.87% 48.25% Stratasys -22.97% -45.85%

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the performance of Tesla (TSLA) seems to dwarf that of other companies, the performance of each one except Stratasys (SSYS) has been better than the returns provided by the average market.

Expected Revenue of the top 5 holdings

With Tesla just releasing its quarterly results, investors in the company were treated to a positive surprise as it beat estimates. Understanding the business outlook is necessary to prove that the ETF still has immense potential.

Dec-19 Dec-20 Est % change Tesla 24.58B 29.73B 21% Proto Labs 458.73M 428.45M -7% 2U 574.67M 720.39M 25% Materialise 220.62M 205.28N -7% Stratasys 636.08M 522.62M -18%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Stratasys is the only company among the top five which expects a significant drop in its revenue due to the fact that it provides technology that produces manufactured goods. With demand being muted in this sector, the stock has not performed well either.

Tesla, operating in the EV and energy sector, is making inroads into newer markets and the demand for its products should continue to increase as many economies turn to the electrification of their cars.

2U (TWOU) is another company that is looking good in this pandemic since the demand for e-learning facilities has picked up. If educational institutes continue to remain closed, the revenue guidance could be an underestimation of what the company could actually realize.

There are other holdings in the ETF which could assist in the rally going ahead. Some of these companies offer opportunities in the field of automation and robotics. These technologies have applications in numerous industries, like Defense, Oil & Gas, and Healthcare. For example, AeroVironment (AVAV), another company in the top 10 holdings, provides unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to the U.S. Department of Defense and other international allied governments. Such systems could play a bigger role when we bring the pandemic into the picture. There is an expectation that companies across industries will increase their spending on technologies giving rise to opportunities within this space.

How costly is it?

The price of many companies in the fund has appreciated remarkably this year and one would expect the valuation of ARK Industrial Innovation ETF to be high.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Looking at the table above, we do realize that the pricing may not be cheap when compared to the overall market but we need to understand the valuation within the sector. While it may be a diversified ETF, the characteristics resemble more of a tech stock since it is highly dependent on innovation for driving growth.

If we were to compare it with companies like Microsoft (MSFT) or Apple (AAPL), the valuations of the ETF look more reasonable. One needs to consider the tough economic environment that has not helped companies within the fund along with the rally in price as far as valuation is concerned. Companies like Tesla may even outperform its guidance and those with negative growth forecasts may actually fare better in the future. With the prospect of a vaccine looking bright, companies assisting in the manufacturing process may see a revival in demand for their technology.

What to watch out for?

The level of diversification is moderate: Until now, the ETF has been dependent on the top holdings to deliver on its returns. Some of these companies have been highly volatile and any correction in the market could result in the fund taking a bigger hit due to the high beta characteristic of its underlying companies.

Revenue under pressure for most: It is the likes of Tesla that has been able to keep the momentum going at a time when many companies are under pressure. This is particularly true for tech stocks that are close to their 52-week high. Unless these companies back it up with a good performance in the subsequent quarters, chances are high that investors would withdraw their investment. The valuations would also not be justified if the companies fail to meet their expectations. Given the higher volatility, investors may opt for bigger names with similar pricing.

As companies recognize the importance of disruptive technologies, ARKQ is expected to maintain its performance in the near future. While macroeconomic factors driving the broader markets would have a bearing on this stock, investors should look at the opportunities it brings to the table across different industries. Invest for the long term, and you should be rewarded. Invest in the future, and you might be in for early retirement.

