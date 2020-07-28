The lockdown and subsequent stay-at-home orders have dampened business confidence and halted the economy. However, I believe that no matter how long it takes, things will return to some form of normalcy. I wanted to look at companies that could be great long-term opportunities. One such company is Robert Half International (RHI).

Just a brief background on the company, Robert Half is a staffing and consulting agency founded in 1948. A staffing agency assists HR departments of small and large corporations to find qualified employees. The company is best known as a permanent placement agency operating in multiple industries primarily focused on finance, law, and technology. However, this portion of the business only accounts for roughly 8.7% of revenues in 2019 and 9.3% of revenues in Q2 2020. The company has a robust temporary staffing and consulting business as well through its various subsidiaries namely; Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, and Robert Half Management Resources. This portion of the business accounted for 72.6% of revenues in 2019 and 72.7% of revenues in Q2 2020.

The company also has a consulting services subsidiary called Protiviti which provides Internal Audit, Risk and Compliance, and other consulting services. Protiviti made up 18% of revenues in Q2 2020. Robert Half started this business by hiring former employees and partners of Arthur Andersen LLP after it went under. In terms of margins in Q2 2020, temporary staffing had EBIT margins of 9.5%, permanent placement had EBIT margins of 18% and Protiviti had EBIT margins of 10.6%. All these businesses put together ensures that the company is involved in the full spectrum of staffing and consulting and ensures there are synergies across the entire business.

In terms of Q2 2020 results, Robert Half's results were clearly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Revenues 26.9% fell from $1.5 billion in Q2 2019 to $1.1 billion in Q2 2020. Net income was practically halved at $46 million in Q2 2020 compared to $115 million at the same time last year. The business decline was most felt in the company's staffing businesses as employers froze hiring in an effort to save on cash and liquidity. The only bright spot from Q2 2020 results was that the Protiviti subsidiary had some modest revenue gains. Protiviti revenue slightly increased by 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. This is not that surprising as the subsidiary is involved in internal audit and risk management consulting thus its employees are easily able to transition to a remote work environment.

I believe the main growth area for Robert Half is through its temporary staffing business. So far most of the attention regarding the upside from more flexible hiring practices has gone to technology/ platform companies such as Upwork (UPWK) and Fiverr (FVRR). However, I believe that traditional staffing companies like Robert Half are actually better positioned to capitalize on this trend through its temporary staffing agencies.

Let me explain the opportunity. The coronavirus pandemic has permanently changed the way we work as it has forced companies to embrace a remote working environment. Along with that shift in mindset comes an openness to more flexible working arrangements. Flexible job arrangements have increased these past few months as both employers and employees are more open now to the possibility.

The uptick reflects a shift in the post-Covid-19 global jobs landscape, as employers reevaluate budgets and opt for a more flexible workforce. But it also indicates a growing interest among employees to move toward independent work, Freelancer's CEO Matt Barrie told CNBC Make It.

However, anyone who has tried Upwork's (and its many competitors' platform) has quickly learned the mechanics of bidding, applying and interviewing for every single project can get old quickly. In fact, what seems to be the "holy grail" for most freelancers are a handful of consistent clients. In fact, Upwork itself identified enterprise customers as the main avenue in order to grow moving forward. Therefore in this sense, the "platform" isn't really worth much in my opinion. This is because the technology platform enables working with multiple freelancers / for multiple companies. However, both sides of the transaction actually want to work with fewer people/customers thus negating the technological advantage.

I believe Robert Half's temporary staffing business could benefit from this trend. With regard to the company's temporary staffing business, the workers are actually employees of Robert Half. This ensures clients get a reliable and skilled worker already "vetted" by Robert Half. This gives clients all the advantages of a platform like Upwork, i.e. a means of dealing with uneven workloads and having a slimmer budget, without any of the resulting headaches. Employees also get the opportunity to convert their temporary position to a full-time one should a position be available. On the freelancer side, this means only talking to/ waiting for assignments from a single entity and not having to interview/vet every single project.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Robert Half has been steadily growing its revenues and earnings. The company has a 5-year CAGR of 3.6% for revenue, a 5-year CAGR of 4.2% for earnings, and a 3.5% 5-year CAGR for operating cash flows. These growth rates are steady but nothing too crazy.

The staffing and recruiting industry is a mature industry with a lot of competitors. The market size for this industry was $151.8 billion in 2019. I believe that Robert Half is a good way to gain exposure to this market as its EBIT margin is among the highest in its peer group. This industry tends to be correlated with GDP and thus the slowdown we are seeing is related to the short-term headwinds brought about the coronavirus pandemic. Currently Robert Half is trading at 21.9x forward earnings and 15.4x 2019 earnings. With a dividend-yielding 2.6%, investors are rewarded for waiting as well. Furthermore, there is a chance that the current economic malaise will actually further fuel the company's temporary staffing business as enterprise clients enact budget cuts. I believe that Robert Half is a solid company with good growth prospects for the long-term.

