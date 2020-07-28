The End To U.S. Dollar Hegemony Has Arrived

(Pexels)

Most investors today are focused on the overall direction of equity markets. Specifically, whether or not the major growth stocks will continue to see all-time-highs despite the recession. More recently, there has been an interest in gold and silver as well as precious metals miners as gold recently hit a new all-time high.

While these two market factors are important, investors would have an advantage by looking at the bigger picture that is propelling these trends. Specifically, the rise, and fall of the U.S dollar's strength. From 2014 to today, the U.S dollar has been at a high value which has encouraged significant inflows into U.S bond and equity markets.

In fact, private foreign investment into U.S equities has been the major catalyst pushing the market higher for most of the past decade. In general, these investors favor well-known large-cap companies like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) over smaller value stocks. This partly explains the near consistent outperformance of large-cap firms over small-cap firms over the past few years.

The current phase of U.S dollar hegemony has also suppressed inflation and commodity prices in the U.S. This has harmed companies in the natural resource industries and those which rely on exports. Conversely, the strong U.S dollar has benefited importers like consumer discretionary companies (XLY) and consumer technology (XLK).

Clearly, if you're looking to generate alpha, it is key to have a general idea of the direction of the U.S dollar. The strong dollar has been the major forced pushing equities, commodities, and bonds over the past six years. See the chart below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the index rose considerably during the March crash but has declined since then. Fundamental evidence suggests that the dollar is now headed for a bear market. This has the potential to be a very violent crash due to the extreme nature of U.S monetary and fiscal policy today. Luckily, a crash in the U.S dollar can actually be an opportunity for well-positioned investors.

A Broad Look at Foreign Exchange Rates

Of course, the "U.S dollar" is an amalgamation of U.S dollar exchange rates. In general, these can be separated between developed economies with low inflation and near-zero interest rates and developing economies with high inflation and high-interest rates. The U.S dollar has recently begun to depreciate on both measures.

In general, developed economies like Europe and Japan have been far more dovish when it comes to using central bank policy to improve the economy in the face of COVID. I would argue that the U.S Federal Reserve has been the most aggressive. This is shown in the change in M1 money stock (total cash and near-cash in an economy) of the U.S vs. that of other major countries (U.S in green. Measures indexed to 100 on February 2020 to show COVID % change):

(Federal Reserve Economic Database)

As you can see, the U.S has increased its M1 money supply by far more than other major countries during the crisis. All of these economies have seen their M1 rise considerably, but the U.S figure has risen far more than all others. This is largely due to the extreme increase in deficit spending which has inadvertently caused the U.S personal savings rate to reach an equally extreme level. It is also worth pointing out central bank assets (not directly measured in M1, but still a driver of it) has risen 70% in the U.S while "only" 35% in Europe since the beginning of new Q.E programs in March.

Eventually, as the fiscal spending slows and these savings are drawn down, it is likely this will result in an increase in the velocity of money which should spur inflation. Additionally, if inflation spikes and the dollar continues to decline, many U.S dollars that are currently held overseas will likely be repatriated which will likely exacerbate the issue.

This course of events will likely be true in Europe, Japan, and other developed markets but will be more extreme in the U.S as the increase in savings has been smaller overseas. That said, China is unlikely to be in this position which may cause an extreme increase in the Yuan against all developed currencies. More on this later.

So far, this has not created a widespread bull market in other developed world currencies. The Euro is the only currency to make a clear reversal higher while the Yen, Pound, and Canadian dollar have all become flat (after generally declining in value for years). See below:

Data by YCharts

After the money-supply, the most important factor for FX rates is the real-yield or the currency's short-term rate minus its inflation. The higher the real-yield, the stronger the currency is likely to become. The U.S has the highest real-yield compared to developed-economy peers from 2015 until last year. However, as you can see below, the U.S real-yield is now below that of Japan and is trending lower while the others are trending higher:

Data by YCharts

Real-yields are negative for all countries meaning money in a savings account is almost certain to lose purchasing power over time. That said, the issue is growing in the U.S while it is fading elsewhere.

While the U.S dollar has yet to see extreme depreciation compared to its global peers, the fundamentals suggest it is coming soon. If U.S policymakers pass another aggressive stimulus package it will likely aid market/economic liquidity, but it will likely catalyze another major leg lower for the dollar.

A Look at Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging market countries, in general, have had a different approach to fighting COVID's economic ramifications. This is particularly true among the BRIC nations, the first three of which have been generally unable to slow the virus. As a whole, BRIC countries have had less aggressive monetary policy responses to the virus as most cannot easily pursue Q.E programs (due to weak demand for currencies).

Since these currencies have been weaker over the past few years, there has been a growing backlash against U.S-dollar hegemony in Russia and China. The general decline in these currencies is shown below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, performance has been generally weak but very strong following the COVID-crash. These countries all have higher base interest rates from 2-4% which would benefit those currencies if their inflation rates were not so volatile.

The future of these currencies is inexorably linked to China's actions today. The U.S recently threatened steep financial sanctions on China which include cutting Chinese banks off from accessing U.S dollars. This would be catastrophic for those banks since they currently depend on U.S dollars. That said, it would also likely be catastrophic for the U.S dollar since China would likely dump its $1T+ U.S Treasury bonds on the market. While it is unlikely the U.S will pursue such an action, the threat of doing so is likely enough to increase E.M retaliation against U.S dollar hegemony.

We are already seeing surprising strength in the Yuan due in-part to protection efforts. If China can continue to keep the Yuan more stable than the dollar, it follows that China's E.M trading partners (notably Russia, India, Brazil) will look to own Yuan-denominated assets over U.S-dollar assets in order to stabilize their own currencies. Additionally by using the Yuan as a means of exchange between each other, thus creating a new potential currency hegemon.

Still, China and Russia are a ways away from accomplishing this goal. Before it can occur, the U.S dollar would need to enter into a pronounced bear market which would give emerging countries the upper-hand as demand for U.S dollars decline.

How to Prepare for the Dollar Bear Market

Regardless of China or other countries' efforts to end U.S dollar hegemony, the Federal Reserve's own actions are likely enough to catalyze a bear market. The U.S has created trillions of new dollars in order to maintain liquidity and has pushed borrowing rates to extreme lows. The result will almost certainly be a significant decline in U.S exchange rates, particularly against other developed economy currencies.

Given this, investors would be smart to reposition their portfolio in order to limit exposure to the U.S dollar. The most simple way to do so is by buying precious metals ETFs such as gold's (GLD) or silver's (SLV) or miners (GDX). That said, precious metals may be a bit overextended following their recent performance streak. There may be a similar and less over-extended opportunity in copper miners (COPX), coal miners (KOL), and energy producers (XOP).

Investors can also directly gain negative exposure to the dollar through a foreign currency ETF like the Euro's (FXE), Yen's (FXY), and the British Pound's (FXB). My favorite among these ETFs is actually the Australian Dollar (FXA) and the Canadian Dollar (FXC) since those two countries are commodity exporters that will likely see the greatest increase in currency demand. FXA is actually up over 20% since the March low. For broader negative exposure, the inverse dollar-index ETF (UDN) is a good option.

Last, but not least, are unhedged international equity ETFs. The most simple is perhaps the international value ETF (EFV) or international REIT ETF (VNQI) (which has a 10% dividend yield). There is also the Europe ETF (VGK) and the Developed market ETF (VEA) which are worth looking into. Unhedged international equity ETFs have less exposure to foreign currencies than do currency funds, but also they benefit from lower valuations than U.S equities and higher dividend yields.

For the time being, I would limit exposure to China and its neighbors. There are cheap high-growth equities in this region, but the recently increased U.S-China tensions are likely to cause significant whipsaw volatility. It is also not entirely clear that the Chinese Yuan will be a stronger currency than the U.S dollar going forward.

The Bottom Line

The overarching trend I see today is a shift toward a bearish U.S dollar which will most likely result in a spike in inflation. The writing is on the wall. Gold hit an all-time-high and U.S real-yields an all-time-low. While all countries are pursuing a dovish monetary policy, the Federal Reserve is by far the most aggressive and thereby likely to push the dollar lower. This is bearish not only for many equities but even more for bonds.

The transition may take some time, but it has already begun so it would be wise to reposition before it is too late. If you'd like more ideas on how to do so, please "follow" my account.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.