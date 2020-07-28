On July 22nd, Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT) finally declared bankruptcy. To observers of the stock, this was not a surprise; the company has been struggling for a long time and the stress of COVID19 was the final blow which brought it down. The creditors are planning a pre-pack, where the debt-holders would buy all the assets of the company and leave the common with no recovery. However, despite this the stock ran up to more than $6 on Monday, July 24th, and I worry some shareholders don't understand what's next. The stock is currently heavily promoted and various chat rooms are pushing up the price, but unfortunately the fundamentals are doomed, and, unlike other situations where irrationality can continue indefinitely, the bankruptcy process puts a timeline on things.

If you read the press release, it sounds optimistic:

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. ... today announced that it has agreed upon a definitive “stalking horse” asset purchase agreement under which substantially all of the Company’s assets will be acquired for total consideration of $675 million by an entity established at the direction of holders of approximately 90% of the Company’s senior secured first-lien term loans .... The proposed transaction will have no material impact on Global Eagle’s global operations as the Company continues to provide services to all of its customers in the ordinary course, before and after the transaction. As a result of the proposed transaction, the Company will reduce its total debt by approximately $475 million and obtain significant additional liquidity, positioning it to continue driving long-term innovation and growth and serving its customers around the world.

"No material impact on Global Eagle's global operations" sure sounds nice, but unfortunately for the shareholders, what this announcement means is while the company's ongoing business will continue, it will be owned by acquiring party (the debtors) and the current equity shareholders will get nothing. Notice that substantially all the Company's assets will be acquired by the brand new entity leaving the existing company with just some cash -- which it can then use to partially repay the debt-holders who formed the new entity.

In bankruptcies, the capital structure of a company is ordered in terms of priority (secured lenders, unsecured lenders, common shareholders, vendors, etc) and recovery follows the absolute priority rule: a class of claimants must be made completely whole before a more junior class gets anything. In particular, the more junior class doesn't even get a vote -- they are presumed to be against a deal that gives them nothing, but if there isn't enough money to go around, it's tough luck for them. What this means is that under the proposed bankruptcy structure, not only do the common shareholders not get a recovery but they don't even get to vote on it. And unless something very very unlikely happens, they'll get absolutely nothing at the end.

Looking at the bankruptcy filing, we see the following:

These numbers are identical to those reported in the March 31 10-Q so are also stale -- the real condition is worse. Over the last three and a half months, ENT has been burning money and earning very little revenue as air travel has been strongly impeded by COVID19. Furthermore, $130 million of the assets is goodwill and $49 is intangible which in a bankruptcy context are going to be worth very little so the real assets are worth even less. So the chasm that needs to be crossed for the equity holders to get anything is massive.

Given that ENT lost $46.8 million from operations plus $22.6 million from interest in Q1, it seems unlikely that Q2, with the depths of COVID-related shutdowns was any better. So it seems safe to say that they lost at least another $69.4 million and probably more in Q2 and that's not even counting part of July. So if we take the $630.5 million in assets, strip off $130 million in goodwill, $70 million in subsequent losses we get assets of $430 million. Alternatively, if they took their losses as an increase in liabilities (say AP, etc) then the total assets may be up to $500 million, but in that case the debt is bigger and the size of the chasm is the same.

Currently, the first-lien lenders are offering an $80 million DIP loan to keep the company operating, which will keep the lights on. In total, they are offering a $675 million package as a stalking-horse bid for substantially all the assets. If this gets accepted, given the fact that the liabilities are clearly higher the common equity holders won't get any recovery. The Investor FAQ makes this clear:

What would it take for the common shares to not be worthless at the end of the process? Some possibilities are the company finding alternative financing to pay off all $1.086+ billion in debt, for anther company to buy the assets for a significantly higher price or for some combination of the two. Unfortunately, all these options are a stretch. Lending more than a billion to a company with half that in assets whose main business is being hammered by a global pandemic is just wishful thinking. As for a bigger offer, the gap between the offer and debts is so large that a somewhat bigger offer won't be sufficient but moreover, any other group besides the current first-lien lenders would have a much harder time putting a competitive offer together. The reason is that the lenders will pocket the proceeds of the sale as well as pay it, so the price is mostly moving money from one pocket to another. An outside bidder would have to actually pay out the funds.

Let's compare this to other bankruptcies where the stock is also trading at a relatively high price. The classic recent example is HTZ, whose rise was so egregious that the company filed to sell more shares in an ATM offering to raise money. While I think that HTZ is still overvalued, its bankruptcy was in fact quite different. For one, the ratio of assets to debt is much closer to one; the big factor which pushed it into bankruptcy was that the price for used cars collapsed during the peak of COVID which caused a margin call it was unable to meet. As the price of used cars recovers, the hole that HTZ is in shrinks and at least hypothetically the gap can be breached.

Another interesting case is some oil and gas stocks like Whiting Petroleum (WLL) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ). In the case of WLL, the pre-pack assigns 3% of new equity and some warrants to the existing common shareholders so they can expect some recovery. Furthermore, the value of their assets is so tied to oil price that if oil spikes sufficiently high, the assets are worth enough to cover liabilities and the common shareholders get the residual. In some sense, those stocks are very out-of-the-money call options on oil and gas. While I also think they are overpriced, at least a strong recovery in oil price can make a big difference. With ENT, the company was unprofitable pre-COVID so even a miraculous economic recovery will only somewhat enhance the value of its assets.

On Friday, July 24th, the stock ran all the way up to $6 pre-market and then declined throughout the day. Some commentators pinned the performance on the outcome of their first day hearing which gave them permission to use the debtor-in-possession financing to continue operating. However, that ruling is very standard, happens in almost all cases of bankruptcies and in if anything further puts the company on the path set by the pre-pack as now in addition to owing all the past debts to the lenders, there's yet another debt to the DIP lenders (who happen to be the same ones pushing for the asset sale) which needs to be satisfied at top priority.

In summary, if you're an investor in ELT, be aware that with high likelihood your shares will be canceled and declared worthless once the bankruptcy finishes. If you sell them now, you can reinvest the proceeds into something more worthwhile.

