Markets Minus Big Tech: Not So Good

I have been hearing all kinds of misleading information like:

There will be a V recovery

A new bull market has started

Stocks only go up

The economy is reopening and all will be good

Governments will only keep adding more QE, so markets can't go down

I could go on and on but all the government propaganda and bull from the talking heads on TV wearing rose colored glasses is far, far, far from reality. They are mostly just hyping the policies and products they are pushing. Remember, the main job of central banks is to instill confidence and they cannot do that promoting negative views. Once in a while they succumb to a skiff of reality. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted back in June that the outlook for the world’s biggest economy is “extraordinarily uncertain” and will depend both on containing the coronavirus and on government efforts to support the recovery. “We have entered an important new phase and have done so sooner than expected,” Powell said. “While this bounceback in economic activity is welcome, it also presents new challenges —notably, the need to keep the virus in check.” Virus in check? That has not happened. Cases have more than doubled since Powell's speech according to this graph from www.worldometers.info.

Bulls will point to the Nasdaq index (COMP) that has gone up +55% from the March bottom and +10% above the pre COVID-19 high in February. Technically this is a bull market, but it is not a very healthy one because it's driven by only a handful of stocks. Keep in mind that you also can have mini bull markets in a prolonged bear market. In the 2000 to 2002 bear market, the Nasdaq had a +25% rally in mid 2000. According to this CNN article, the S&P 500 Index is up 1.4% this year, but without the top-five stocks, it’s down 5%. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have returned 35% in 2020, as of July 23.

Now, let's look at something broader than the tech stocks, even though they are influencing the S&P 500 as well. This chart is the ETF (SPY) that's 1/10th of the S&P 500 and I'm using it to show volume. And that volume has been in slow decline, other than the boost when US stimulus checks went out. We now know from all the online retail trading activity that a lot of COVID-19 relief found its way into stocks. CNBC reports that E-Trade reported a record 1.01 million daily active revenue trades in the second quarter, a 267% increase from its daily trades last year. After adding a record 329,000 new accounts in the first quarter, E-Trade added 327,00 new retail accounts in the second quarter. I highlighted the surge with the Robinhood trading app previously.

For now I'm sticking with my previous forecasts of a sideways trading market in the short term. A break below 300 (3.000 on the S&P 500) which would also break below the 200 day MA would be a strong signal that the next leg down in a continued bear market has begun.

This next chart is the Russel 2000 ETF (IWM). Without the upward bias of the big techs, it has not moved above the June high and again the volume surge in June suggests stimulus checks into the market. The Russel 2000 also is struggling to break away from the 200-day MA.

Back in February, I showed a DJIA chart compared to the Dow Transports (DJTA). My observation was that the transports did not confirm the February high and this was a negative signal according to Dow Theory. If we look at this again, the transports continue to lag with a wide gap.

Hotel property loans are the worst hit as much of the travel industry has shut down. The delinquency rate spiked to 24.3% in June, and the sector remains in turmoil, with many hotels still closed (delinquency rates by Trepp):

But the brick-and-mortar retail business is in a different ballgame. There are now estimates that between 20,000 and 25,000 stores will be permanently closed this year, after nearly 10,000 stores were permanently closed last year, with department stores and apparel and fashion stores on top of the list.

Mayday, Mayday – the whole airline industry has crashed.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) announced late June that it would cut nearly 15,000 jobs across its global work force, the largest downsizing in the company’s history.

From the front lines.

I'm involved with a private company, heelocoupons.com, that developed a popular app for fast food and restaurant discounts. They expect a 1/3 to 1/2 decline in the restaurant sector because of COVID-19, but I'm learning it could be far worse. My daughter was working at a popular restaurant chain, Jack Astors, and I frequent the one in Toronto at every PDAC. In fact, stockhouse.com holds their PDAC party there. My daughter and other employees recently met with regional management in preparation for the restaurants re-opening in the COVID-19 stage 3 re-opening here in Ontario. Jack Astors only hired back 25% of their employees and told the other 75% to look for jobs. Many locations will never reopen, and judging by the numbers hired back, it will be over 50% down for good. It's not just lost wages here but all the tips too. It cost Jack's about $50,000 a location to re-open under COVID-19. There will be no bars, or seating at the bar, a major source of tips for the bartenders. This is an example of one restaurant chain among thousands. Opening back up does not guarantee the business comes back either. A neighbor went back to work for the first day opening of a restaurant and it was not busy at all.

I could go on and on in different market sectors. About 35 million tourists visit the city of Toronto every year. That is not happening. The oil and gas industry has been crushed. Many movie theaters will not survive. Gyms are hard hit. Sports and entertainment devastated. We will not know how many sectors fare for months down the road, like housing and automotive. Factories have been closed. What will pent-up demand be and longer-term demand? The fact is, the carnage is way bigger than what government stimulus can rescue.

In Canada, the government stimulus package amounted to about $82 billion according to KPMG and has increased to $107 billion. In 2017, Canadian restaurant sales were about $85 billion, so probably around the $95 to $100 billion in 2019. Consider 50% of 75% of this business is gone and what would tips add on. Basically the stimulus would just cover this sector and maybe a bit more. Another way to look at it, KPMG estimates that the stimulus is 3.5% of GDP. I estimate that the US government will end up with about $15 trillion in QE/stimulus this year. Canada should be 1/10th of that to equate.

This next prediction will surprise many. Canada is going to fair far worse than the US coming out of COVID-19. Canada is doing much better managing COVID-19 at this point, but economically not so good.

There are many reasons for this:

Canada already was in a recession in the fourth quarter 2019, before Covid-19 struck;

Canadians are more cautious than Americans so will generate less economic activity;

Canada is more dependent on foreign investment that has been curtailed;

Canada's stimulus plan is less aggressive than the US;

A botched government roll out of marijuana has killed that industry compared to US;

Canada has a larger portion of economic activity in the oil sector and Canadian oil prices hit harder;

Canada's household debt is very high at a 176.9% ratio;

Over 80% of Canadian corporations have negative cash flow, the highest in the world.

This next chart is from a Crestcat Capital article on Bloomberg. Crestcat is a hedge fund that was a top performer last year. They are shorting Canadian banks because of problems shown in this chart. With Canada's high debt and a housing market, they expect all this will buckle, resulting with many non-performing loans and mortgages remaining with Canadian banks.

In the three months through June, 27 firms were granted protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. For corporations that have debt of more than $5 million, an opportunity to restructure and avoid liquidation. That’s the most in any quarter since 2009, which is as far back as the data are available, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy. This is the tip of the iceberg.

Canadian housing has held up so far, but COVID-19 effects are probably yet to come. There was a lack of listings because of COVID-19 and mortgage deferral plans will come due in September and October. I expect many that lost jobs may have to sell the house. Over 50% of condos in Toronto are owned by investors who rely a lot on tourism and business travel for rental income. What will they do? There appears to be some migration out of big cities to the country or small towns that could add more price pressure in the big cities. CMHC is predicting a -9% to -18% drop in average prices next year. They are part of the industry so probably being conservative. CMHC says 12% of mortgages have deferred payments and expect it could rise to 20% by September. They refer to it as the deferral cliff.

There's still a lot of uncertainties in most economic sectors. How will re-openings go? Doesn't sound good by the Jack Astors example. Will consumers take on more mortgage and auto loan debt if they or their partner have lost their job? Consumer spending habits have changed and there will be consequences. Some sectors will benefit like grocery stores, certain healthcare sectors, Internet/streaming services and precious metals mining.

The only things I see for certain is more government QE, deep recessions and rising gold prices. Governments will print more paper money that will decrease its value, resulting in higher gold and silver prices. Speaking of gold, it's getting very close to my next target of $2,000. Gold has gone above the 2011, a $1,911 high. Whereever gold peaks in this run, there will be some kind of correction or pull back that will be a good buying opportunity on the gold producers. Juniors will run up and down on their own fundamentals.

Last week silver finally joined the party, breaking through resistance in the $20 area. My near-term target for silver is around $30. With that in mind, I plan to add a couple more silver stocks to my list. Currently there's First Majestic (AG) and Silver Bull (OTCQB:SVBL) that is starting to show a little life. Blackrock Gold (OTCPK:BKRRF) is turning out to be a silver play.

Conclusion:

Equity markets will continue to be range bound until September/October when a correction and likely a steep one will occur. Harsh economic reality will probably set in more by this time frame and September is historically the worst month for stock markets. US election uncertainty also will come into play by September/October. Canada will have a much more worse recession than the US. Governments around the world will print more paper currency providing a continued upward bias on gold prices. As of July 27, gold is up about +28% on the year and the S&P 500 about flat. These two markets will continue to diverge by either the gold price rising, equity markets falling or a combination there of. A good portion of one's portfolio should be allocated to the gold sector.

Tesla, another short squeeze, another correction

Before I update a couple gold stocks, one last chart on Tesla because it's an example of a stock soaring outside the tech sector and I'm not always right. In early May, I thought the stock would correct again, but like the markets it has traded higher since May. The gap higher from $1,100 to at least $1,400 and perhaps higher was a short squeeze. The stock has always had a love or hate relationship with investors. At the end of June it had the largest short position in the markets approaching a $20 billion short interest. Shortsqueeze just updated the July 15 short position and Tesla shorts decreased from 13,960,000 to 12,710,000. This is not that great of data because it is only updated twice a month. Shorts no doubt piled back in after the stock went up, mostly on July 13, see short volume chart below. I expect the stock will correct and fill the gap, but the chart also exhibits a strong reversal pattern I highlight in green. Therefore a retest of the near $1,700 level may come first.

Daily short volume is not perfect because a good number of shorts may cover the same day, but trends in volume are good indications. The high volume day of July 13 when the stock peaked near $1,800 was the same day short volume was high at 9 million shares shorted. Short volume was pretty high the day before and after so most of the new short position was put back on before July 15. Currently I'm not long or short the stock, but I always like to see shorts squeezed. Since removal of the up tic rule they have become too abusive, even shorting penny stocks.

For gold stocks, one of my recent suggestions here were Oceana Gold (OTCPK:OCANF) in early January. Their dispute with the government in the Philippines over the Didipio mine renewal is still ongoing. The company's main petition in the Regional Trial Court in Nueva Vizcaya challenging the legality of the governor's order is continuing. Due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the parties are still undergoing pretrial conference.

On July 17, Oceanagold provided the results of the Waihi district study preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Waihi district located in New Zealand. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

PEA results summary

Base case (at $1,500-per-ounce gold price)

Initial after-tax IRR (internal rate of return) of 51 percent;

Initial after-tax net present value (NPV) at 5-per-cent discount rate of $665-million;

Life-of-mine (LOM) after-tax free cash flow of $1.1-billion;

LOM all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $627 per ounce;

LOM cash costs of $557 per ounce;

Initial mine life to 2036 from multiple sources of mill feed;

Total growth capital investment of approximately $447-million over eight years for four distinct deposits;

Increased resource for Martha open pit - now 260,000 gold ounces in the indicated category and 290,000 ounces in the inferred category.

That is an excellent IRR and at a conservative gold price. This will provide significant value longer term, but short term a positive decision with the Didipio mine could be more of a factor. The new issue since January is COVID-19 and this has slowed down government agencies and courts from an already slow pace. Meanwhile the stock is responding well to the gold price and I expect that will continue.

Blackrock Gold (OTCPK:BKRRF)

I first wrote of Blackrock about a year ago in this article. The company and stock have done very well. I provided a couple updates in some of my other articles, but what's going on more recently could become a much bigger factor for the company and shareholders. This is a micro cap stock so the price can be volatile. There also are company specific risks:

Blackrock has raised C$12 million. They could spend all that on exploration and not come up with a viable gold or silver discovery on either project;

Exploration drilling is unpredictable - the market has priced in some high expectations on Blackrock's next drill results, if these expectations are not met, the stock could drop dramatically;

Blackrock will have to raise addition exploration funds down the road - metal prices could plunge from current levels causing exploration funding to dry up for the junior exploration sector.

Some times when junior companies make a discovery, lawsuits come forward trying to make claims on the property - even if frivolous it can effect the stock price;

Increasing COVID-19 cases could cause states to impose lock downs again and this could halt exploration programs in Nevada, such as Blackrock's program .

Tonopah West project in Nevada

Of more importance near term is further drill results from their recently acquired Tonopah West project in Nevada. Blackrock firmed up that deal on April 2 with a lease option to purchase agreement for the historic West End and Tonopah extension properties through a four-year purchase option from Ely Gold Royalties Inc. for payments totaling $3-million (U.S.) over four years. The transaction consolidates these properties into the Tonopah West project. These properties are a significant landholding within the historic Tonopah silver district located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada and include the Cliff ZZ land package consisting of 73 patented lode mining claims.

Andrew Pollard, president and CEO, commented: "With the closing of this transaction, we have reconsolidated the Tonopah Extension Mining Company's land position, which was the third-largest producer in this historic, high-grade silver camp. We are excited to move forward on the property in one of the largest and highest-grade past-producing silver districts in North America. This brownfield addition to our portfolio has seen very little in the way of modern exploration since mining activities were ceased in the early 1900s and adds a new dynamic to our company, giving us some very compelling and well-defined targets. In the closing of this multi-property agreement, we have consolidated this district-leading claim package together for the first time since Howard Hughes held them back in the 1960s."

On June 5 Blackrock closed a C$4.53 million financing so is well funded for further drilling on both projects. On July 22 they announced a further $7.5 million financing that included $5 million from Eric Sprott.

June 17 Blackrock commenced drilling at the Tonopah West project. This initial program will consist of up to 7,285 meters of drilling in 16 reverse circulation (RCV) drill holes primarily targeting strike and dip extensions of well-defined historic veins.

This graphic from their presentation will give you a good idea of the targets in this drill program.

On July 20, Blackrock Gold released initial drill results from the Victor target on their Tonopah West project, Nevada.

Highlights:

Drill hole TW20-001 intersected a new vein yielding three meters of 2,198 grams per tonne silver equivalent (silver:gold ratio of 100:1), using a 400 g/t silver equivalent cut-off grade.

Drill hole TW20-001 also extended the Victor vein 30 meters down plunge with an intersection of 965 g/t silver equivalent over 29 meters.

Two additional drill holes have been completed at the Victor vein target to test the down-plunge extension (assays pending).

A core drill is being mobilized to site to follow up on TW20-001's outstanding results.

Drilling is continuing at the Denver/Paymaster/Bermuda (DPB) target, with three of eight drill holes completed and one in progress.

The New Discovery and Ohio vein targets remain untested at this time.

These are exceptional drill intersects on two separate veins. The stock soared on these results. If you bought the stock much lower, I would continue to hold a position as this has dramatically changed the company. A major silver discovery in a miner friendly jurisdiction, Nevada could be in the makings here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCANF, BKRRF.